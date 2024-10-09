Cityblock Health Appoints Former UnitedHealth Group Executive, Michael Roaldi, as President

The former health plan executive to lead commercial strategy and product positioning to further the company's growth and scale

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health , a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries, today announced the appointment of Michael Roaldi as President. In this executive leadership role, Roaldi will oversee the evolution of the company's go-to-market strategy and product positioning, driving profitable growth and further scaling its care model nationally.

"Cityblock has seen incredible growth over the past few years in both our existing and new markets, scaling to serve more than 100,000 members across seven states and partnering with three of the top five national Medicaid health plans," said Dr. Toyin Ajayi, CEO and co-founder of Cityblock. "We're pleased to welcome Michael as our new President to build upon this momentum. His deep expertise and proven results in the Medicaid space will be invaluable to Cityblock's next chapter of growth and maturity."

Roaldi joins Cityblock after nearly a decade in key operating roles at UnitedHealth Group. Most recently, he was the Chief Growth Officer for UnitedHealthcare Community & State, where he led market development and growth efforts for the company's government programs. Previously, he served as President of Government Programs for Optum Behavioral Health, and as CEO of the UnitedHealthcare Ohio Health Plan.

"I have long admired Cityblock's mission and am honored to be joining the company at a pivotal time," said Michael Roaldi, Cityblock's newly appointed President. "With the convergence of policy trends and market dynamics such as Medicare-Medicaid integration, Cityblock is well positioned to become the leading nationwide provider of tech-enabled, value-based healthcare for individuals with complex needs. I look forward to being part of this exciting next chapter."

Roaldi brings extensive expertise in health policy, commercial strategy, business development and product positioning, and a remarkable career working with health plans, providers, and members with complex healthcare needs. In his new role, Roaldi aims to innovate and scale Cityblock's care model, which is purpose-built to address the unique challenges facing Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries across medical, behavioral health, and social care.

About Cityblock Health

Founded in 2017, Cityblock is a transformative, value-based primary care company that serves over 100,000 Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid dually eligible beneficiaries. Our medical practices deliver integrated clinical care, behavioral health services, and social care – virtually, in-home, and in community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of our care model , with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock partners with 3 of the top 5 national Medicaid health plans, and currently operates in New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Florida.

Cityblock has been named to Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list , CNBC's Disruptor 50 list , Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers list , and Fierce Healthcare's inaugural Fierce 15 list . To learn more about the company, visit www.cityblock.com .

SOURCE Cityblock Health