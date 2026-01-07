Cityblock Health and Meridian Health Plan of Illinois Announce Partnership to Serve 10,000 Medicaid Members

Innovative value-based care arrangement specifically targets complex challenges facing Medicaid beneficiaries in 17 Illinois counties

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health and Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. ("Meridian") today announced a partnership to bring comprehensive, community-based care to 10,000 Medicaid beneficiaries in urban and rural communities across 17 counties in the greater Springfield and St. Louis Metro East areas.

Meridian is a leading managed care organization in Illinois and a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)("Centene"). Cityblock is a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries and has been operating in Illinois since 2024. This is the fourth regional partnership between Centene and Cityblock, building on the companies' existing relationship in New York, Ohio, and Florida.

Through this partnership, the two organizations will enable seamless clinical and care coordination for Medicaid members by complementing the existing primary care services of Meridian's provider network with Cityblock's wrap-around care services. This wrap-around model is offered 24/7 and spans primary and urgent care extension, behavioral health, social care, clinical pharmacy, care management, and support services.

"Meridian is excited to add Cityblock to our expanding value-based care provider network. Their integrated and innovative model is among the few designed to address the complex needs of Medicaid populations—often at higher risk for poor health outcomes," said Cristal Gary, Meridian Plan President and CEO. "Together, we're committed to delivering whole-person care that improves access, equity, and outcomes for our members."

"Meridian is an innovative managed care plan with a longstanding history in Illinois, and we're honored to collaborate with their existing provider network to drive better outcomes and sustainable value for members and providers alike," said Mike Roaldi, Cityblock Health President. "With nearly one in four Illinois residents enrolled in Medicaid, there is a clear need to scale access to quality care for this complex population. By expanding our relationship with Centene to Illinois, we're aiming to do just that."

Cityblock's care model is powered by multidisciplinary clinical expertise, purpose-built technology and data insights, and a best-in-class engagement strategy that improves quality of care and overall member experience.

About Meridian Health Plan of Illinois

Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. and its family of health plans provide government-sponsored managed care to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs. This includes Meridian's Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid plans, and YouthCare HealthChoice Illinois. YouthCare is a specialized program designed to address the healthcare needs of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) youth in out-of-home placement and former foster youth. Meridian connects members to care and offers comprehensive services to support lifelong health and wellness. Meridian is a company of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Learn more at ILmeridian.com .

About Cityblock Health

Cityblock Health is a value-based healthcare provider focused on the complex clinical, behavioral health, and social needs of dually eligible and Medicaid recipients. Cityblock offers a fully integrated solution that directly delivers clinical care to one of the most at-risk and hardest to reach populations. Powered by advanced technology that provides its care team with a data-driven understanding of member needs and risks, Cityblock has demonstrated industry-leading engagement, member retention, meaningful reductions in avoidable hospital readmissions, and reduced total cost of care. Cityblock currently serves more than 100,000 members and partners with national and regional Medicaid health plans and health systems across more than ten states. To learn more, visit www.cityblock.com .

All medical services are provided by licensed physicians and healthcare practitioners employed by Cityblock Medical Practice, P.A. Cityblock Health, Inc. provides management and administrative services to Cityblock Medical Practices.

SOURCE Cityblock Health