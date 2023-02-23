City Office REIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company," "City Office," "we" or "our") today announced its results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Rental and other revenues were $44.6 million . GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $14.3 million , or ($0.36) per fully diluted share;

. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately , or per fully diluted share; Core FFO was approximately $15.4 million , or $0.38 per fully diluted share;

, or per fully diluted share; AFFO was approximately $5.0 million , or $0.12 per fully diluted share;

, or per fully diluted share; In-place occupancy was 86.2% as of quarter end;

Executed approximately 108,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the quarter;

Declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, paid on January 24, 2023 ; and

per share of common stock, paid on ; and Declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4140625 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, paid on January 24, 2023 .

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

Increased the total authorized borrowings under the Company's unsecured credit facility (the "Unsecured Credit Facility") from $350 million to $375 million by entering into a three-year $25 million term loan. The variable interest rate on the term loan was effectively fixed at 5.9% by entering into an interest rate swap; and

to by entering into a three-year term loan. The variable interest rate on the term loan was effectively fixed at 5.9% by entering into an interest rate swap; and Entered into an interest rate swap effectively fixing the variable interest rate on $140 million of the Unsecured Credit Facility at 5.6%. These two interest rate swap transactions effectively fixed over 90% of the Company's total debt.

"Our active approach to asset management and value creation led to strong operating results in the fourth quarter and 2022 as a whole," commented James Farrar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "For the year, we generated the highest annual Core FFO per share in the Company's history and, in doing so, increased Core FFO per share 15% over the prior year. This was a result of, among other initiatives, our integration and stabilization of the three major acquisitions in Raleigh, Phoenix and Dallas that we made in December 2021."

"2022 also posed significant challenges, with rapidly rising interest rates, challenging conditions in the capital markets and headwinds across the office industry. Our 2023 strategic plan focuses on enhancing occupancy, driving operating performance, repositioning select assets and pruning non-core properties, which we believe will position us for long term growth and value creation. Our goal is to enhance the composition of our portfolio while positioning ourselves with capital that can be invested to drive performance. Overall, our high-quality Sun Belt market footprint continues to underpin our confidence in our ability to outperform."

A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Same Store NOI, Same Store Cash NOI, Adjusted Cash NOI and their equivalent per share measures, to the most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found at the end of this release.

Portfolio Operations

The Company reported that its total portfolio as of December 31, 2022 contained 6.0 million net rentable square feet and was 86.2% occupied.

Net Operating Income was approximately $27.6 million and Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) was approximately $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Same Store Cash NOI decreased 1.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Same Store Cash NOI decreased 4.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the prior year.

Leasing Activity

The Company's total leasing activity during the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 108,000 square feet, which included 68,000 square feet of new leasing and 40,000 square feet of renewals. Approximately 97,000 square feet of leases signed within the quarter will commence subsequent to quarter end. The Company's total leasing activity during the full year 2022 was approximately 777,000 square feet.

New Leasing – New leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 5.9 years at a weighted average annual rent of $33.16 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $7.79 per square foot per year.

Renewal Leasing – Renewal leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 3.8 years at a weighted average annual rent of $32.58 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $2.46 per square foot per year.

Capital Structure

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total principal outstanding debt of approximately $693.8 million. Approximately 71.1% of the Company's debt was fixed rate or effectively fixed rate due to an interest rate swap. City Office's total principal outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of approximately 3.2 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.4%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company entered into an amendment to the Unsecured Credit Facility and entered into a three-year $25 million term loan. The term loan increased the Company's total authorized borrowings under the Unsecured Credit Facility from $350 million to $375 million. In conjunction with the $25 million term loan, the Company also entered into a three-year interest rate swap for a notional amount of $25 million, effectively fixing the rate of the term loan at approximately 5.9% for the three-year term.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company entered into an interest rate swap effectively fixing the variable interest rate on $140 million of the Unsecured Credit Facility at approximately 5.6% through November 16, 2025. These two interest rate swap transactions effectively fixed over 90% of the Company's total debt.

Impairment of Real Estate

During the quarter, the Company recorded an impairment of real estate for $13.4 million. The non-cash impairment was related to the write down of the book value of 190 Office Center in Dallas, Texas and Cascade Station in Portland, Oregon for $6.9 million and $6.5 million, respectively, to the fair value for each property.

Dividends

On December 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share of the Company's common stock for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The dividend was paid on January 24, 2023 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of January 10, 2023.

On December 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company's 6.625% Series A Preferred Stock for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The dividend was paid on January 24, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record as of January 10, 2023.

2023 Outlook

The Company is introducing its full year 2023 guidance. 2023 guidance assumes no share issuances and no share repurchase activity. Further, guidance does include the impact of a modest amount of speculative leasing, generally weighted towards the second half of the year.







Full Year 2023 Guidance Low High

Acquisitions $0.0M $0.0M

Dispositions $25.0M $75.0M

Net Operating Income $109.0M $111.0M

General & Administrative Expenses $14.5M $15.5M

Interest Expense $32.0M $33.0M

2023 Core FFO per diluted share $1.38 $1.43

Net Recurring Straight-Line Rent Adjustment $4.5M $5.5M

Same Store Cash NOI Change 2.0 % 4.0 %

December 31, 2023 Occupancy 85.0 % 87.0 %



Material Considerations:

The General and Administrative Expenses guidance includes approximately $4.2 million for stock-based compensation. Our Core FFO definition excludes stock-based compensation. Excluding stock-based compensation, General and Administrative Expenses guidance for Full Year 2023 would have been $10.3 million – $11.3 million . Annual weighted average fully diluted shares of common stock outstanding are assumed to be approximately 40.8 million.

The Company's guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This outlook reflects management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions such as timing and magnitude of future acquisitions and dispositions, if any, rental rates, occupancy levels, leasing activity, our ability to renew expiring leases, uncollectible rents, operating and general administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and rising interest rates. The Company reminds investors that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and general market conditions are uncertain and impossible to predict. See "Forward-looking Statements" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") – The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") states FFO should represent net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, gains or losses on the sale of property and impairments to real estate.

The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") – We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of earn-outs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and the amortization of stock based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") – We compute AFFO by adding to Core FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non-real estate depreciation and then subtracting cash paid for recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, and eliminating the net effect of straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent and debt fair value amortization. Recurring capital expenditures exclude development / redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We exclude first generation leasing costs within the first two years of acquisition, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned at acquisition. We have further excluded all costs associated with tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures which were funded by the entity contributing the properties at closing.

Along with FFO and Core FFO, we believe AFFO provides investors with appropriate supplemental information to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company. Other equity REITs may calculate AFFO differently, and, accordingly, the Company's AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' AFFO.

Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) – We define NOI as rental and other revenues less property operating expenses. We define Adjusted Cash NOI as NOI less the effect of recurring straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent, and any amounts which are funded by the selling entities and NCI in properties.

We consider NOI and Adjusted Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they provide information useful in understanding the core operations and operating performance of our portfolio.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("Same Store NOI") and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("Same Store Cash NOI") – Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are calculated as the NOI attributable to the properties continuously owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods presented. The Company's definition of Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI excludes properties that were not stabilized during both of the applicable reporting periods. These exclusions may include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, dispositions and properties undergoing repositioning or significant renovations.

We believe Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are important measures of comparison because it allows for comparison of operating results of stabilized properties owned and operated for the entirety of both applicable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions, dispositions or repositionings during such periods. Other REITs may calculate Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon the Company's current beliefs as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions. There can be no assurance that actual forward-looking statements, including projected capital resources, projected profitability and portfolio performance, estimates or developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Examples of forward-looking statements include those pertaining to expectations regarding our financial performance, including under metrics such as NOI and FFO, market rental rates, national or local economic growth, including the impact of inflation, estimated replacement costs of our properties, the Company's expectations regarding tenant occupancy, re-leasing periods, the Company's ability to renew expiring leases, tenant compliance with contractual lease obligations, projected capital improvements, expected sources of financing, expectations as to the likelihood and timing of closing of acquisitions, dispositions, or other transactions, the expected operating performance of the Company's current properties, anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations, including, without limitation, the anticipated net operating income yield and cap rates, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, and changes in local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on historical performance and management's current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to the factors, risks and uncertainties described above, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in our news releases and filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements contained in this press release are free from errors. Unless otherwise stated, historical financial information and per share and other data are as of December 31, 2022 or relate to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

City Office REIT, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except par value and share data)







December 31, 2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Real estate properties





Land $ 199,537

$ 204,801 Building and improvement 1,215,000

1,244,177 Tenant improvement 139,365

119,011 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 689

664

1,554,591

1,568,653 Accumulated depreciation (175,720)

(157,356)

1,378,871

1,411,297 Cash and cash equivalents 28,187

21,321 Restricted cash 16,075

20,945 Rents receivable, net 44,429

30,415 Deferred leasing costs, net 21,989

20,327 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 55,438

68,925 Other assets 29,450

28,283 Total Assets $ 1,574,439

$ 1,601,513 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Debt $ 690,099

$ 653,648 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 35,753

27,101 Deferred rent 9,147

11,600 Tenant rent deposits 7,040

6,165 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 9,150

10,872 Other liabilities 20,076

21,532 Total Liabilities 771,265

730,918 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





6.625% Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 5,600,000 shares authorized,

4,480,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 112,000

112,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 39,718,767 and 43,554,375

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 397

435 Additional paid-in capital 436,161

482,061 Retained earnings 251,542

275,502 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 2,731

(382) Total Stockholders' Equity 802,831

869,616 Non-controlling interests in properties 343

979 Total Equity 803,174

870,595 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,574,439

$ 1,601,513









City Office REIT, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Rental and other revenues $ 44,613

$ 39,672

$ 180,485

$ 164,041















Operating expenses:













Property operating expenses 17,003

14,529

67,739

58,005 General and administrative 3,207

1,721

13,782

15,489 Depreciation and amortization 15,423

13,299

62,495

57,317 Impairment of real estate 13,444

—

13,444

— Total operating expenses 49,077

29,549

157,460

130,811















Operating (loss)/income (4,464)

10,123

23,025

33,230 Interest expense:













Contractual interest expense (7,473)

(5,736)

(25,784)

(23,268) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value (301)

(462)

(1,218)

(1,332)

(7,774)

(6,198)

(27,002)

(24,600) Net gain on sale of real estate property —

429,250

21,658

476,651 Net (loss)/income (12,238)

433,175

17,681

485,281 Less:













Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in properties (181)

(126)

(691)

(886) Net (loss)/income attributable to the Company (12,419)

433,049

16,990

484,395 Preferred stock distributions (1,855)

(1,855)

(7,420)

(7,420) Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders $ (14,274)

$ 431,194

$ 9,570

$ 476,975















Net (loss)/income per common share:













Basic $ (0.36)

$ 9.90

$ 0.23

$ 10.97 Diluted $ (0.36)

$ 9.76

$ 0.22

$ 10.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 39,719

43,554

42,052

43,498 Diluted 39,719

44,162

42,866

44,145















Dividend distributions declared per common share $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.80

$ 0.65

















City Office REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Adjusted Cash NOI

(Unaudited)



(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Net loss $ (12,238) Adjustments to net loss:

General and administrative 3,207 Contractual interest expense 7,473 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 301 Depreciation and amortization 15,423 Impairment of real estate 13,444 Net Operating Income ("NOI") $ 27,610 Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment (994) Net amortization of above and below market leases 5 Portfolio Adjusted Cash NOI $ 26,621 NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (443) Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) $ 26,178





City Office REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,274) (+) Depreciation and amortization 15,423 (+) Impairment of real estate 13,444

14,593 Non-controlling interests in properties:

(+) Share of net income 181 (-) Share of FFO (337) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 14,437 (+) Stock based compensation 992 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 15,429 (-) Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment (994) (+) Net amortization of above and below market leases 5 (+) Net amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 299 (-) Net recurring tenant improvements and incentives (6,478) (-) Net recurring leasing commissions (834) (-) Net recurring capital expenditures (2,462) AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 4,965







FFO per common share $ 0.36 Core FFO per common share $ 0.38 AFFO per common share $ 0.12



Dividends distributions declared per common share $ 0.20 FFO Payout Ratio 56 % Core FFO Payout Ratio 53 % AFFO Payout Ratio 163 %



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 40,502

City Office REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Rental and Other Revenues to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI

(Unaudited)



(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Rental and other revenues $ 44,613

$ 39,672

$ 180,485

$ 164,041 Property operating expenses 17,003

14,529

67,739

58,005 Net operating income ("NOI") $ 27,610

$ 25,143

$ 112,746

$ 106,036 Less: NOI of properties not included in same store (8,148)

(6,073)

(31,975)

(19,754) Same store NOI $ 19,462

$ 19,070

$ 80,771

$ 86,282 Less:













Termination fee income (254)

(366)

(2,959)

(7,139) Straight-line rent/expense adjustment (598)

30

(1,304)

674 Above and below market leases 36

55

67

430 NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (443)

(365)

(1,660)

(1,860) Same store cash NOI $ 18,203

$ 18,424

$ 74,915

$ 78,387

















City Office REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Core FFO Guidance

(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except per share data)





Full Year 2023 Outlook

Low

High







Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (12,150)

$ (6,150) (+) Depreciation and amortization 65,000

66,000 (-) Net gain on sale of real estate property -

(5,000) (-) Non-controlling interests in properties (600)

(600) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 52,250

$ 54,250 (+) Stock based compensation 4,250

4,250 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 56,500

$ 58,500







FFO per common share $ 1.28

$ 1.33 Core FFO per common share $ 1.38

$ 1.43







Weighted average shares of common stock 40,800

40,800

