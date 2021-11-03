City Office REIT Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company," "City Office," "we" or "our") today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

Rental and other revenues were $44.9 million . GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.0 million , or $(0.02) per fully diluted share;

. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately , or per fully diluted share; Core FFO was approximately $14.1 million , or $0.32 per fully diluted share;

, or per fully diluted share; AFFO was approximately $8.5 million , or $0.19 per fully diluted share;

, or per fully diluted share; Entered into agreements to sell the Company's life science portfolio in San Diego, California for an aggregate gross sale price of $576.0 million ;

for an aggregate gross sale price of ; Same Store Cash NOI increased 1.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2020;

In-place occupancy closed the quarter at 88.7%;

Executed approximately 365,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the quarter;

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, paid on October 22, 2021 ; and

per share of common stock, paid on ; and Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.4140625 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, paid on October 22, 2021 .

"During the third quarter, we entered into agreements to realize the tremendous value created in our San Diego life science portfolio," commented James Farrar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "The $576 million sale is transformational for the Company and is anticipated to generate a gain on sale of approximately $430 million."

"The assets being sold are unencumbered by debt, allowing us to redeploy all of the proceeds into premier office properties across some of the best markets in the country. Our team has been advancing our acquisition pipeline, which includes a number of incredible properties in high growth markets. These targets possess highly amenitized locations, new and modern construction and long contractual lease terms with strong tenants. We anticipate that executing on this strategy will enhance our portfolio, significantly increase our earnings per share and generate predictable, long-term cash flow. Based on our confidence in redeploying the sale proceeds, we have accelerated the sale closing date of the entire Sorrento Mesa transaction to December 2021. This is an exciting time of value creation and growth for our Company and we look forward to providing updates in the coming quarters."

A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Same Store NOI, Same Store Cash NOI, Adjusted Cash NOI and their equivalent per share measures, to the most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found at the end of this release.

Portfolio Operations

The Company reported that its total portfolio as of September 30, 2021 contained 5.6 million net rentable square feet and was 88.7% occupied.

Net Operating Income was approximately $29.7 million and Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) was approximately $29.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Net Operating Income for the quarter benefited from $6.0 million of termination fee income related to termination agreements signed in prior quarters. $5.3 million related to a tenant at the Park Tower property and $0.7 million related to a tenant at the SanTan property.

Same Store Cash NOI increased 1.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Same Store Cash NOI increased 3.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Investment and Disposition Activity

During the quarter, the Company entered into two definitive agreements to sell all of its combined life science holdings in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego for $576 million. The transactions are expected to generate aggregate net proceeds, after estimated closing and transaction costs, of approximately $546 million, which equates to $12.38 per common share. The properties to be sold are unencumbered by debt. The northern portion of the portfolio sale is scheduled to close in December 2021 for $395 million. The southern portion of the portfolio sale was initially scheduled to close in February 2023 for $181 million, but the Company has accelerated the closing to December 2021 to correspond with potential acquisition opportunities. Both transactions are proceeding towards the scheduled closings and are subject to customary closing conditions.

Leasing Activity

The Company's total leasing activity during the third quarter of 2021 was approximately 365,000 square feet, which included 69,000 square feet of new leasing and 296,000 square feet of renewals. Approximately 329,000 square feet of leases signed within the quarter will commence subsequent to quarter end.

New Leasing – New leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 6.6 years at a weighted average annual rent of $31.28 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $6.32 per square foot per year.

Renewal Leasing – Renewal leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 5.2 years at a weighted average annual rent of $35.59 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $4.22 per square foot per year.

Capital Structure

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had total principal outstanding debt of approximately $606.2 million. Approximately $468.2 million, or 77.2%, of the Company's outstanding debt was fixed rate. When factoring in the $50 million term loan as fixed rate debt due to an interest swap, approximately 85.5% of the Company's debt was effectively fixed rate. City Office's total principal outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.0 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.6%.

Dividends

On September 16, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of the Company's common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The dividend was paid on October 22, 2021 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of October 8, 2021.

On September 16, 2021, the Company's board of directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company's 6.625% Series A Preferred Stock for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The dividend was paid on October 22, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record as of October 8, 2021.

Revised 2021 Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2021 guidance based on year-to-date performance and its expectations for the remainder of the year. The sale transactions for the Sorrento Mesa portfolio are not expected to have a material impact on 2021 guidance, as the closings are not scheduled to occur until December 2021. General and Administrative Expenses and 2021 Core FFO per diluted share expectations were impacted by a one-time, $5.0 million accrual of general and administrative expense. This accrual was made to reflect a one-time employee incentive compensation expense anticipated to be paid at year-end as a result of the pending Sorrento Mesa sale, which is anticipated to generate a $430 million gain on sale.

Full Year 2021 Guidance Previous

Updated

Low High

Low High Net Operating Income $104.5M $106.0M

$104.5M $106.0M General & Administrative Expenses $11.5M $12.0M

$16.5M $17.0M 2021 Core FFO per diluted share $1.40 $1.43

$1.29 $1.32 Net Recurring Straight-Line Rent Adjustment $0.5M $1.5M

$0.5M $1.5M Same Store Cash NOI Change 1.5% 2.5%

1.5% 2.5% December 31, 2021 Occupancy 87.0% 89.0%

87.0% 89.0%

Material Considerations:

The amount and timing of future acquisitions and dispositions, if any, could have an effect on our Net Operating Income and Core FFO results for Full Year 2021. Termination fee income of $2.0 million related to a tenant at the SanTan property in Phoenix and termination fee income of $5.8 million related to a tenant at the Park Tower property in Tampa have been included in 2021 guidance. The General and Administrative Expenses guidance includes approximately $2.6 million for stock-based compensation. Our Core FFO definition excludes stock-based compensation. Excluding stock-based compensation, General and Administrative Expenses guidance for Full Year 2021 would have been $13.9 – $14.4 million . Annual weighted average fully diluted shares of common stock outstanding are assumed to be approximately 44.1 million.

The Company's guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This outlook reflects management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions such as the pace of future acquisitions and dispositions, rental rates, occupancy levels, leasing activity, uncollectible rents, operating and general administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. The Company reminds investors that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and impossible to predict. See "Forward-looking Statements" below.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

City Office's management will hold a conference call at 11:00 am Eastern Time on November 3, 2021.

The webcast will be available under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.cioreit.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-262-0919 for domestic callers and 1-412-902-4106 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available later in the day on November 3, 2021, continuing through 11:59 pm Eastern Time on February 3, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 10160562. A replay will also be available for twelve months following the call at "Webcasts & Events" in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

A supplemental financial information package to accompany the discussion of the results will be posted on www.cioreit.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") – The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") states FFO should represent net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, gains or losses on the sale of property and impairments to real estate.

The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") – We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and the amortization of stock based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") – We compute AFFO by adding to Core FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non-real estate depreciation and then subtracting cash paid for recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, and eliminating the net effect of straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent and debt fair value amortization. Recurring capital expenditures exclude development / redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We exclude first generation leasing costs within the first two years of our initial public offering or acquisition, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned at acquisition. We have further excluded all costs associated with tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures which were funded by the entity contributing the properties at closing.

Along with FFO and Core FFO, we believe AFFO provides investors with appropriate supplemental information to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company. Other equity REITs may calculate AFFO differently, and, accordingly, the Company's AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' AFFO.

Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) – We define NOI as rental and other revenues less property operating expenses. We define Adjusted Cash NOI as NOI less the effect of recurring straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent, and any amounts which are funded by the selling entities and NCI in properties.

We consider NOI and Adjusted Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they provide information useful in understanding the core operations and operating performance of our portfolio.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("Same Store NOI") and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("Same Store Cash NOI") – Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI is calculated as the NOI attributable to the properties continuously owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods presented. The Company's definition of Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI excludes properties that were not stabilized during both of the applicable reporting periods. These exclusions may include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, dispositions and properties undergoing repositioning or significant renovations.

We believe Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI is an important measure of comparison because it allows for comparison of operating results of stabilized properties owned and operated for the entirety of both applicable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions, dispositions or repositionings during such periods. Other REITs may calculate Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon the Company's current beliefs as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions. There can be no assurance that actual forward-looking statements, including projected capital resources, projected profitability and portfolio performance, estimates or developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Examples of forward-looking statements include those pertaining to expectations regarding our financial performance, including under metrics such as NOI and FFO, market rental rates, national or local economic growth, estimated replacement costs of our properties, the Company's expectations regarding tenant occupancy, re-leasing periods, projected capital improvements, expected sources of financing, expectations as to the likelihood and timing of closing of acquisitions, dispositions, or other transactions, the expected operating performance of the Company's current properties, anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations, including, without limitation, the anticipated net operating income yield and cap rates, and changes in local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on historical performance and management's current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to the factors, risks and uncertainties described above, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in our news releases and filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements contained in this press release are free from errors. Unless otherwise stated, historical financial information and per share and other data are as of September 30, 2021 or relate to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

City Office REIT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value and share data)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Real estate properties





Land $ 169,984

$ 204,289 Building and improvement 744,818

777,184 Tenant improvement 102,683

104,694 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 664

642

1,018,149

1,086,809 Accumulated depreciation (149,901)

(131,220)

868,248

955,589







Cash and cash equivalents 17,697

25,305 Restricted cash 52,484

20,646 Rents receivable, net 29,221

32,968 Deferred leasing costs, net 18,415

16,829 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 30,183

44,143 Other assets 17,753

15,758 Assets held for sale 118,382

46,054 Total Assets $ 1,152,383

$ 1,157,292







Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Debt $ 603,334

$ 677,242 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 32,096

25,414 Deferred rent 10,460

7,295 Tenant rent deposits 5,542

4,801 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 3,868

6,035 Other liabilities 47,662

18,099 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 2,873

531 Total Liabilities 705,835

739,417







Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





6.625% Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 5,600,000 shares authorized,

4,480,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 112,000

112,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 43,554,375 and

43,397,117 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31,

2020, respectively 435

433 Additional paid-in capital 481,345

479,411 Accumulated deficit (146,930)

(172,958) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,063)

(1,960) Total Stockholders' Equity 445,787

416,926 Non-controlling interests in properties 761

949 Total Equity 446,548

417,875 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,152,383

$ 1,157,292









City Office REIT, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Rental and other revenues $ 44,889

$ 41,261

$ 124,369

$ 121,000















Operating expenses:













Property operating expenses 15,180

14,886

43,477

43,666 General and administrative 7,900

2,546

13,768

8,025 Depreciation and amortization 14,648

15,189

44,017

45,222 Total operating expenses 37,728

32,621

101,262

96,913















Operating income 7,161

8,640

23,107

24,087 Interest expense:













Contractual interest expense (5,650)

(6,620)

(17,533)

(19,773) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair

value (267)

(328)

(869)

(993)

(5,917)

(6,948)

(18,402)

(20,766) Net gain on sale of real estate property —

1,347

47,400

1,347 Net income 1,244

3,039

52,105

4,668 Less:













Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in

properties (378)

(153)

(760)

(514) Net income attributable to the Company 866

2,886

51,345

4,154 Preferred stock distributions (1,855)

(1,855)

(5,565)

(5,565) Net (loss)/income attributable to common stockholders $ (989)

$ 1,031

$ 45,780

$ (1,411)















Net (loss)/income per common share:













Basic $ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ 1.05

$ (0.03) Diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ 1.04

$ (0.03) Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,554

43,593

43,478

48,508 Diluted 43,554

44,014

44,091

48,508















Dividend distributions declared per common share $ 0.15

$ 0.15

$ 0.45

$ 0.45

















City Office REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Adjusted Cash NOI

(Unaudited)





(In thousands)







Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Net income $ 1,244

Adjustments to net income:



General and administrative 7,900

Contractual interest expense 5,650

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 267

Depreciation and amortization 14,648

Net Operating Income ("NOI") $ 29,709

Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment 310

Net amortization of above and below market leases (18)

Portfolio Adjusted Cash NOI $ 30,001

NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (645)

Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) $ 29,356









City Office REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021







Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (989)

(+) Depreciation and amortization 14,648



13,659

Non-controlling interests in properties:



(+) Share of net income 378

(-) Share of FFO (563)

FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 13,474

(+) Stock based compensation 666

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 14,140

(+) Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment 310

(+) Net amortization of above and below market leases (18)

(+) Net amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 265

(-) Net recurring tenant improvements and incentives (2,400)

(-) Net recurring leasing commissions (2,805)

(-) Net recurring capital expenditures (958)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 8,534













FFO per common share $ 0.31

Core FFO per common share $ 0.32

AFFO per common share $ 0.19













Dividends distributions declared per common share $ 0.15

FFO Payout Ratio 49%

Core FFO Payout Ratio 47%

AFFO Payout Ratio 78%







Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 44,112



City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Rental and Other Revenues to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Rental and other revenues $ 44,889

$ 41,261

$ 124,369

$ 121,000 Property operating expenses 15,180

14,886

43,477

43,666 Net operating income ("NOI") $ 29,709

$ 26,375

$ 80,892

$ 77,334 Less: NOI of properties not included in same store (401)

(1,783)

(2,045)

(5,353) Same store NOI $ 29,308

$ 24,592

$ 78,847

$ 71,981 Less:













Non-recurring other income —

(29)

—

(29) Termination fee income (5,738)

(21)

(7,410)

(532) Straight-line rent/expense adjustment 316

(1,245)

387

(1,613) Above and below market leases (35)

(24)

277

(39) NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (645)

(389)

(1,495)

(1,223) Same store cash NOI $ 23,206

$ 22,884

$ 70,606

$ 68,545

















City Office REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Core FFO Guidance (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Full Year 2021 Outlook

Low

High Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 475,300

$ 477,300 (+) Depreciation and amortization 58,000

57,000 (-) Net gain on sale of real estate property (478,000)

(478,000) (-) Non-controlling interests in properties (900)

(900) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 54,400

$ 55,400 (+) Stock based compensation 2,600

2,600 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 57,000

$ 58,000







FFO per common share $ 1.23

$ 1.26 Core FFO per common share $ 1.29

$ 1.32







Weighted average shares of common stock 44,100

44,100

Contact

City Office REIT, Inc.

Anthony Maretic, CFO

+1-604-806-3366

[email protected]

SOURCE City Office REIT, Inc.

