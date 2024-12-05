Civica Continues to Deliver on Its Mission to Prevent Drug Shortages - Expands Membership with Four New U.S. Hospital Organizations

Unique non-profit pharmaceutical company has nearly 60 members, representing 1 of 3 U.S. hospital beds

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civica, a nonprofit pharmaceutical company created to prevent and mitigate drug shortages, announced today that four new members have joined the company in helping protect patients from the impact of supply interruptions of essential generic sterile injectable medicines.

These new members include Winona Health (Minnesota), Boulder Community Health (Colorado), Stanford Health Care (California), and Essentia Health (Minnesota).

"Civica provides a consistent supply of essential, high-quality, generic medicines at a transparent price," said Ned McCoy, President and CEO of Civica. "Our model allows hospitals of all sizes, from small independent hospitals to large systems, to ensure supply and price stability, helping them to serve their patients."

Drug shortages are a persistent challenge to the U.S. healthcare industry, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reporting hundreds of drugs on regular shortage, including many sterile injectables frequently used in urgent care settings. In these cases, hospital staff may use therapeutic substitutions that may be less effective or less safe.

"Our community has counted on Winona Health for more than 130 years," said Jill Ender, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy, Winona Health. "Partnering with Civica helps us ensure we'll continue to have access to the pharmaceutical resources we need to care for people - regardless of external circumstances that may affect our normal supply chain."

Under the Civica model, hospitals enter market-stabilizing contracts directly with the company, avoiding middlemen players. Doctors and pharmacists at member hospitals choose the drugs that Civica provides. Civica offers all members the same cost-plus price for these products, regardless of hospital size, and strives to provide 6 months of buffer inventory. Further, the company prioritizes U.S.-based suppliers, helping to ensure high-quality products.

"Essentia Health is excited to join Civica and continue to support more reliable medication supply chains worldwide," said David Sperl, Acute Care Pharmacy Director, Essentia Health. "At Essentia, we are called to make a healthy difference in people's lives, and this is another great step in meeting that mission with our communities."

Civica was formed in 2018 by U.S. health systems to address the crisis of drug shortages by delivering a dependable, safe, and affordable supply of essential generic injectable medicines that are required to provide patient care in every hospital in the country.

Since its founding, Civica has grown its membership and expanded its product offerings. Today, nearly sixty health systems are Civica members, which include approximately 1400 hospitals that represent over 30% of all licensed U.S. hospital beds. The company currently delivers about eighty drugs, including antibiotics, cardiovascular and pain medications used in urgent care settings, chosen by their member hospitals because they are at risk of shortage.

About Civica

Civica is a non-profit generic pharmaceutical company established to address drug shortages. It was founded by a group of U.S. health systems and philanthropies who, after more than a decade of chronic shortages, recognized that the market was not self-correcting and that a different approach is required. Civica works to deliver a safe, stable, and affordable supply of essential medicines to U.S. patients.

