City of Tampa, Florida Unveils Online Budget Book and Performance Metrics Built with OpenGov

"OpenGov enables greater clarity and collaboration, and it helps me communicate how we are doing to our stakeholders in Council and our community. By enabling everyone to see the data and the metrics that matter most, so that we can be fully aligned and successful at Transforming Tampa's Tomorrow," explained Mayor Jane Castor.

"OpenGov is thrilled to be helping drive Tampa's transformation to a more effective and accountable government by providing solutions to connect and visualize data across sources, enable a better budget process, ensure departments meet financial goals internally, and share performance data publicly," said Mike Mattson, SVP of Sales, OpenGov

With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Tampa enables a variety of capabilities to modernize its budgeting and planning processes, including

Reviewing, versioning, and approving department budget proposals from a single portal

Building a printed or online budget book faster, while preserving institutional knowledge with access to historical records

Providing staff and residents with critical budget information via powerful dashboards and data visualizations

To see Tampa's proposed FY 2022 budget, CLICK HERE.

To see Tampa's performance metrics, CLICK HERE.

The City of Tampa joins more than 1,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud software designed specifically for the needs of government.

