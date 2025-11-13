Cityblock Health and Mercy Health Align to Serve Medicaid Members in Ohio

Coordinated care model expands clinical and social support for complex populations through innovative value-based arrangement

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and CINCINNATI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health and Mercy Health today announced a strategic collaboration to serve Medicaid patients attributed to Mercy Health primary care providers (PCP) in the greater Cincinnati and Toledo areas, where Cityblock will provide care extension services to complement the primary care services of Mercy Health's existing provider network. This wrap-around care coordination model spans primary and urgent care extension, behavioral health and social care, and will be offered 24/7 across modalities including in-person and virtual.

Mercy Health operates locally as part of the Bon Secours Mercy Health system, one of the largest non-profit Catholic health systems in the United States, and Cityblock is a value-based provider with deep expertise caring for the Medicaid population. The two mission-aligned organizations bring together a shared commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care and improving outcomes for underserved communities in Ohio. Through this collaboration, the two organizations aim to improve outcomes and lower costs through an integrated approach that unlocks access to care; effectively engages hard-to-reach patients; addresses social needs such as food and housing; and reduces avoidable emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

"This collaboration allows us to further our commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered healthcare and allows us to better meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve," said Dr. John Luellen, State President, Ohio, Mercy Health. "By integrating Cityblock's proven model with our mission-driven approach, we're expanding access to compassionate, high-quality care for Medicaid patients, meeting them where they are and ensuring their full spectrum of needs is addressed."

"Mercy Health has a long standing history of providing clinical excellence to communities throughout Ohio, and we are honored to build upon this impressive work by integrating our wrap-around care model to support their Medicaid patients beyond the doctor's office and into the patients' homes and communities," said Mike Roaldi, President at Cityblock.

Cityblock's care model is one of the few that specifically targets the complex challenges facing the Medicaid population, many of whom are at disproportionately higher risk for poor health outcomes. The care model is powered by purpose-built technology and data insights, and a best-in-class engagement strategy that improves quality of care and overall member experience.

Cityblock has been operating in Ohio since 2021 and currently serves more than 30,000 members in the state, including at its two community clinics in Columbus and Cincinnati. This new collaboration expands Cityblock's offerings in Northwest Ohio.

About Mercy Health

Mercy Health is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by nearly 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as in Ireland and the Philippines. Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio and among the top seven employers in the state, with more than 33,500 associates serving communities throughout Ohio and Kentucky. The BSMH system includes 47 hospitals and post-acute care facilities. In 2024, BSMH invested more than $600 million in its communities across six states, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to health care for our patients in need In addition to charity care, BSMH invests in programs that address chronic illness, affordable housing, access to healthy food, education and wellness programs, transportation support, workforce development and other social determinants and drivers of health that directly affect the communities we serve. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/ .

About Cityblock Health

Cityblock Health is a value-based healthcare provider focused on the complex clinical, behavioral health, and social needs of dually eligible and Medicaid populations. Cityblock offers a fully integrated solution that directly delivers clinical care to one of the most at-risk and hardest to reach populations. Powered by advanced technology that provides its care team with a data-driven understanding of member needs and risks, Cityblock has demonstrated industry-leading engagement, member retention, meaningful reductions in avoidable hospital readmissions, and reduced total cost of care. Cityblock currently serves more than 100,000 members and partners with national and regional Medicaid health plans and health systems across more than ten states. To learn more, visit www.cityblock.com .

All medical services are provided by licensed physicians and healthcare practitioners employed by Cityblock Medical Practice, P.A. Cityblock Health, Inc. provides management and administrative services to Cityblock Medical Practices.

SOURCE Cityblock Health