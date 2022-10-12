Indoor Sports Center Slated to Open in 2023

WEST MONROE, La., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of West Monroe, LA has begun construction on a 112,000 square-foot indoor sports complex designed to host youth and amateur sports tournaments, events, and to provide a state-of-the-art asset to serve local residents. Conveniently located between Shreveport, LA, and Jackson, MS, the City of West Monroe is well-positioned to become a premier indoor sports destination in the State of Louisiana. Under its visionary Mayor Staci Mitchell, the City has selected the Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) as their development and operating partner for the 8-court facility named West Monroe Sports & Events facility.

City of West Monroe, LA Invests in $22M Sports Tourism Complex, Selects Sports Facilities Companies As Operating Partner

Mitchell and other City leaders see the opportunity for their community to participate in the United States' $39.7 billion sports tourism industry. This industry was the only segment of tourism to grow in the years following the Great Recession in 2008 and is hailed by many in the tourism industry to be the first to recover during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and throughout 2021. Not only is the facility predicted to generate an estimated $21.5 million annually for the community, but it will also create 300 full and part-time jobs.

"We are incredibly excited to see construction well underway of the West Monroe Sports & Events Center," said Mayor of West Monroe, Staci Mitchell. "We are not only creating a powerful economic driver for our community but a place to play for local residents of all ages and abilities. We want the best for our community and visitors, so we selected the Sports Facilities Companies to operate our facility. Though it was a critical and carefully thought-out decision, it was ultimately their experience and successful track record operating more than 30 other facilities of this kind that allows us to feel confident in the choice for a management partner."

The Sports Facilities Companies represent firms that specialize in sports, recreation, and event center planning, development, and management. They report hosting more than 25 million visits annually, which produce more than $250 MM in economic impact. Their collection of managed properties, represented as the SF Network, is the largest and fastest-growing network of facilities of its kind.

SFC COO Dave Pritchett said of the selection: "In West Monroe, the goal is to serve local residents and generate economic development by delivering on the highest performing events. We are excited to bring our five-star guest experience and the nation's best content, experience, and systems. Our model is purpose-built to serve communities like no other, and we look forward to coming alongside the city to fulfill the vision for the complex."

The SFC team has begun their work with the City through the creation of a 5-year financial outlook (pro forma), branding and marketing services, and has begun event booking for the facility at premier industry conferences such as the Sports, Events, and Travel Association's annual Symposium in May. As construction continues, SFC will build their on-site team beginning with a nationwide search for their general manager. Community members can expect to see local program offerings such as sports camps, clinics, and leagues in late summer 2023.

SFC Development Advisor Joseph Fackel said, "We couldn't be more excited to help Mayor Mitchell, the city council, parks and recreation, and other community stakeholders fulfill their vision for this sports and events center. As part of our mission to improve the health and economic vitality of the communities we serve, we will pursue local business and other community partners to help us create opportunities for low-income children to participate at a free or reduced rate."

Of the estimated $22 million projected construction budget, the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau has pledged to contribute $6 million. Of the partnership, the Monroe-West Monroe President and CEO, Alana Cooper, said, "We view the sports complex as an anchor attraction to drive new visitors to experience our incredible community. From locally- owned restaurants and vineyards to unique antiquing and wildlife refuges, we have everything for a quintessential Northern Louisiana family vacation. They'll come for sports – and stay for everything we have to offer."

To book an event, learn more about becoming a community partner, or inquire about the project, please contact [email protected] . To learn more about the Sports Facilities Companies or information on facility management solutions, visit www.sportsfacilities.com or view their managed properties, the SF Network, at www.thesfnetwork.com.

