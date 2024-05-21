Cityblock and Sunshine Health Announce Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Care to Medicaid Members in Central Florida

Members will benefit from 24/7 access to care teams virtually, at home or in a clinic.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock, a value-based healthcare provider for adult Medicaid beneficiaries, announced today a partnership with Sunshine Health , a leading Florida managed care plan and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) to provide primary care and care coordination services to high-need, hard-to-reach Medicaid members in 11 Central Florida counties. The partnership, which commenced on May 1, 2024, includes wrap-around services offered to members 24/7 and across modalities, allowing members the option to see their multidisciplinary care team virtually, in the home or at a local clinic. Together, Sunshine Health and Cityblock will offer members seamless clinical and care coordination services that extend beyond the doctor's office to support whole health. This partnership builds on Centene's existing relationship with Cityblock in two states – New York and Ohio.

"Cityblock has seen incredible growth over the past few years, growing our operations in both our existing and new states. We are pleased to launch in a new market with a strong Florida leader like Sunshine Health and to expand our national partnership with Centene," said Dr. Toyin Ajayi, co-founder and CEO of Cityblock.

At launch, the partnership will serve members in the following Central Florida counties:

Volusia





Seminole





Orange





Osceola





Polk





Hernando





Pasco





Hillsborough





Pinellas





Manatee





Sarasota

"The heart of what we do at Sunshine Health is offer quality, accessible health care to Floridians with a focus on whole-person health," said President and CEO of Sunshine Health, Nathan Landsbaum. "We are excited to partner with Cityblock to further diversify the ways we provide care to our members, engaging them in the modes they most prefer, to ultimately improve health outcomes."

Cityblock's unique care model is purpose-built to serve members with complex needs, many of whom are at disproportionately higher risk for poor health outcomes. By offering 24/7 access and care, Cityblock's multidisciplinary care team helps to reduce unnecessary emergency department visits and avoidable inpatient admissions, while improving quality of care and member engagement. According to its 2024 Equity in Action Report , Cityblock's care model has shown increased engagement and clinical continuity, and meaningful reductions in avoidable inpatient admissions among these populations.

About Cityblock

Founded in 2017, Cityblock is a transformative, value-based primary care company that serves over 100,000 Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dually eligible beneficiaries. Our medical practices deliver integrated clinical care, behavioral health services, and social care – virtually, in-home, and in community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of our care model , with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock partners with 3 of the top 5 national Medicaid health plans, and currently operates in New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Florida.

Cityblock has been named to Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list , CNBC's Disruptor 50 list , Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers list , and Fierce Healthcare's inaugural Fierce 15 list . To learn more about the company, visit www.cityblock.com .

About Sunshine Health

With offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. It offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid and Specialty Products, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace ( Ambetter ), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans ( Wellcare ). Sunshine Health also operates the Children's Medical Services Health Plan on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation , a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL .

SOURCE Cityblock Health