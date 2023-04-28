Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2023. 

First quarter highlights

  • Net income of $12.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.   
  • Low cost of deposits of 49 basis points and total funding costs of 114 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the March 31, 2023 market close share price of $16.88, the $0.14 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.32% and a dividend payout ratio of 17.07%.
  • On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted ASC 326 ("CECL") which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million and an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments.     

"With all the turmoil in the industry, strong core deposit franchises like Civista, matter again.  Our deposit base is well diversified, with no concentrations and approximately 83 percent of our deposits are insured.  It's these core deposits that drive our better than peer net interest margin and strong profitability.  Our net interest margin for the quarter was 4.11% and our ROAA was 1.47%," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $9.7 million, or 42.2%, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, due to an increase in interest income partially offset by an increase in interest expense.  Noninterest income also increased due primarily to the addition of lease revenue and residual income related to the acquisition of VFG.     

Net interest margin increased 73 basis points to 4.11% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.38% for the same period a year ago. 

Interest income increased by $16.9 million, or 68.4%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.  The increase in interest income was driven by an  increase of $397.3 million in average earning assets and to a 159-basis point increase in yield on average earning assets.  The increase in average earning assets and the increase in yield contributed to the increase in interest income by $7.4 million and $9.5 million, respectively.    

Interest expense increased $7.2 million, or 415.5%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.  The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 126 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $379.3 million.  Interest expense increased $4.4 million due to the increase in average liabilities and increased $2.8 million due to the increase in cost of liabilities.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:






Loans **

$   2,548,518

$ 36,398

5.79 %

$   2,006,984

$ 21,038

4.25 %

Taxable securities

374,851

2,834

2.77 %

314,493

1,720

2.20 %

Non-taxable securities

281,136

2,262

3.81 %

260,866

1,789

3.67 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

7,397

45

2.47 %

232,246

119

0.21 %

Total interest-earning assets

$   3,211,902

41,539

5.22 %

$   2,814,589

24,666

3.63 %

Noninterest-earning assets:






Cash and due from financial institutions

54,136


223,353

Premises and equipment, net

62,776


22,320

Accrued interest receivable

10,655


7,157

Intangible assets

135,554


84,374

Bank owned life insurance

53,630


46,726

Other assets

61,292


37,346

Less allowance for loan losses

(30,454)


(26,775)

      Total Assets

$   3,559,491


$   3,209,090









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:




Interest-bearing liabilities:






Demand and savings

$   1,384,070

$   1,084

0.32 %

$   1,383,372

$      234

0.07 %

Time

308,400

2,148

2.82 %

240,612

471

0.79 %

Short-term FHLB advances

372,226

4,258

4.64 %

-

-

0.00 %

Long-term FHLB advances

3,442

19

2.24 %

75,000

190

1.03 %

Other borrowings

14,817

257

7.04 %

358

-

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures

103,814

1,169

4.57 %

103,713

836

3.27 %

Repurchase agreements

20,823

3

0.06 %

25,228

3

0.05 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   2,207,592

8,938

1.64 %

$   1,828,283

1,734

0.38 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

961,886


933,654

Other liabilities

48,854


99,851

Shareholders' equity

341,159


347,302

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,559,491


$   3,209,090









Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 32,601

3.58 %

$ 22,932

3.25 %








Net interest margin

4.11 %


3.38 %








* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $601 thousand and $467 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  








**  Average balance includes nonaccrual loans








***  Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $63.2 million in 2023 and by unrealized gains of $7.6 million in 2022.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million and an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments.  Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $620 thousand compared to $300 thousand for the first quarter of 2022.  The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% as of March 31, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022.  Provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2023 was $201 thousand.  There was no provision for unfunded commitments in the first quarter of 2022..

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $11.1 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 44.8%, compared to the prior year's first quarter. 

Noninterest income






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ change

% change

Service charges

$    1,773

$    1,579

$       194

12.3 %

Net loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

0.0 %

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

(68)

50

(118)

-236.0 %

Net gain on sale of loans

631

936

(305)

-32.6 %

ATM/Interchange fees

1,353

1,241

112

9.0 %

Wealth management fees

1,193

1,277

(84)

-6.6 %

Bank owned life insurance

253

244

9

3.7 %

Lease revenue and residual income

2,046

-

2,046

0.0 %

Tax refund processing fees

1,900

1,900

-

0.0 %

Swap fees

61

-

61

0.0 %

Other

1,926

416

1,510

363.0 %

Total noninterest income

$  11,068

$    7,643

$    3,425

44.8 %

Service charges increased due to a $105 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $89 thousand increase in overdraft fees.   

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily due to a decrease in volume of loans sold.  During the three-months ended March 31, 2023, 63 loans were sold, totaling $9.2 million.  During the three-months ended March 31, 2022, 208 loans were sold, totaling $38.2 million.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $2.0 million due to the acquisition of VFG.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $27.6 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 36.4%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$  15,105

$  12,223

$    2,882

23.6 %

Net occupancy and equipment 

4,120

1,645

2,475

150.5 %

Contracted data processing

520

620

(100)

-16.1 %

Taxes and assessments

774

794

(20)

-2.5 %

Professional services

1,555

1,049

506

48.2 %

Amortization of intangible assets

398

217

181

83.4 %

ATM/Interchange expense

580

513

67

13.1 %

Marketing

505

317

188

59.3 %

Software maintenance expense

878

708

170

24.0 %

Other

3,198

2,172

1,026

47.2 %

Total noninterest expense

$  27,633

$  20,258

$    7,375

36.4 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and VFG.  The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532.4 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 88.9 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is due to increases related to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and the opening of a new branch in Ohio.  Additionally, Equipment expense increased $2.0 million due to increases in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG.

Contracted data processing fees decreased due to merger-related system deconversion fees paid in the first quarter of 2022.

Professional services increased due to acquisition advisory costs of $115 thousand, advisory fees for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand and consulting fees related to CECL implementation of $29 thousand.

The increase in amortization of intangible assets is related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp.

Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets. 

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in promotional expenses of $274 thousand, bad check losses of $115 thousand, ATM/ACH losses of $217 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $201 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 62.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 65.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.  The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense offset by an increase in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2023 was 16.4% compared to 15.5% in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $49.3 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $33.4 million, or 1.3%.  Additionally, the securities portfolio increased by $14.0 million, and cash increased $ 9.4 million.

End of period loan balances






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







March 31,

December 31,




2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$           271,160

$           278,595

$     (7,435)

-2.7 %

Commercial Real Estate:






Owner Occupied

375,825

371,147

4,678

1.3 %

Non-owner Occupied

1,043,635

1,018,736

24,899

2.4 %

Residential Real Estate

560,978

552,781

8,197

1.5 %

Real Estate Construction

247,253

243,127

4,126

1.7 %

Farm Real Estate

24,040

24,708

(668)

-2.7 %

Lease financing receivable

37,570

36,797

773

2.1 %

Consumer and Other

19,605

20,775

(1,170)

-5.6 %

Total Loans

$        2,580,066

$        2,546,666

$    33,400

1.3 %

Loan balances increased $33.4 million, or 1.3% in the first quarter.  Commercial revolving line of credit balances have consistently been less than forty percent advanced.  Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner-Occupied categories.  Real Estate Construction grew slightly as new projects have started to draw with the spring construction season.  Construction demand remains strong and construction availability continues to be near all-time highs.  Residential Real Estate has grown slightly with new production in our CRA product, more home construction loans, and more ARM products in this higher rate environment.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $223.5 million, or 8.5%, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023. 

End of period deposit balances






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







March 31,

December 31,




2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             938,967

$             896,333

$      42,634

4.8 %

Interest-bearing demand

541,027

527,879

13,148

2.5 %

Savings and money market

836,743

876,427

(39,684)

-4.5 %

Time deposits

526,779

319,345

207,434

65.0 %

Total Deposits

$         2,843,516

$         2,619,984

$    223,532

8.5 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $42.6 million was primarily due to a $82.0 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase.  This seasonal increase was partially offset by a $37.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts.  Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $15.8 million increase in public fund accounts.  The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $19.1 million decrease in personal money markets, a $14.5 million decrease in statement savings, and a $5.2 million decrease in business savings accounts.  The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $201.2 million increase in brokered time deposits.    

FHLB overnight advances totaled $212.0 million on March 31, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022.  FHLB term advances totaled $3.4 million on March 31, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2023, Civista has not repurchased any shares.  We have approximately $6.1 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which will expire in May 2023.  The Board has approved a replacement plan that will not take effect until May 2023.  In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $12.9 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, primarily due to an $8.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.  Retained earnings increased $4.6 million.         

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $128 thousand for the three months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $92 thousand for the same period of 2022.  The allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.33% at March 31, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses


(dollars in thousands)



March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

Beginning of period

$         28,511

$         26,641

CECL adoption adjustments

5,193

-

Charge-offs

(175)

(30)

Recoveries

47

122

Provision

620

300

End of period

$         34,196

$         27,033

Allowance for Unfunded Commitments

(dollars in thousands)



March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022

Beginning of period

$                   -

$                   -

CECL adoption adjustments

3,386

Charge-offs

-

-

Recoveries

-

-

Provision

201

-

End of period

$           3,587

$                   -

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 were $9.9 million, a 9.3% decrease from December 31, 2022.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.30% from 0.31% at December 31, 2022.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 313.58% from 261.45% at December 31, 2022.

Non-performing Assets


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

Non-accrual loans

$          6,980

$          7,890

Restructured loans

2,880

3,015

Total non-performing loans

9,860

10,905

Other Real Estate Owned

26

-

Total non-performing assets

$          9,886

$        10,905

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services.  Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its subsidiary, Vision Financial Group, Inc., centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".  Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income






Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022





Interest income

$        41,539

$        24,666

Interest expense

8,938

1,734

Net interest income

32,601

22,932

Provision for credit losses

620

300

Net interest income after provision

31,981

22,632

Noninterest income

11,068

7,643

Noninterest expense

27,633

20,258

Income before taxes

15,416

10,017

Income tax expense

2,528

1,551

Net income

$        12,888

$           8,466





Dividends paid per common share

$             0.14

$             0.14





Earnings per common share,



basic and diluted

$             0.82

$             0.57





Average shares outstanding,



basic and diluted

15,732,092

14,853,287





Selected financial ratios:



Return on average assets (annualized)

1.47 %

1.07 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

15.32 %

9.89 %

Dividend payout ratio

17.07 %

24.56 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.11 %

3.38 %

 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





 March 31, 

 December 31, 

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)




 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$                  52,723

$                  43,361

 Investment in time deposits 

1,721

1,477

 Investment securities 

629,829

617,592

 Loans held for sale 

1,465

683

 Loans 

2,580,066

2,546,666

 Less: allowance for credit losses 

(34,196)

(28,511)

 Net loans 

2,545,870

2,518,155

 Other securities 

35,383

33,585

 Premises and equipment, net 

61,895

64,018

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

135,808

136,454

 Bank owned life insurance 

53,796

53,543

 Other assets 

66,068

68,962

 Total assets 

$            3,584,558

$            3,537,830




 Total deposits 

$            2,843,516

$            2,619,984

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 

212,000

393,700

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 

3,361

3,578

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

15,631

25,143

 Subordinated debentures 

103,841

103,799

 Other borrowings 

13,938

15,516

 Securities purchased payable 

-

1,338

 Tax refunds in process 

5,752

278

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

38,822

39,658

 Total shareholders' equity 

347,697

334,836

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            3,584,558

$            3,537,830




 Shares outstanding at period end 

15,732,092

15,728,234




 Book value per share 

$                    22.10

$                    21.29

 Equity to asset ratio 

9.70 %

9.46 %




Selected asset quality ratios:


Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.33 %

1.12 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.28 %

0.31 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

346.82 %

261.45 %




Non-performing asset analysis


Nonaccrual loans

$                    6,980

$                    7,890

Troubled debt restructurings

2,880

3,015

Other real estate owned

26

-

Total

$                    9,886

$                  10,905

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

End of Period Balances

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022










Assets








Cash and due from banks

$               52,723

$             43,361

$             40,914

$          233,281

$      412,698

Investment in time deposits

1,721

1,477

1,479

1,236

1,728

Investment securities

629,829

617,592

604,074

531,978

553,499

Loans held for sale

1,465

683

3,491

4,167

4,794

Loans

2,580,066

2,546,666

2,328,614

2,064,221

2,018,188

Allowance for credit losses

(34,196)

(28,511)

(27,773)

(27,435)

(27,033)

Net Loans

2,545,870

2,518,155

2,300,841

2,036,786

1,991,155

Other securities

35,383

33,585

18,578

18,511

18,511

Premises and equipment, net

61,895

64,018

30,168

24,151

22,110

Goodwill and other intangibles

135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021

84,251

Bank owned life insurance

53,796

53,543

53,291

47,118

46,885

Other assets

66,068

68,962

75,677

57,850

48,726

Total Assets

$         3,584,558

$       3,537,830

$       3,241,719

$       3,039,099

$  3,184,357










Liabilities








Total deposits

$         2,843,516

$       2,619,984

$       2,708,253

$       2,455,502

$  2,615,137

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

212,000

393,700

55,000

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

3,361

3,578

6,723

75,000

75,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

15,631

25,143

20,155

17,479

23,931

Subordinated debentures

103,841

103,799

103,778

103,737

103,704

Other borrowings

13,938

15,516

-

-

-

Securities purchased payable

-

1,338

2,611

15,025

1,876

Tax refunds in process

5,752

278

2,709

39,448

10,232

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,822

39,658

39,888

30,846

26,785

Total liabilities

3,236,861

3,202,994

2,939,117

2,737,037

2,856,665










Shareholders' Equity








Common shares

310,412

310,182

299,515

278,240

277,919

Retained earnings

161,110

156,493

146,546

137,592

131,934

Treasury shares

(73,915)

(73,794)

(73,641)

(67,528)

(61,472)

Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)

(49,910)

(58,045)

(69,818)

(46,242)

(20,689)

Total shareholders' equity

347,697

334,836

302,602

302,062

327,692










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$         3,584,558

$       3,537,830

$       3,241,719

$       3,039,099

$  3,184,357










Quarterly Average Balances







Assets:








Earning assets

$         3,211,902

$       3,099,501

$       3,002,256

$       2,866,362

$  2,814,589

Securities

655,987

630,127

622,924

556,352

575,359

Loans

2,548,518

2,458,980

2,289,588

2,033,378

2,006,984

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Total deposits

$         2,654,356

$       2,649,755

$       2,719,014

$       2,524,971

$  2,557,638

Interest-bearing deposits

1,692,470

1,710,019

1,738,015

1,630,084

1,623,984

Other interest-bearing liabilities

515,122

407,710

155,077

200,005

204,299

Total shareholders' equity

341,159

299,509

305,134

313,272

347,302

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Income statement

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022










Total interest and dividend income

$          41,539

$          37,990

$          32,533

$          26,064

$          24,666

Total interest expense

8,938

5,425

2,094

1,796

1,734

Net interest income

32,601

32,565

30,439

24,268

22,932

Provision for loan losses

620

752

300

400

300

Noninterest income

11,068

10,064

5,734

5,635

7,643

Noninterest expense

27,633

27,301

22,555

20,379

20,258

Income before taxes

15,416

14,576

13,318

9,124

10,017

Income tax expense

2,528

2,428

2,206

1,423

1,551

Net income

$          12,888

$          12,148

$          11,112

$            7,701

$            8,466










Per share data


















Earnings per common share








Basic








Net income

$          12,888

$          12,148

$          11,112

$            7,701

$            8,466

Less allocation of earnings and 








dividends to participating securities

453

432

52

39

32

Net income available to common 








shareholders - basic

$          12,435

$          11,716

$          11,060

$            7,662

$            8,434










Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,732,092

15,717,439

15,394,898

14,615,154

14,909,192

Less average participating securities

552,882

559,596

71,604

74,286

55,905

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 








used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,179,210

15,157,843

15,323,294

14,540,868

14,853,287










Earnings per common share








Basic

$              0.82

$              0.77

$              0.72

$              0.53

$              0.57

Diluted

0.82

0.77

0.72

0.53

0.57










Common shares dividend paid

$            2,201

$            2,202

$            2,042

$            2,091

$            2,104










Dividends paid per common share

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

March

December

September

June

March

Asset quality

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022










Allowance for credit losses:








Beginning of period

$         28,511

$         27,773

$         27,435

$         27,033

$         26,641

CECL adoption adjustments

5,193

-

-

-

-

Charge-offs

(175)

(58)

(74)

(60)

(30)

Recoveries

47

44

112

62

122

Provision

620

752

300

400

300

End of period

$         34,196

$         28,511

$         27,773

$         27,435

$         27,033










Allowance for unfunded commitments:








Beginning of period

$                     -

$                     -

$                     -

$                     -

$                     -

CECL adoption adjustments

3,386

-

-

-

-

Charge-offs

-

-

-

-

-

Recoveries

-

-

-

-

-

Provision

201

-

-

-

-

End of period

$            3,587

$                     -

$                     -

$                     -

$                     -










Ratios








Allowance to total loans

1.33 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

1.33 %

1.34 %

Allowance to nonperforming assets

345.91 %

261.45 %

476.24 %

572.78 %

501.50 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

345.82 %

261.45 %

476.24 %

572.78 %

501.50 %










Nonperforming assets








Nonperforming loans

$            9,860

$         10,905

$            5,832

$            4,790

$            5,390

Other real estate owned

26

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$            9,886

$         10,905

$            5,832

$            4,790

$            5,390










Capital and liquidity








Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.63 %

8.92 %

9.32 %

9.87 %

9.50 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.80 %

10.78 %

11.62 %

13.63 %

14.02 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.73 %

14.52 %

15.62 %

18.24 %

18.74 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.14 %

5.83 %

6.05 %

7.38 %

7.85 %










(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022










Tangible Common Equity








Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       347,697

$       334,835

$       302,602

$       302,062

$       327,692

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021

84,251

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       211,889

$       198,381

$       189,396

$       218,041

$       243,441










Total Shares Outstanding

15,732,092

15,728,234

15,235,545

14,537,433

14,797,232










Tangible book value per share

$            13.47

$            12.61

$            12.43

$            15.00

$            16.45










Tangible Assets








Total Assets - GAAP

$    3,587,118

$    3,537,830

$    3,241,719

$    3,039,099

$    3,184,357

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021

84,251

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    3,451,310

$    3,401,376

$    3,128,513

$    2,955,078

$    3,100,106










Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.14 %

5.83 %

6.05 %

7.38 %

7.85 %

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

