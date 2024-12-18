City Office REIT Provides Update on Impactful Leasing

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) ("City Office," "CIO" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a 60,000 square foot lease with an existing tenant at its premier Terraces property located in Dallas, Texas.

The lease extends the tenant's existing 44,000 square foot space until 2036 and expands the tenant's space by 16,000 square feet. Including the expansion space, which is expected to commence in early 2026, the property is now 95% leased.

In addition, with the recent commencement of a 29,000 square foot tenant at Bloc 83 in Raleigh, North Carolina, the office component of Bloc 83 has achieved a 98% occupancy.

James Farrar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer stated, "Leasing activity for premier properties and locations continues to strengthen across the country. We are pleased with our success in driving value through impactful leasing transactions."

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.6 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among other things, changes to CIO's expected liquidity position and the risk factors set forth in CIO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, CIO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

