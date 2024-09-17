CivicaScript™ Names Brent J. Eberle its New President

Eminent business & pharmacy executive takes helm as company readies for new product launches in 2025

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicaScript, a nonprofit company dedicated to bringing lower-cost generic medicines to U.S. consumers, today named Brent J. Eberle, R.Ph., M.B.A., its new president.

Eberle will join CivicaScript from Navitus Health Solutions, where he currently serves as Chief Pharmacy Officer. In this role, Eberle has been instrumental in overseeing the strategic development and management of Navitus' comprehensive pharmacy programs, leading efforts to reduce medication costs and improve patient outcomes. His innovative approach to pharmacy benefit management has garnered national recognition, positioning Navitus as a leader in the industry.

In addition to his leadership at Navitus, Eberle has played a significant role in shaping drug policy at both the state and national levels. He testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, sharing his expertise on drug pricing and emphasizing the need for transparency and solutions that ensure both patients and plan sponsors have access to affordable medications. Eberle also served on the Wisconsin Governor's Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices, a bipartisan group focused on addressing the high cost of prescription medications, advocating for solutions that promote transparency, competition, and fairness in the pharmaceutical market.

"We are thrilled to have a business and pharmacy executive of Brent's caliber on board to lead CivicaScript on its important next stage of growth," said Ned McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Civica, Inc. "Given CivicaScript's strong member relationship with Navitus, Brent knows the business and embodies the mission – an ideal foundation to hit the ground running."

Eberle will join CivicaScript on September 30, replacing the organization's first president, Gina Guinasso, J.D., who left in June.

"I can't imagine a more invigorating time to lead CivicaScript as it prepares to launch new, lower-cost generic medicines in the coming year," Eberle said. "The organization's mission – to make quality generic medicines affordable and available to everyone – is good for consumers and good for society. The future is bright, and I am energized to take CivicaScript forward."

CivicaScript was co-founded in 2020 by Civica, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and 18 independent and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies to bring affordable versions of common but high-priced generic medicines to market. Its model is to identify select high-priced generic medicines and work with manufacturing partners to bring them to market at a fraction of their current cost. CivicaScript then works with like-minded payors, PBMs and pharmacies across the country who pass along the cost savings to their customers.

While many generic medicines cost less than brand-name drugs, some high-cost generics are more expensive than they need to be due to lack of competition in the market. Numerous studies confirm that medication costs can dictate whether patients ration their prescriptions or even fill them in the first place. CivicaScript, its members and its manufacturing partners are intent on addressing that problem.

The guiding principle for CivicaScript's portfolio development is to target both specialty and traditional generics where there is greatest opportunity to substantially reduce prices for patients. The organization is initially focused on six to 10 medications for which there currently is not enough market competition to ensure low, sustainable prices.

About CivicaScript

CivicaScript is the Civica, Inc. operating unit dedicated to lowering the cost of select high-cost generic medicines at the pharmacy counter. Using a cost-plus, price-transparent model, CivicaScript is working to transform the supply chain to ensure consumers benefit from its medicines' lower cost. CivicaScript members are the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and 19 independent BCBS health plans; Elevance Health; Health Care Service Corporation; AffirmedRx; Navitus Health Solutions; Boilermakers National Health and Welfare Fund; and Scripius.

CivicaScript is a nonprofit company that is committed to the principles of providing affordable, essential generic medicines to promote the social welfare and health of the community. For more information, visit our website .

MEDIA CONTACT :

Liz Power

[email protected]

+1 860 501 3849

SOURCE CivicaScript