Cityblock Health Announces Collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to Deliver Comprehensive Primary Care to Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Members

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health, a healthcare provider for Medicaid and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries, announced today it is supporting Medicaid managed care in North Carolina through five clinics across the state serving Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) members.

Through an innovative, community-focused care model that addresses physical health, behavioral health, and social determinants of health holistically, Cityblock supports members in achieving better clinical outcomes and well-being over time. The collaboration officially kicked off on July 1st for eligible members of Blue Cross NC's Standard Plan and Medicare Advantage in Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and Fayetteville, and includes pediatric services and maternity support.

"We are thrilled to be in North Carolina and collaborating with Blue Cross NC to provide comprehensive care in these communities," said Cityblock CEO Iyah Romm. "Blue Cross NC has always been a leader in innovation across the state, and together we're providing eligible North Carolinians with a new kind of healthcare experience based on high-quality, integrated primary care."

Cityblock's multidisciplinary care teams – including primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, pharmacists, nurse care managers, and others – are led by Community Health Partners, who are typically hired from the communities they serve. They spend time getting to know each member, meeting them where and when works best for them – whether that's at one of Cityblock's hubs, at home, in the community, or by phone, text message, or video visit. Community Health Partners work closely with each member on their personalized care plan and ensure they receive the care they need.

The clinics are currently open and Blue Cross NC and Cityblock have begun outreach to eligible members. Individuals interested in learning more about Cityblock membership for themselves or a family member are encouraged to call the Cityblock team at (336) 360-2407.

About Cityblock Health

Founded in 2017, Cityblock Health is a transformative, value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries. They partner with community-based organizations and health plans to deliver medical care, behavioral health, and social services virtually, in-home, and in their community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of the model, with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock currently serves 90,000 members across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington, DC and North Carolina. For more information, visit cityblock.com.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is committed to making health care better, simpler, and more affordable. We have been driving better health in North Carolina since 1933, working to tackle our communities' greatest health challenges. Blue Cross NC serves its customers and communities of more than 3.8 million members, including approximately 1.1 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com . All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

