Cityside Fiber Begins All-Fiber Network Construction in Orange County, California

Cityside Fiber

31 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

The new regional provider will bring multiple-gigabit internet service to Tustin residents

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityside Networks, LLC (dba Cityside Fiber), a fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") and service provider, announces it has broken ground on constructing an all-fiber network in Tustin, California. The fiber development, and future deployment, will offer Tustin residents and businesses fast, reliable, secure internet access and WiFi services at multiple gigabit speeds.

Cityside Fiber takes a customer-first approach as a locally-based and operated company. Its fiber network development will provide direct-to-subscriber cost-effective, competitive internet plans with speeds up to 10 Gbps. The network will further enable customers' access to resources needed for remote learning, work-from-home, telehealth, and more. Additionally, the company is carefully coordinating directly with the City of Tustin to ensure a safe and effective rollout.

"Increasing the fiber connectivity options for Tustin residents is one of many vital components of the City's overall efforts to enhance the quality of life for Tustin residents," said Tustin Councilmember Ryan Gallagher of the 4th District, where initial construction has begun. "Cityside Fiber's investment in our city will not only enable residents to work, learn and connect with each other more efficiently, but provide the choice and access required in today's digital environment."

"We share a vision with our customers and understand the area's lack of choice when it comes to affordable and dependable high-speed internet options," said Rod Hanson, Founder & CEO of Cityside Fiber. "With the development of our all-fiber network, Tustin residents and businesses will be given the opportunity to thrive in today's ever-evolving digital landscape with a high-quality service. Cityside Fiber is a local company that prioritizes the customer experience and supports our community initiatives that make Orange County a better place to live and work." 

As part of Cityside Fiber's ongoing commitment to bring high-speed internet access to Orange County, California communities, the company will have additional fiber network builds in surrounding cities throughout 2023.

About Cityside Fiber
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, Cityside Fiber is a fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") developer and internet service provider. In addition to its residential offerings, Cityside provides wholesale fiber products to business customers by deploying networks with capacity and flexibility to support future smart city applications, 5G deployments, and other connectivity use cases in Southern California and expansion markets.

For press inquiries, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Cityside Fiber

