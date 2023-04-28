Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2023.

First quarter highlights

Net income of $12.9 million , or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.5 million , or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

, or per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to , or per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. Low cost of deposits of 49 basis points and total funding costs of 114 basis points for the quarter.

Based on the March 31, 2023 market close share price of $16.88 , the $0.14 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.32% and a dividend payout ratio of 17.07%.

market close share price of , the first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.32% and a dividend payout ratio of 17.07%. On January 1, 2023 , Civista adopted ASC 326 ("CECL") which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million and an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments.

"With all the turmoil in the industry, strong core deposit franchises like Civista, matter again. Our deposit base is well diversified, with no concentrations and approximately 83 percent of our deposits are insured. It's these core deposits that drive our better than peer net interest margin and strong profitability. Our net interest margin for the quarter was 4.11% and our ROAA was 1.47%," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $9.7 million, or 42.2%, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, due to an increase in interest income partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Noninterest income also increased due primarily to the addition of lease revenue and residual income related to the acquisition of VFG.

Net interest margin increased 73 basis points to 4.11% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.38% for the same period a year ago.

Interest income increased by $16.9 million, or 68.4%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The increase in interest income was driven by an increase of $397.3 million in average earning assets and to a 159-basis point increase in yield on average earning assets. The increase in average earning assets and the increase in yield contributed to the increase in interest income by $7.4 million and $9.5 million, respectively.

Interest expense increased $7.2 million, or 415.5%, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 126 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $379.3 million. Interest expense increased $4.4 million due to the increase in average liabilities and increased $2.8 million due to the increase in cost of liabilities.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,548,518 $ 36,398 5.79 %

$ 2,006,984 $ 21,038 4.25 % Taxable securities 374,851 2,834 2.77 %

314,493 1,720 2.20 % Non-taxable securities 281,136 2,262 3.81 %

260,866 1,789 3.67 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 7,397 45 2.47 %

232,246 119 0.21 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,211,902 41,539 5.22 %

$ 2,814,589 24,666 3.63 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 54,136





223,353



Premises and equipment, net 62,776





22,320



Accrued interest receivable 10,655





7,157



Intangible assets 135,554





84,374



Bank owned life insurance 53,630





46,726



Other assets 61,292





37,346



Less allowance for loan losses (30,454)





(26,775)



Total Assets $ 3,559,491





$ 3,209,090



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,384,070 $ 1,084 0.32 %

$ 1,383,372 $ 234 0.07 % Time 308,400 2,148 2.82 %

240,612 471 0.79 % Short-term FHLB advances 372,226 4,258 4.64 %

- - 0.00 % Long-term FHLB advances 3,442 19 2.24 %

75,000 190 1.03 % Other borrowings 14,817 257 7.04 %

358 - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 103,814 1,169 4.57 %

103,713 836 3.27 % Repurchase agreements 20,823 3 0.06 %

25,228 3 0.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,207,592 8,938 1.64 %

$ 1,828,283 1,734 0.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 961,886





933,654



Other liabilities 48,854





99,851



Shareholders' equity 341,159





347,302



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,559,491





$ 3,209,090



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 32,601 3.58 %



$ 22,932 3.25 %















Net interest margin



4.11 %





3.38 %

















* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $601 thousand and $467 thousand for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.















** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $63.2 million in 2023 and by unrealized gains of $7.6 million in 2022. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million and an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $620 thousand compared to $300 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% as of March 31, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022. Provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2023 was $201 thousand. There was no provision for unfunded commitments in the first quarter of 2022..

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $11.1 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 44.8%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,773

$ 1,579

$ 194

12.3 % Net loss on sale of securities -

-

-

0.0 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities (68)

50

(118)

-236.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 631

936

(305)

-32.6 % ATM/Interchange fees 1,353

1,241

112

9.0 % Wealth management fees 1,193

1,277

(84)

-6.6 % Bank owned life insurance 253

244

9

3.7 % Lease revenue and residual income 2,046

-

2,046

0.0 % Tax refund processing fees 1,900

1,900

-

0.0 % Swap fees 61

-

61

0.0 % Other 1,926

416

1,510

363.0 % Total noninterest income $ 11,068

$ 7,643

$ 3,425

44.8 %

Service charges increased due to a $105 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts and a $89 thousand increase in overdraft fees.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily due to a decrease in volume of loans sold. During the three-months ended March 31, 2023, 63 loans were sold, totaling $9.2 million. During the three-months ended March 31, 2022, 208 loans were sold, totaling $38.2 million.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $2.0 million due to the acquisition of VFG.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $27.6 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 36.4%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 15,105

$ 12,223

$ 2,882

23.6 % Net occupancy and equipment 4,120

1,645

2,475

150.5 % Contracted data processing 520

620

(100)

-16.1 % Taxes and assessments 774

794

(20)

-2.5 % Professional services 1,555

1,049

506

48.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 398

217

181

83.4 % ATM/Interchange expense 580

513

67

13.1 % Marketing 505

317

188

59.3 % Software maintenance expense 878

708

170

24.0 % Other 3,198

2,172

1,026

47.2 % Total noninterest expense $ 27,633

$ 20,258

$ 7,375

36.4 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and VFG. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 532.4 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 88.9 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is due to increases related to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and the opening of a new branch in Ohio. Additionally, Equipment expense increased $2.0 million due to increases in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG.

Contracted data processing fees decreased due to merger-related system deconversion fees paid in the first quarter of 2022.

Professional services increased due to acquisition advisory costs of $115 thousand, advisory fees for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand and consulting fees related to CECL implementation of $29 thousand.

The increase in amortization of intangible assets is related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp.

Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increase marketing efforts in newly acquired markets.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to increases in promotional expenses of $274 thousand, bad check losses of $115 thousand, ATM/ACH losses of $217 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $201 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 62.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to 65.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense offset by an increase in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2023 was 16.4% compared to 15.5% in 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $49.3 million, or 1.4%, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $33.4 million, or 1.3%. Additionally, the securities portfolio increased by $14.0 million, and cash increased $ 9.4 million.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 271,160

$ 278,595

$ (7,435)

-2.7 % Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 375,825

371,147

4,678

1.3 % Non-owner Occupied 1,043,635

1,018,736

24,899

2.4 % Residential Real Estate 560,978

552,781

8,197

1.5 % Real Estate Construction 247,253

243,127

4,126

1.7 % Farm Real Estate 24,040

24,708

(668)

-2.7 % Lease financing receivable 37,570

36,797

773

2.1 % Consumer and Other 19,605

20,775

(1,170)

-5.6 % Total Loans $ 2,580,066

$ 2,546,666

$ 33,400

1.3 %

Loan balances increased $33.4 million, or 1.3% in the first quarter. Commercial revolving line of credit balances have consistently been less than forty percent advanced. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner-Occupied categories. Real Estate Construction grew slightly as new projects have started to draw with the spring construction season. Construction demand remains strong and construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown slightly with new production in our CRA product, more home construction loans, and more ARM products in this higher rate environment.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $223.5 million, or 8.5%, from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 938,967

$ 896,333

$ 42,634

4.8 % Interest-bearing demand 541,027

527,879

13,148

2.5 % Savings and money market 836,743

876,427

(39,684)

-4.5 % Time deposits 526,779

319,345

207,434

65.0 % Total Deposits $ 2,843,516

$ 2,619,984

$ 223,532

8.5 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $42.6 million was primarily due to a $82.0 million increase in balances related to the tax refund processing program, which is a seasonal increase. This seasonal increase was partially offset by a $37.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $15.8 million increase in public fund accounts. The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $19.1 million decrease in personal money markets, a $14.5 million decrease in statement savings, and a $5.2 million decrease in business savings accounts. The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $201.2 million increase in brokered time deposits.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $212.0 million on March 31, 2023, down from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022. FHLB term advances totaled $3.4 million on March 31, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2023, Civista has not repurchased any shares. We have approximately $6.1 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which will expire in May 2023. The Board has approved a replacement plan that will not take effect until May 2023. In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $12.9 million from December 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023, primarily due to an $8.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Retained earnings increased $4.6 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $128 thousand for the three months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $92 thousand for the same period of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.33% at March 31, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses





(dollars in thousands)







March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022 Beginning of period $ 28,511

$ 26,641 CECL adoption adjustments 5,193

- Charge-offs (175)

(30) Recoveries 47

122 Provision 620

300 End of period $ 34,196

$ 27,033

Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)







March 31,

March 31,

2023

2022 Beginning of period $ -

$ - CECL adoption adjustments 3,386



Charge-offs -

- Recoveries -

- Provision 201

- End of period $ 3,587

$ -

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2023 were $9.9 million, a 9.3% decrease from December 31, 2022. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.30% from 0.31% at December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 313.58% from 261.45% at December 31, 2022.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 Non-accrual loans $ 6,980

$ 7,890 Restructured loans 2,880

3,015 Total non-performing loans 9,860

10,905 Other Real Estate Owned 26

- Total non-performing assets $ 9,886

$ 10,905

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its subsidiary, Vision Financial Group, Inc., centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022











Interest income $ 41,539

$ 24,666

Interest expense 8,938

1,734

Net interest income 32,601

22,932

Provision for credit losses 620

300

Net interest income after provision 31,981

22,632

Noninterest income 11,068

7,643

Noninterest expense 27,633

20,258

Income before taxes 15,416

10,017

Income tax expense 2,528

1,551

Net income $ 12,888

$ 8,466











Dividends paid per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.14











Earnings per common share,







basic and diluted $ 0.82

$ 0.57











Average shares outstanding,







basic and diluted 15,732,092

14,853,287











Selected financial ratios:







Return on average assets (annualized) 1.47 %

1.07 %

Return on average equity (annualized) 15.32 %

9.89 %

Dividend payout ratio 17.07 %

24.56 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.11 %

3.38 %



Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 52,723

$ 43,361 Investment in time deposits 1,721

1,477 Investment securities 629,829

617,592 Loans held for sale 1,465

683 Loans 2,580,066

2,546,666 Less: allowance for credit losses (34,196)

(28,511) Net loans 2,545,870

2,518,155 Other securities 35,383

33,585 Premises and equipment, net 61,895

64,018 Goodwill and other intangibles 135,808

136,454 Bank owned life insurance 53,796

53,543 Other assets 66,068

68,962 Total assets $ 3,584,558

$ 3,537,830







Total deposits $ 2,843,516

$ 2,619,984 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 212,000

393,700 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 3,361

3,578 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,631

25,143 Subordinated debentures 103,841

103,799 Other borrowings 13,938

15,516 Securities purchased payable -

1,338 Tax refunds in process 5,752

278 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,822

39,658 Total shareholders' equity 347,697

334,836 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,584,558

$ 3,537,830







Shares outstanding at period end 15,732,092

15,728,234







Book value per share $ 22.10

$ 21.29 Equity to asset ratio 9.70 %

9.46 %







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33 %

1.12 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 %

0.31 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 346.82 %

261.45 %







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 6,980

$ 7,890 Troubled debt restructurings 2,880

3,015 Other real estate owned 26

- Total $ 9,886

$ 10,905

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, End of Period Balances 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 52,723

$ 43,361

$ 40,914

$ 233,281

$ 412,698 Investment in time deposits 1,721

1,477

1,479

1,236

1,728 Investment securities 629,829

617,592

604,074

531,978

553,499 Loans held for sale 1,465

683

3,491

4,167

4,794 Loans 2,580,066

2,546,666

2,328,614

2,064,221

2,018,188 Allowance for credit losses (34,196)

(28,511)

(27,773)

(27,435)

(27,033) Net Loans 2,545,870

2,518,155

2,300,841

2,036,786

1,991,155 Other securities 35,383

33,585

18,578

18,511

18,511 Premises and equipment, net 61,895

64,018

30,168

24,151

22,110 Goodwill and other intangibles 135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021

84,251 Bank owned life insurance 53,796

53,543

53,291

47,118

46,885 Other assets 66,068

68,962

75,677

57,850

48,726 Total Assets $ 3,584,558

$ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,843,516

$ 2,619,984

$ 2,708,253

$ 2,455,502

$ 2,615,137 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 212,000

393,700

55,000

-

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 3,361

3,578

6,723

75,000

75,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 15,631

25,143

20,155

17,479

23,931 Subordinated debentures 103,841

103,799

103,778

103,737

103,704 Other borrowings 13,938

15,516

-

-

- Securities purchased payable -

1,338

2,611

15,025

1,876 Tax refunds in process 5,752

278

2,709

39,448

10,232 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,822

39,658

39,888

30,846

26,785 Total liabilities 3,236,861

3,202,994

2,939,117

2,737,037

2,856,665



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 310,412

310,182

299,515

278,240

277,919 Retained earnings 161,110

156,493

146,546

137,592

131,934 Treasury shares (73,915)

(73,794)

(73,641)

(67,528)

(61,472) Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) (49,910)

(58,045)

(69,818)

(46,242)

(20,689) Total shareholders' equity 347,697

334,836

302,602

302,062

327,692



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,584,558

$ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357



















Quarterly Average Balances















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 3,211,902

$ 3,099,501

$ 3,002,256

$ 2,866,362

$ 2,814,589 Securities 655,987

630,127

622,924

556,352

575,359 Loans 2,548,518

2,458,980

2,289,588

2,033,378

2,006,984 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,654,356

$ 2,649,755

$ 2,719,014

$ 2,524,971

$ 2,557,638 Interest-bearing deposits 1,692,470

1,710,019

1,738,015

1,630,084

1,623,984 Other interest-bearing liabilities 515,122

407,710

155,077

200,005

204,299 Total shareholders' equity 341,159

299,509

305,134

313,272

347,302

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Income statement 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022



















Total interest and dividend income $ 41,539

$ 37,990

$ 32,533

$ 26,064

$ 24,666 Total interest expense 8,938

5,425

2,094

1,796

1,734 Net interest income 32,601

32,565

30,439

24,268

22,932 Provision for loan losses 620

752

300

400

300 Noninterest income 11,068

10,064

5,734

5,635

7,643 Noninterest expense 27,633

27,301

22,555

20,379

20,258 Income before taxes 15,416

14,576

13,318

9,124

10,017 Income tax expense 2,528

2,428

2,206

1,423

1,551 Net income $ 12,888

$ 12,148

$ 11,112

$ 7,701

$ 8,466



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 12,888

$ 12,148

$ 11,112

$ 7,701

$ 8,466 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 453

432

52

39

32 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 12,435

$ 11,716

$ 11,060

$ 7,662

$ 8,434



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,732,092

15,717,439

15,394,898

14,615,154

14,909,192 Less average participating securities 552,882

559,596

71,604

74,286

55,905 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,179,210

15,157,843

15,323,294

14,540,868

14,853,287



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.82

$ 0.77

$ 0.72

$ 0.53

$ 0.57 Diluted 0.82

0.77

0.72

0.53

0.57



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,201

$ 2,202

$ 2,042

$ 2,091

$ 2,104



















Dividends paid per common share 0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March

December

September

June

March Asset quality 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022



















Allowance for credit losses:

















Beginning of period $ 28,511

$ 27,773

$ 27,435

$ 27,033

$ 26,641 CECL adoption adjustments 5,193

-

-

-

- Charge-offs (175)

(58)

(74)

(60)

(30) Recoveries 47

44

112

62

122 Provision 620

752

300

400

300 End of period $ 34,196

$ 28,511

$ 27,773

$ 27,435

$ 27,033



















Allowance for unfunded commitments:

















Beginning of period $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - CECL adoption adjustments 3,386

-

-

-

- Charge-offs -

-

-

-

- Recoveries -

-

-

-

- Provision 201

-

-

-

- End of period $ 3,587

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.33 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

1.33 %

1.34 % Allowance to nonperforming assets 345.91 %

261.45 %

476.24 %

572.78 %

501.50 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 345.82 %

261.45 %

476.24 %

572.78 %

501.50 %



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 9,860

$ 10,905

$ 5,832

$ 4,790

$ 5,390 Other real estate owned 26

-

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 9,886

$ 10,905

$ 5,832

$ 4,790

$ 5,390



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.63 %

8.92 %

9.32 %

9.87 %

9.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.80 %

10.78 %

11.62 %

13.63 %

14.02 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.73 %

14.52 %

15.62 %

18.24 %

18.74 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 6.14 %

5.83 %

6.05 %

7.38 %

7.85 %



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 347,697

$ 334,835

$ 302,602

$ 302,062

$ 327,692 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021

84,251 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 211,889

$ 198,381

$ 189,396

$ 218,041

$ 243,441



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,732,092

15,728,234

15,235,545

14,537,433

14,797,232



















Tangible book value per share $ 13.47

$ 12.61

$ 12.43

$ 15.00

$ 16.45



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,587,118

$ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 135,808

136,454

113,206

84,021

84,251 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,451,310

$ 3,401,376

$ 3,128,513

$ 2,955,078

$ 3,100,106



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.14 %

5.83 %

6.05 %

7.38 %

7.85 %

