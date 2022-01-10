Cityblock Health Appoints Dr. Kameron Matthews to Chief Health Officer Role as Part of Expanded Leadership Team

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health, a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries, today announced the appointment of Kameron Matthews, MD, JD, FAAFP, as Chief Health Officer, building on a series of key executive hires and new board members to support the company's growth into additional markets and the expansion of new care modalities.

Dr. Matthews joins Cityblock from the Veterans Health Administration, where she spent five years leading complex and distributed medical management models across a national footprint. In her most recent role, she served as the integrated system's Chief Medical Officer, driving efforts to further transform care delivery and the patient experience for more than nine million veterans and their families. Dr. Matthews is also co-founder of Tour for Diversity in Medicine, a non-profit organization that seeks to educate, inspire and cultivate future physicians and dentists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

"Transforming our healthcare system has been my passion, my life's work, and to continue this at Cityblock is an honor," said Dr. Matthews. "The pandemic has further highlighted the deep disparities that exist within our healthcare system, and I'm looking forward to supporting Cityblock to scale their approach to community care, a model built specifically to meet the complex needs of this population."

Cityblock has expanded its leadership team in recent months with additional senior leaders and new board members, including:

Ara Tucker , Chief People Officer - Tucker previously led Talent and Culture at Audible. In her new role, she leads Cityblock's people function, overseeing the end-to-end employee journey with a focus on equipping and empowering individuals through a distinctive and inclusive employee experience.

- Tucker previously led Talent and Culture at Audible. In her new role, she leads Cityblock's people function, overseeing the end-to-end employee journey with a focus on equipping and empowering individuals through a distinctive and inclusive employee experience. Susan Brown , Chief Administrative Officer - Brown previously served as Chief Administrative Officer at Haven, and was President and Chief Operating Officer of Minuteman Health. At Cityblock, she is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the broader leadership team.

- Brown previously served as Chief Administrative Officer at Haven, and was President and Chief Operating Officer of Minuteman Health. At Cityblock, she is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the broader leadership team. Andrea Zahumensky , Chief Marketing Officer - Zahumensky joins from Yum! Brands and previously Procter & Gamble. Zahumensky was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of KFC's U.S. market, driving accelerated growth for the top 100 brand. As Cityblock's first Chief Marketing Officer, she is responsible for building the first ubiquitous brand to meet the health and social needs of underserved populations and deepening engagement with members.

- Zahumensky joins from Yum! Brands and previously Procter & Gamble. Zahumensky was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of KFC's U.S. market, driving accelerated growth for the top 100 brand. As Cityblock's first Chief Marketing Officer, she is responsible for building the first ubiquitous brand to meet the health and social needs of underserved populations and deepening engagement with members. Deval Patrick , Director - Patrick joins Cityblock's board from Bain Capital, where he founded and built their impact investment fund. From 2007 to 2015, he served as Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts , during which time the state extended healthcare insurance to over 98 percent of residents.

- Patrick joins Cityblock's board from Bain Capital, where he founded and built their impact investment fund. From 2007 to 2015, he served as Governor of the Commonwealth of , during which time the state extended healthcare insurance to over 98 percent of residents. Yvette Bright , Director - Bright joins the board after a 35-year career in healthcare, most notably serving as Chief Operating Officer of Independence Health Group, where she had responsibility for the Commercial and Medicare P&Ls, with revenues exceeding $6 billion .

- Bright joins the board after a 35-year career in healthcare, most notably serving as Chief Operating Officer of Independence Health Group, where she had responsibility for the Commercial and Medicare P&Ls, with revenues exceeding . Nagraj Kashyap , Director - Kashyap joined Cityblock's board in his role as Managing Partner at Softbank Investment Advisers, leading the Consumer practice for the fund. He previously founded M12, Microsoft's venture fund.

"In just five years since our launch, Cityblock has scaled to serve more than 100,000 members across five states, and the addition of these strong leaders will support Cityblock through its next phase of growth," said Dr. Toyin Ajayi, President & Co-Founder. "I'm confident that the breadth and depth of expertise that these individuals bring to their respective roles will drive us further toward our vision to radically change the care experience for individuals who have largely been ignored by the traditional healthcare system."

About Cityblock Health

Founded in 2017, Cityblock Health is a transformative, value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid, dually-eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries. They partner with community-based organizations and health plans to deliver medical care, behavioral health, and social services virtually, in-home, and in their community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of the model, with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock currently serves approximately 100,000 members in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington, DC, and North Carolina. For more information, visit cityblock.com.

