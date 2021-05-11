City of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Set to Modernize Government Operations with Move to OpenGov ERP Cloud

The City of Scranton's previous ERP was antiquated, meaning data was siloed and processes were manual, resulting in an overburdened staff that wasn't meeting citizen expectations. City officials turned to an integrated cloud-based technology in OpenGov ERP to break down data barriers, modernize internal and public-facing operations, and alleviate undue stress.

"Our staff and citizens needed a solution that would increase productivity, reveal meaningful insights and spur citizen engagement," said City of Scranton Business Administrator Carl Deeley. "We feel we've found that solution in OpenGov and are looking forward to increased efficiencies across our workflows."

"The City of Scranton is proud to partner with OpenGov," added City of Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti. "We're confident that this software will provide us with the necessary tools to diligently serve our staff and citizens for years to come."

OpenGov's ability to save time, automatically institute checks and balances, and improve accuracy will allow the City of Scranton to revolutionize its processes to better meet the needs and expectations of constituents and staff. Additionally, OpenGov's built-in communications solutions and strong reporting capabilities will greatly improve collaboration and transparency.

"OpenGov will be a valuable resource for our city," shared Scranton City Council President Bill Gaughan. "The integrated system will allow our team members to work closely, achieve more together, and reinvest saved time and assets to focus on service delivery to our constituents."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Scranton to help the City realize the vision of a more modern, efficient, and effective government," said OpenGov CEO Zac Bookman. "Scranton is emerging as a leader in the region with its adoption of cloud software to help future-proof its government," he added.

Scranton, PA, the state's sixth-largest city with a population of 76, 653, is located just over 100 miles from Harrisburg and Philadelphia. The city joins more than 1,000 public-sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in providing our nation's state agencies and local governments with modern cloud software to help power more effective and accountable government. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial, and community development needs of the public sector, OpenGov solutions help our more than 1,000 customers plan effectively, increase efficiency, and improve engagement through better collaboration and transparency.

