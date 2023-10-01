CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix Launch CQ Medical Brand

New brand also welcomes full-time CEO and expands product offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix announced today the launch of a new brand, CQ Medical. This brand reflects the company's vision and global leadership in high-quality, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions and more than 80 years of combined experience.

CQ Medical marks a pivotal transformation for CIVCO Radiotherapy and Qfix, who joined forces in October 2022. Under its new mantra, Care Smarter, CQ Medical will seek to expand on the company's history of innovative clinical solutions, unmatched product depth and breadth, and a passion for customer and patient care.

The name CQ Medical is derived from the company's Care Quotient: IQ + EQ = CQ. It follows their philosophy of applying intelligence and empathy to everything they make and do.

"Our new identity as CQ Medical embodies our commitment to driving innovation that improves cancer care and patient outcomes, as well as our deep engagement in the field with clinicians and technology partners," said CQ Medical chief executive officer Mike Sutter. "This will pave the way for us to emerge as a new global leader in innovative cancer therapy solutions."

Leadership Announcement

In addition to the brand launch, Mike Sutter has been named as the company's chief executive officer. After assuming the role in an interim capacity in April 2023, Mr. Sutter will lead the new CQ Medical as it continues to grow and improve patient care.

"CQ Medical has a great culture and employees who are dedicated to continuously improving the radiotherapy experience both for patients and providers," added Mr. Sutter. "I look forward to continuing our mission to care smarter and keep the patient at the center of everything we do."

Mr. Sutter is also an Operating Partner at Blue Wolf Capital, a middle market private equity firm specializing in the healthcare and industrial sectors. He has nearly 40 years of experience working at all levels within industrial companies, serving in diverse markets with highly differentiated operating models. His background includes a mix of general management, engineering, operations, supply chain, product management, financial oversight, and human capital development.

Nanovi A/S and Advaray Join CQ Medical

CQ Medical also announced it has acquired medical device companies Nanovi A/S and Advaray.

Nanovi A/S is a Danish medical implant company specializing in precision marking for cancer therapy. Founded in 2013 as a spinout from the Technical University of Denmark, the firm brings pioneering technology that enables higher precision in radiation therapy and cancer surgery. Over its 10-year history, Nanovi has secured regulatory approval in both Europe and the U.S. while continuing to pursue its mission of better outcomes for cancer patients.

Based in Charlottesville, VA, Advaray is a medical device research and development company. It is developing a hydrogel-based device to improve methods of image-guided pelvic brachytherapy.

With these acquisitions, CQ Medical will add new solutions, most notably BioXmark (Nanovi) and BrachyGel (Advaray), to its already robust portfolio of product offerings.

About CQ Medical

CQ Medical is a global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy and cancer therapy solutions. With primary locations in Iowa and Pennsylvania and employees worldwide, the company has more than 80 years of combined experience bringing advanced hardware and consumables for patient immobilization and positioning, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care products to the market.

For more information, visit cqmedical.com and find us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE CQ Medical

