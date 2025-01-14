Cityblock Health Unveils Third Annual Report Highlighting the Importance of Integrated Care to Address Complexities Faced by Dually Eligible Beneficiaries

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health, a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and dually eligible recipients, today announced the publication of its third annual report, Spotlight on the Dual Eligible Landscape . Following two previous annual reports highlighting the impact that Cityblock has had in serving Medicaid members, the company's newest report focuses on its efforts to address the medical, behavioral health and social care needs of dually eligible recipients – those eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

The number of dually eligible recipients in the U.S. has increased almost 25% from 2016 to 2024. With this number expected to continue growing, successful providers will be required to deliver integrated and compassionate care that has proven health outcomes and cost reduction. Cityblock's care model is the only purpose-built solution that understands the needs of these highly complex and fast-growing populations and delivers efficient, personalized, and impactful care.

The report details the complexities faced by these individuals as they're tasked with navigating two separate and disjointed systems of care. The Spotlight on the Dual Eligible Landscape report highlights:

Cityblock's footprint: 86% of members are Medicaid or dually eligible members, 41% of all Cityblock care visits are with dually eligible members, and >69% of dually eligible members have identified behavioral health needs.

86% of members are Medicaid or dually eligible members, 41% of all Cityblock care visits are with dually eligible members, and >69% of dually eligible members have identified behavioral health needs. The intricacies of navigating benefits for those who are dually eligible: Cityblock's person-centered approach integrates clinical, behavioral health, and social care and support. For more than 90% of dually eligible individuals in the U.S, this is not the case. They're faced with juggling different coverage rules, providers, and eligibility requirements which can lead to poor outcomes and high costs.

Cityblock's person-centered approach integrates clinical, behavioral health, and social care and support. For more than in the U.S, this is not the case. They're faced with juggling different coverage rules, providers, and eligibility requirements which can lead to poor outcomes and high costs. New policies that are pushing the market toward integrated care: In recent years, enrollment in Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) has increased with CMS requiring all Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMPs) to transition to D-SNPs by 2026. This shows the market shift to prioritize the need for integration in addressing the dually eligible population, an approach that has been foundational to Cityblock since its founding. For health plans, this means more responsibility to deliver high-quality, unified care.

In recent years, enrollment in Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) has increased with CMS requiring all Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMPs) to transition to D-SNPs by 2026. This shows the market shift to prioritize the need for integration in addressing the dually eligible population, an approach that has been foundational to Cityblock since its founding. For health plans, this means more responsibility to deliver high-quality, unified care. Cityblock's scalable approach: Cityblock is currently the only full-stack, integrated provider and technology platform that supports health plans in meeting the complex needs of dually eligible individuals. Cityblock's ability to build strong, trusting relationships has improved its efforts to guide dually eligible recipients through their care and eliminate uncertainty with an industry-leading 81% engagement rate. By connecting with members at every step of their care journey, meeting them where they are, and partnering with community-based organizations to meet social needs, Cityblock has demonstrated improved member health, increased retention, and cost savings.

Cityblock Health is a value-based healthcare provider focused on the complex clinical, behavioral health, and social needs of dually eligible and Medicaid recipients. Cityblock offers a fully integrated solution that directly delivers clinical care to one of the most at-risk and hardest to reach populations. Powered by advanced technology that provides its care team with a data-driven understanding of member needs and risks, Cityblock has demonstrated industry-leading engagement, member retention, meaningful reductions in avoidable hospital readmissions, and reduced total cost of care.

Cityblock currently serves more than 100,000 members, and partners with four of the top five national Medicaid health plans and several health systems in 15 cities across seven states. Cityblock has been named to Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list and consistently ranked among CNBC's Disruptor 50 . To learn more, visit www.cityblock.com .

All medical services are provided by licensed physicians and health care practitioners employed by Cityblock Medical Practice, P.A. Cityblock Health, Inc. provides management and administrative services to Cityblock Medical Practices.

