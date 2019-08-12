CIVC Partners Portfolio Company GPRS Acquires Master Locators' Utility Locating Business

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVC Partners, LP ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, GPRS, has completed the acquisition of Master Locators, Inc.'s utility locating business ("Master Locators"). Master Locators is a leading provider of private utility locating services in the Northeast U.S. Master Locators has been serving clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware since being founded by brothers Gus and Steve Sareyka in 2003. Chief Operating Officer Kyle Sareyka will join GPRS as its Northeast Regional Director. Master Locators represents the fourth acquisition for GPRS since CIVC's investment, after completing the acquisitions of Encompass Inspections, Structural Radar Imaging, and National GPR Service in 2018.

"We are excited to join the GPRS organization," said Kyle Sareyka. "The new partnership with GPRS and CIVC provides us additional capital, resources and reach, enabling Master Locators to better serve our customers and support our growth. We look forward to partnering with the GPRS team to continue to extend GPRS' position as the market leader in the private locating industry." Gus Sareyka added, "We are glad to have found a partner in GPRS that shares our values of integrity, responsiveness and customer service. GPRS will be a great home for our employees as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients."

Master Locators enhances GPRS' market position in the private locating market by adding scale to GPRS' existing business in the Northeast. Matt Aston, President of GPRS, said, "Master Locators represents a highly complementary acquisition for GPRS that enhances our market position in several rapidly growing regions. Master Locators operates with strong core values around ethics, safety, quality, and customer service. We are excited to collaborate with Master Locators' management team to better serve our customers' current and future needs."

About GPRS

GPRS, headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, provides private utility locating and concrete scanning services to utilities, contractors, engineering firms and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States. To learn more, visit www.gprsinc.com.

About CIVC Partners, LP

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in the business services sector. Since 1989, the team has invested $1.7 billion in 65 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund V. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com. If you have an opportunity that might be an appropriate add-on acquisition candidate for GPRS, please contact J.D Wright (312-873-7384, jwright@civc.com) or Doug Potters (312-873-7355, dpotters@civc.com).

