City of Spokane Modernizes 311 Operations partnering with Incapsulate

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Incapsulate announces that City of Spokane, Washington is the latest city to modernize its 311 operations using Incapsulate's 311 Capsule, a cloud-based digital citizen engagement and service request management solution geared towards municipal use.

Launched September 30, 2019, the modernized City of Spokane 311 solution will handle over a quarter of a million citizen service requests annually. City residents will have access to various services by phone, online or in person. Incapsulate's 311 Capsule solution includes an enterprise CRM that provides public-facing self service solutions for web and mobile apps along with internal Capsule consoles specifically built to support the 311 Call Center staff.

"The City of Spokane has upgraded our 311 solution to even better support One Spokane, our City's strategic plan to be a Safer, Smarter and Healthier Community," says Mayor David Condon. "When you access MySpokane 311 today, you will see a new look and updated features to make submitting service requests more convenient and you can monitor their status towards resolution online. We are excited about the new MySpokane 311 mobile app and hope our citizens will take advantage of the new features of 311."

Incapsulate was awarded a contract for 311 Modernization after a competitive RFP process run by the City. "City of Spokane is an iconic city in the Intermountain Northwest, and their City Government is known to be a leader in citizen services and operationalizing technology innovation. Incapsulate is honored to have them join our 311 family," said Jonathan Light, Incapsulate's Managing Director for State and Local Government.

Going forward, the Incapsulate 311 solution will provide Spokane with enhanced visibility into operations, improved service, and increased efficiencies via end-to-end digital service management. Designed to be configurable by business users, the Incapsulate 311 eliminates the need for custom development – accelerating time to implementation and lowering overall operating and maintenance.

For more information please contact Incapsulate at 311CRM@incapsulate.com

SOURCE Incapsulate

