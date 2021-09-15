Cityblock Health Expands Massachusetts Collaboration with Tufts Health Plan to Offer Innovative, Personalized Care to One Care Members in Middlesex and Suffolk Counties

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityblock Health, a value-based care provider announced today the expansion of its successful collaboration with Tufts Health Plan to offer personalized, medical, behavioral, and social care to Tufts Health Unify members in Middlesex and Suffolk Counties. Tufts Health Unify services members under the age of 65 who are eligible for Medicaid and Medicare, as part of the Commonwealth's innovative One Care program.

"Our work in Massachusetts launched in March 2020, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Toyin Ajayi, Cityblock's president and co-founder. "Over the last 16 months, we've worked alongside community partners in Worcester to meet our members' most pressing needs, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive."

Cityblock's community-based care model connects patients enrolled in Tufts Health Plan's Unify plan with a multidisciplinary care team that includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, community health workers, nurse care managers, and others. The model moves beyond traditional medical care to address social issues like housing, employment, legal aid, transportation, food, and childcare — at no extra cost to the member. The integrated approach has proven beneficial for those with complex medical and behavioral needs, those managing chronic conditions, and individuals seeking additional resources and support.

Since arriving in the Commonwealth in March 2020, Cityblock has served nearly 1,800 low-income individuals living with disabilities through this innovative care model -- with an 86% Net Promoter Score from members.

"The last year and a half has been a trying time for us all, but has been particularly difficult for our Unify members," said Jean Yang, president of Tufts Health Plan's Public Plans division. "The pilot with Cityblock showed crucial evidence of the strengths of the model, with more than 75 percent of our eligible Unify members being engaged by their care teams. We're thrilled to expand the reach of these services to members in Middlesex and Suffolk Counties, and seek new and innovative ways to combat the social determinants of health."

With the expansion of services, Cityblock doubles its presence within the Commonwealth and will provide integrated care for approximately 3,300 members in the setting that's most comfortable for them ­— in their home or community, over video or on the phone.

Tufts Health Plan and Cityblock are currently reaching out to eligible members and their current providers in Middlesex and Suffolk Counties to raise awareness about the offering. For more information, reach out to the Cityblock team at 833-904-CARE or [email protected].

About Cityblock Health

Founded in 2017, Cityblock Health is a transformative, value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries. They partner with community-based organizations and health plans to deliver medical care, behavioral health, and social services virtually, in-home, and in their community-based clinics. Modern technology is at the core of the model, with custom-built tools to support every facet of care team operations and member interactions. Cityblock currently serves 90,000 members across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington, DC and North Carolina. For more information, visit cityblock.com.

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is a Point32Health company. Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income—and our Foundation and Institute work to improve population health. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for both our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

SOURCE Cityblock Health

Related Links

www.cityblock.com

