Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial Results of $0.63 per Common Share and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results of $2.01 per Common Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 30, 2025, 07:30 ET

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2024.

Fourth quarter and full-year 2024 highlights:

  • Net income of $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net income of $31.7 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $43.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
  • Replaced nearly $5.2 million in non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This includes reductions in overdraft fees ($1.4 million), tax refund processing revenue ($2.4 million), and the 2023 MasterCard renewal fee ($1.5 million). Despite these reductions, non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, is $0.6 million higher than the same period in 2023.
  • Cost of deposits of 220 basis points and total funding costs of 242 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the December 31, 2024, market close share price of $21.04, the $0.16 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 3.04% and a dividend payout ratio of 25.5%.

CEO Commentary:

"We're pleased with our fourth-quarter earnings and overall full-year performance. This quarter, we maintained a disciplined approach to loan and deposit pricing, successfully continuing our downward beta strategy. Our results reflect the positive impact of our deposit initiatives we launched earlier in the year. These initiatives and strategies, along with another quarter of strong non-interest income, have significantly contributed to our financial success, resulting in Earnings Per Share of $0.63, up from $0.53 last quarter.  Our strong earnings and recently announced increase in our quarterly dividend, reflects our confidence in Civista's financial strength and our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders.", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

"Our credit quality remains solid as we continue to support lending and strengthen our customer relationships. We are committed to meeting the growing demand for housing and construction financing, ensuring we address the needs of our customers and communities.  Our strategic focus on these areas has allowed us to deepen our engagement with customers and provide then with the necessary financial support.",  said Shaffer.

"Furthermore, with a strong fourth quarter and the expansion in our net interest margin, we are well-positioned for a successful 2025.  Our team's dedication and hard work have been instrumental in achieving these results, and we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum as we remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives and driving sustainable growth for the long term.  We continue to prioritize our customers' needs and adapt to the evolving market conditions to deliver consistent value and growth.", said Shaffer.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 7.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024. 

Interest income increased $0.5 million attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $33 million coupled with a 1 basis point increase in asset yield.

The increase in interest income was aided by a $1.6 million decrease in interest expense. This was due to a reduction in the average balance of higher costing FHLB borrowings of $174.1 million mostly offset by $226.8 million growth in deposits ($177.4 million in average balances), resulting in a net increase of $3.9 million in average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing Q4 2024 to Q3 2024.

When comparing the fourth quarter of 2024 to the same period of 2023.  Net interest income increased $1.3 million.  Interest income increased $4.6 million while interest expense increased $3.3 million.

Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.44% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $289.3 million increase in average interest-earning assets resulting in a $4.0 million increase in interest income.

Interest expense increased $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year.  The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 11 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $355.8 million to fund growth.  The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was $236.5 million in time-deposits, $183.0 million in demand and savings, partially offset by a decrease of $63.8 million in FHLB borrowings.  This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate.  The 11-basis point increase in funding yield led to $0.7 million additional interest expense.  Additionally, the $355.8 million of additional funds led to $2.6 million of additional interest expense. 

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

3,061,991

47,250

6.14

%

$

2,805,995

$

43,172

6.10

%

Taxable securities ***

362,997

3,378

3.38

%

352,186

2,901

2.85

%

Non-taxable securities ***

292,559

2,357

3.83

%

275,046

2,365

3.79

%

Federal funds sold

-

-

0.00

%

-

-

0.00

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

21,060

248

4.68

%

16,117

161

3.96

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,738,607

$

53,233

5.65

%

$

3,449,344

$

48,599

5.52

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

38,873






26,221




Premises and equipment, net

48,990






58,576




Accrued interest receivable

13,632






12,455




Intangible assets

133,673






134,867




Bank owned life insurance

62,866






55,441




Other assets

49,462






67,544




Less allowance for loan losses

(41,353)






(35,802)




      Total Assets

$

4,044,750





$

3,768,646


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,528,163

$

5,025

1.31

%

$

1,345,199

$

2,873

0.85

%

Time

1,054,489

13,111

4.95

%

817,961

10,532

5.11

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

214,038

2,530

4.70

%

276,949

3,877

5.55

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,573

6

1.52

%

2,458

14

2.26

%

Other borrowings

543

7

5.13

%

543

8

5.85

%

Subordinated debentures

104,071

1,199

4.58

%

103,927

1,243

4.75

%

Repurchase agreements

-

-

0.00

%

-

-

0.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,902,877

$

21,878

3.00

%

$

2,547,037

$

18,547

2.89

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

702,833






814,642




Other liabilities

47,449






69,101




Shareholders' equity

391,591






337,866




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,044,750





$

3,768,646


















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$

31,355

2.65

%


$

30,052

2.63

%














Net interest margin ***




3.36

%





3.44

%


* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $627 thousand and $629 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.














** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans














*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $52.1 million and $91.0 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $8.8 million, or 7.0%, compared to the same period in 2023.

Interest income increased $24.0 million, or 13.1%, for the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.  Average interest-earning assets increased $263.6 million.  Average yields increased 27 basis points.  The increase in volume is due to organic loan growth. 

Interest expense increased $32.7 million, or 57.2%, for the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.  Average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 79 basis points compared to 2023.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $428.6 million for the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023.  Demand, Savings and Time deposits increased $450.5 million, collectively, and FHLB borrowings increased $60.7 million for the twelve months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 to fund growth.

Net interest margin decreased of 49 basis points to 3.21% for the twelve months of 2024, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago. 

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

2,984,912

$

183,580

6.15

%

$

2,722,797

$

160,755

5.90

%

Taxable securities ***

357,255

12,639

3.18

%

363,972

11,718

2.88

%

Non-taxable securities ***

291,833

9,473

3.85

%

282,678

9,282

3.79

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

20,580

1,003

4.87

%

21,551

979

4.54

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,654,580

$

206,695

5.62

%

$

3,390,998

$

182,734

5.35

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

34,494






39,219




Premises and equipment, net

52,230






58,456




Accrued interest receivable

13,349






11,499




Intangible assets

134,273






133,626




Bank owned life insurance

62,349






54,211




Other assets

57,879






63,152




Less allowance for loan losses

(39,498)






(33,814)




      Total Assets

$

3,969,656





$

3,717,347


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,426,288

$

16,138

1.13

%

$

1,356,789

$

7,689

0.57

%

Time

959,276

50,416

5.26

%

578,243

26,066

4.51

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

342,626

18,451

5.39

%

280,887

14,493

5.16

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,892

42

2.22

%

2,909

66

2.27

%

Other borrowings

137

7

5.11

%

74,269

4,071

5.50

%

Subordinated debentures

104,017

4,931

4.74

%

103,873

4,849

4.67

%

Repurchase agreements

-

-

0.00

%

8,685

4

0.05

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

2,834,236

$

89,985

3.17

%

$

2,405,655

$

57,238

2.38

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

701,397






917,005




Other liabilities

56,664






50,963




Shareholders' equity

377,359






343,724




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

3,969,656





$

3,717,347


















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$

116,710

2.45

%


$

125,496

2.97

%














Net interest margin ***




3.21

%





3.70

%


* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $2.5 million and $2.5 million for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.














** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans














*** - 2024 and 2023 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $59.4 million and $71.0 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.7 million compared to $2.3 million for the same period of 2023. 

Year-to-date 2024 provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) was $5.4 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period of 2023.

The Allowance to total loans ratio as of December 31, 2024 was 1.29%, down from 1.36% on September 30, 2024 and down from 1.30% at December 31, 2023.  The decreased reserve requirement is attributed to an improvement in the qualitative factors as we see economic improvements in the markets we serve as well as in general economic conditions.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $9.0 million, a decrease of $0.7 million or 6.9% from third quarter 2024 and an increase of $0.2 million, or 2.2%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.    

Noninterest income










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,

2024

2023

$ change

% change

Service charges

$

1,591

$

1,749

$

(158)


-9.0

%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

96


147


(51)


-34.7

%

Net gain on sale of loans

1,259


875


384


43.9

%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,640


1,654


(14)


-0.8

%

Wealth management fees

1,464


1,197


267


22.3

%

Lease revenue and residual income

1,280


1,436


(156)


-10.9

%

Bank owned life insurance

771


282


489


173.4

%

Swap fees

66


475


(409)


-86.1

%

Other

848


1,008


(160)


-15.9

%

Total noninterest income

$

9,015

$

8,823

$

192


2.2

%

Service charges for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased year over year as we have eliminated our re-presentment fees as well as reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans includes gain/loss on sale of mortgages, adjustments to mortgage service rights (MSR), and gain/loss on sales of loans and leases from the Civista Leasing and Finance division; which continues to provide a strong and consistent revenue source for Civista.

Wealth management fees increased from strong financial markets and organic growth in the trust and investment services business.

Lease revenue and residual income decreased due to lower lease originations in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to a death benefit on an insured individual in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other income decreased in the fourth quarter mainly related to lower volumes in loan fees, loan servicing fees, and leasing rental income, partially offset by a gain of $0.2 million from the sale of an OREO property.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $37.7 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to the same period in 2023.  This reflects the replacement of the tax refund processing business exited in 2023.

Noninterest income










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2024

2023

$ change

% change

Service charges

$

6,114

$

7,206

$

(1,092)


-15.2

%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

252


(21)


273


1300.0

%

Net gain on sale of loans

4,438


2,908


1,530


52.6

%

ATM/Interchange fees

5,841


5,880


(39)


-0.7

%

Wealth management fees

5,519


4,767


752


15.8

%

Lease revenue and residual income

8,911


7,595


1,316


17.3

%

Bank owned life insurance

2,205


1,112


1,093


98.3

%

Swap fees

232


673


(441)


-65.5

%

Tax Refund Processing Fee

-


2,375


(2,375)


-100.0

%

Other

4,236


4,668


(432)


-9.3

%

Total noninterest income

$

37,748

$

37,163

$

585


1.6

%

Service charges for the full-year 2024 decreased resulting from the elimination of our re-presentment fees coupled with reducing our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees in consumer and treasury management.

Net gain/loss on equity securities change was the result of a market valuation adjustment.   

Net gain on sale of loans increased primarily due to an increase in the volume of mortgage and Civista Leasing and Finance leases as well as loans sold.

Wealth management fees increased from strong markets and organic growth in the trust and investment services business.

Lease revenue and residual income increased from prior year as we shifted from operating leases to more finance leases, resulting in higher residual income.

Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) increased due to death benefit on three insured individuals in 2024.

Tax Refund Processing Fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor in 2023 that was in the tax refund processing business.

Other income – includes $1.1 million of loan servicing fees and $1.5 million of leasing rental income in 2024.  For 2023, a $1.5 million fee was collected with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $28.3 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 1.1% when compared to the third quarter of 2024.  When compared to the prior years' fourth quarter, noninterest expense increased $3.0 million, or 11.8%.

Noninterest expense










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended December 31,

2024

2023

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$

14,899

$

14,154

$

745


5.3

%

Net occupancy Expense

1,138


1,299

$

(161)


-12.4

%

Contracted data processing

508


512

$

(4)


-0.8

%

Taxes and assessments

1,647


679

$

968


142.6

%

Professional services

2,247


1,148

$

1,099


95.7

%

Equipment Maint/Depr

2,240


2,871

$

(631)


-22.0

%

ATM/Interchange expense

671


605

$

66


10.9

%

Marketing

448


(190)

$

638


335.8

%

Sponsorships

(38)


155

$

(193)


-124.5

%

Communications

492


426

$

66


15.5

%

Insurance Expense

313


408

$

(95)


-23.3

%

Software maintenance expense

1,376


1,178

$

198


16.8

%

Other

2,355


2,068

$

287


13.9

%

Total noninterest expense

$

28,296

$

25,313

$

2,983


11.8

%

Compensation expense increased primarily due to a merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses.  The quarter-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 519 at December 31, 2024, compared with an average number of 532 for the same period in 2023. 

Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased $631 thousand primarily due to depreciation associated with Civista Leasing and Finance as operating leases mature.

Software maintenance expense increased $198 thousand due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, other expenses include a $0.5 million reserve to address a reconciling item related to a leasing system conversion, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 68.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 63.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.  The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 11.8% increase in noninterest expenses; partially offset by a 4.3% increase in net interest income and a 2.2% increase in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 13.1% compared to 14.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.  

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $112.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 4.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. 

Noninterest expense










(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31,

2024

2023

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$

61,821

$

58,291

$

3,530


6.1

%

Net occupancy and equipment

5,097


5,395


(298)


-5.5

%

Contracted data processing

2,248


2,242


6


0.3

%

Taxes and assessments

4,683


3,663


1,020


27.8

%

Professional services

5,779


4,952


827


16.7

%

Equipment Maint/Depr

9,553


11,085


(1,532)


-13.8

%

ATM/Interchange expense

2,544


2,420


124


5.1

%

Marketing

2,088


1,352


736


54.4

%

Sponsorships

1,263


1,257


6


0.5

%

Communications

2,040


2,157


(117)


-5.4

%

Insurance Expense

1,240


1,210


30


2.5

%

Software maintenance expense

4,944


4,167


777


18.6

%

Other

9,220


9,420


(200)


-2.1

%

Total noninterest expense

$

112,520

$

107,611

$

4,909


4.6

%

Compensation expense increased primarily due to merit increases, employee insurance, and other payroll-related expenses. The year-to-date average number of full time equivalent (FTE) employees was 531 for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2024, compared with an average number of 510 for the same period in 2023. 

Equipment maintenance and depreciation expense decreased by $1.5 million, primarily from a decrease in depreciation of equipment on operating leases as operating leases mature.

Software maintenance expense increased due to increases in both software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.   

Other expenses include a $1.2 million reserve to address a reconciling item related to a leasing system conversion, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 70.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 64.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.  The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an 4.6% increase in noninterest expense and a 7.0% decrease in net interest income, partially offset by an 1.6% increase in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 13.4% compared to 15.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. 

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2024, were $4.1 billion, an increase of $237.1 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2023.

End of period loan and lease balances

(unaudited - dollars in
thousands)











December
31,

December
31,







2024

2023

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$

328,488

$

304,793

$

23,695


7.8

%

Commercial Real Estate:










Owner Occupied

374,367


377,321


(2,954)


-0.8

%

Non-owner Occupied

1,225,991


1,161,894


64,097


5.5

%

Residential Real Estate

763,869


659,841


104,028


15.8

%

Real Estate Construction

305,992


260,409


45,583


17.5

%

Farm Real Estate

23,035


24,771


(1,736)


-7.0

%

Lease financing receivable

46,900


54,642


(7,742)


-14.2

%

Consumer and Other

12,588


18,057


(5,469)


-30.3

%

Total Loans

$

3,081,230

$

2,861,728

$

219,502


7.7

%

Loan and lease balances increased $219.5 million, or 7.7% since December 31, 2023.

Growth was tempered in 2024 as the company continued its diligent focus on rate, margin, deposits and reduce dependency on wholesale funding. 

Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the non-owner occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas.  Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio. 

Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans as we meet the demand for housing and construction financing by our customers and communities.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2024 were $3.2 billion, an increase of $226.8 million, or 7.6%, from December 31, 2023. 

(unaudited - dollars in
thousands)











December
31,

December
31,







2024

2023

$ Change

%
Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

695,094

$

771,699

$

(76,605)


-9.9

%

Interest-bearing demand

419,583


449,449


(29,866)


-6.6

%

Savings and money market

1,127,765


854,881


272,884


31.9

%

Time deposits

469,163


391,809


77,354


19.7

%

Brokered deposits

500,265


517,190


(16,925)


-3.3

%

Total Deposits

$

3,211,870

$

2,985,028

$

226,842


7.6

%

The $76.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $51.4 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program.  Also, included is $9.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $10.6 million decrease in noninterest-bearing personal accounts as customers migrate deposits to interest-bearing accounts.

The $29.9 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $10.9 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $9.8 million decrease in interest-bearing public fund accounts, and a $8.2 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts.

The $272.9 million increase in savings and money market deposits was primarily due to a $45.0 million increase in business money market accounts, $121.9 million increase in public funds money markets, partially offset by a $15.9 million decrease in statement savings coupled with a $8.2 million decrease in business savings accounts.  Included in the growth are the $97.0 million of trust cash deposits brought onto the balance sheet in the third quarter, and $95.7 million of deposits associated with the Ohio Home Buyers Program.

The $77.4 million increase in time deposits was primarily due to a $22.7 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, a $23.5 million increase in retail time certificates, and a $26.9 million increase in time certificates over $250 thousand.    

FHLB overnight advances totaled $339.0 million on December 31, 2024, up $52.0 million from $287.0 million on September 30, 2024 and up slightly from $338.0 million on December 31, 2023.  FHLB term advances totaled $1.5 million on December 31, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

Civista did not repurchase any shares in 2024, leaving the entire $13.5 million of the current repurchase authorization remaining.  The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2025.  In January 2024, Civista liquidated 8,262 shares held by employees, at $18.38 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2024, totaled $388.5 million, an increase of $16.5 million from December 31, 2023.  This resulted from an increase of $21.6 million in retained earnings and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.8 million.    

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $3.4 million for the twelve months of 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the same period of 2023.  The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.29% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023.     

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





Twelve months ended December 31,

2024

2023

Beginning of period

$

37,160

$

28,511

CECL adoption adjustments

-


5,193

Charge-offs

(3,915)


(1,431)

Recoveries

539


452

Provision

5,885


4,435

End of period

$

39,669

$

37,160

Allowance for Unfunded Commitments




(dollars in thousands)





Twelve months ended December 31,

2024

2023

Beginning of period

$

3,901

$

-

CECL adoption adjustments

-


3,386

Charge-offs

-


-

Recoveries

-


-

Provision

(521)


515

End of period

$

3,380

$

3,901

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2024 were $31.9 million, an increase of $16.7 million or 111%, from December 31, 2023.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.78% at December 31, 2024 and 0.39% at December 31, 2023.  The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans decreased from 245.67% at December 31, 2023 to 124.49% at December 31, 2024.  

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Non-accrual loans

$

30,950

$

12,467

Restructured loans

1,677


2,659

Total non-performing loans

32,627


15,126

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total non-performing assets

$

32,627

$

15,126

Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. fourth quarter 2024 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.1 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services.  Today, Civista Bank operates 42 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division.  Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".  Learn more at www.civb.com.

For additional information, contact:
Dennis G. Shaffer 
CEO and President
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
888-645-4121

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023












Interest income

$

53,233

$

48,599

$

206,695

$

182,734

Interest expense

21,878


18,547


89,985


57,238

Net interest income

31,355


30,052


116,710


125,496

Provision for credit losses

697


2,325


5,885


4,435

Provision for unfunded commitments

(1)


-


(521)


-

Net interest income after provision

30,659


27,727


111,346


121,061

Noninterest income

9,015


8,823


37,748


37,163

Noninterest expense

28,296


25,313


112,520


107,611

Income before taxes

11,378


11,237


36,574


50,613

Income tax expense

1,485


1,582


4,891


7,649

Net income

9,893


9,655


31,683


42,964

Preferred stock dividends

-


-


-


-

Net income available










to common shareholders

$

9,893

$

9,655

$

31,683

$

42,964












Dividends paid per common share

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.64

$

0.61












Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$

9,893

$

9,655

$

31,683

$

42,964

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

213


362


671


1,585

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$

9,680

$

9,293

$

31,012

$

41,379

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,736,962


15,695,978


15,724,768


15,734,624

Less average participating securities

339,626


588,625


333,029


579,857

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,397,336


15,107,353


15,391,739


15,154,767












Earnings per common share










Basic

$

0.63

$

0.62

$

2.01

$

2.73

Diluted

0.63


0.62


2.01


2.73












Selected financial ratios:










Return on average assets

0.97

%

1.02

%

0.80

%

1.16

%

Return on average equity

10.43

%

11.17

%

8.40

%

12.50

%

Dividend payout ratio

25.45

%

25.81

%

31.76

%

22.34

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.36

%

3.44

%

3.21

%

3.70

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)












 Cash and due from financial institutions

$

63,155

$

60,406

 Investment in time deposits

1,450


1,225

 Investment securities

650,488


620,441

 Loans held for sale

665


1,725

 Loans

3,081,230


2,861,728

 Less: allowance for credit losses

(39,669)


(37,160)

 Net loans

3,041,561


2,824,568

 Other securities

30,352


29,998

 Premises and equipment, net

47,166


56,769

 Goodwill and other intangibles

133,403


135,028

 Bank owned life insurance

62,783


61,335

 Other assets

67,446


69,923

 Total assets

$

4,098,469

$

3,861,418






 Total deposits

$

3,211,870

$

2,985,028

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

339,000


338,000

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

1,501


2,392

 Subordinated debentures

104,089


103,943

 Other borrowings

6,293


9,859

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,214


50,194

 Total shareholders' equity

388,502


372,002

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,098,469

$

3,861,418






 Shares outstanding at period end

15,737,815


15,695,424






 Book value per share

$

24.69

$

23.70

 Equity to asset ratio

9.48

%

9.63

%






Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.29

%

1.30

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.80

%

0.39

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

121.58

%

245.67

%






Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$

30,950

$

12,467

Troubled debt restructurings

1,677


2,659

Other real estate owned

-


-

Total

$

32,627

$

15,126

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















December
31,

September
30,

June 30,

March 31,

December
31,

End of Period Balances

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023















Assets













Cash and due from banks

$

63,155

$

74,662

$

55,760

$

50,310

$

60,406

Investment in time deposits

1,450


1,450


1,450


1,450


1,225

Investment securities

650,488


629,113


611,866


608,277


620,441

Loans held for sale

665


8,299


5,369


3,716


1,725

Loans and leases

3,081,230


3,043,946


3,014,996


2,898,139


2,861,728

Allowance for credit losses

(39,669)


(41,268)


(39,919)


(38,849)


(37,160)

Net Loans

3,041,561


3,002,678


2,975,077


2,859,290


2,824,568

Other securities

30,352


32,633


37,615


31,360


29,998

Premises and equipment, net

47,166


49,967


52,142


54,280


56,769

Goodwill and other intangibles

133,403


133,829


134,227


134,618


135,028

Bank owned life insurance

62,783


62,912


63,367


61,685


61,335

Other assets

67,446


65,880


75,041


75,272


69,923

Total Assets

$

4,098,469

$

4,061,423

$

4,011,914

$

3,880,258

$

3,861,418















Liabilities













Total deposits

$

3,211,870

$

3,223,732

$

2,977,616

$

2,980,695

$

2,985,028

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

$

339,000


287,047


500,500


368,500


338,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

$

1,501


1,598


1,841


2,211


2,392

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-


-


-


-


-

Subordinated debentures

104,089


104,067


104,026


103,984


103,943

Other borrowings

6,293


6,319


7,156


8,105


9,859

Secured borrowings

-


-


-


-


-

Securities purchased payable

-


-


-


-


-

Tax refunds in process

-


-


-


-


2,885

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,214


44,222


46,967


47,104


47,309

Total liabilities

3,709,967


3,666,985


3,638,106


3,510,599


3,489,416















Shareholders' Equity













Common shares

312,037


311,901


311,529


311,352


311,166

Retained earnings

205,408


198,034


192,186


187,638


183,788

Treasury shares

(75,586)


(75,586)


(75,574)


(75,574)


(75,422)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(53,357)


(39,911)


(54,333)


(53,757)


(47,530)

Total shareholders' equity

388,502


394,438


373,808


369,659


372,002















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,098,469

$

4,061,423

$

4,011,914

$

3,880,258

$

3,861,418

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Quarterly Average Balances

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Assets:













Earning assets

$

3,738,607

$

3,705,866

$

3,619,809

$

3,552,552

$

3,449,344

Securities

655,556


654,838


639,625


646,203


645,202

Loans

$

3,061,991


3,031,884


2,964,377


2,880,031


2,805,995

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Total deposits

$

3,285,485

$

3,092,583

$

2,969,380

$

2,998,150

$

2,977,802

Interest-bearing deposits

2,582,652


2,405,219


2,266,334


2,285,667


2,163,160

Other interest-bearing liabilities

493,759


493,759


546,700


431,919


383,877

Total shareholders' equity

391,591


381,392


365,784


370,452


337,866

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















Three Months Ended

December
31,

September
30,

June 30,

March 31,

December
31,

Income statement

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023















Total interest and dividend income

$

53,233

$

52,741

$

50,593

$

50,128

$

48,599

Total interest expense

21,878


23,508


22,842


21,756


18,547

Net interest income

31,355


29,233


27,751


28,372


30,052

Provision for credit losses

697


1,346


1,800


2,042


2,325

Provision for unfunded commitments

(1)


(325)


(145)


(50)


-

Noninterest income

9,015


9,686


10,543


8,504


8,823

Noninterest expense

28,296


27,981


28,555


27,689


25,313

Income before taxes

11,378


9,917


8,084


7,195


11,237

Income tax expense

1,485


1,551


1,020


835


1,582

Net income

$

9,893

$

8,366

$

7,064

$

6,360

$

9,655

Preferred stock dividends

-


-


-


-


-

Net income available to













common shareholders

$

9,893

$

8,366

$

7,064

$

6,360

$

9,655















Per share data




























Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income

$

9,893

$

8,366

$

7,064

$

6,360

$

9,655

Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities

213


177


153


126


362

Net income available to common













shareholders - basic

$

9,680

$

8,189

$

6,911

$

6,234

$

9,293















Weighted average common shares
outstanding

15,736,962


15,736,966


15,729,049


15,695,963


15,695,978

Less average participating securities

339,626


332,531


341,567


311,199


588,625

Weighted average number of shares
outstanding













used to calculate basic earnings per
share

15,397,336


15,404,435


15,387,482


15,384,764


15,107,353















Earnings per common share













Basic

$

0.63

$

0.53

$

0.45

$

0.41

$

0.62

Diluted

$

0.63

$

0.53


0.45


0.41


0.62















Common shares dividend paid

$

2,518

$

2,518

$

2,516

$

2,510

$

2,511















Dividends paid per common share

0.16


0.16


0.16


0.16


0.16

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















Three Months Ended

December
31,

September
30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Asset quality

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023















Allowance for credit losses:













Beginning of period

$

41,268

$

39,919

$

38,849

$

37,160

$

35,280

Charge-offs

(2,335)


(42)


(887)


(651)


(577)

Recoveries

39


45


157


298


132

Provision

697


1,346


1,800


2,042


2,325

End of period

$

39,669

$

41,268

$

39,919

$

38,849

$

37,160















Allowance for unfunded
commitments:













Beginning of period

$

3,381

$

3,706

$

3,851

$

3,901

$

3,981

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

(1)


(325)


(145)


(50)


(80)

End of period

$

3,380

$

3,381

$

3,706

$

3,851

$

3,901















Ratios













Allowance to total loans

1.29

%

1.36

%

1.32

%

1.34

%

1.30

%

Allowance to
nonperforming assets

124.49

%

226.60

%

233.47

%

247.06

%

245.66

%

Allowance to
nonperforming loans

124.49

%

227.36

%

233.47

%

247.06

%

245.66

%















Nonperforming assets













Nonperforming loans

$

31,865

$

18,151

$

17,098

$

15,725

$

15,126

Other real estate owned

-


61


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$

31,865

$

18,212

$

17,098

$

15,725

$

15,126















Capital and liquidity













Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.60

%

8.45

%

8.59

%

8.62

%

8.75

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital
ratio

10.47

%

10.29

%

10.63

%

10.81

%

10.72

%

Total risk-based capital
ratio

13.98

%

13.81

%

14.28

%

14.53

%

14.45

%

Tangible common equity
ratio (1)

6.43

%

6.64

%

6.19

%

6.28

%

6.36

%















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















Three Months Ended

December
31,

September
30,

June 30,

March 31,

December
31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023















Tangible Common
Equity













Total Shareholder's
Equity - GAAP

$

388,502

$

394,438

$

373,808

$

369,659

$

372,002

Less: Preferred
Equity

-


-


-


-


-

Less: Goodwill
and intangible
assets

133,403


133,829


134,227


134,618


135,028

Tangible common
equity (Non-GAAP)

$

255,099

$

260,609

$

239,581

$

235,041

$

236,974















Total Shares
Outstanding

15,737,815


15,736,528


15,737,222


15,727,013


15,695,424















Tangible book value
per share

$

16.21

$

16.56

$

15.25

$

14.95

$

15.10















Tangible Assets













Total Assets -
GAAP

$

4,098,469

$

4,061,423

$

4,011,914

$

3,880,258

$

3,861,418

Less: Goodwill
and intangible
assets

133,403


133,829


134,227


134,618


135,028

Tangible assets
(Non-GAAP)

$

3,965,066

$

3,927,594

$

3,877,687

$

3,745,640

$

3,726,390















Tangible common
equity to tangible
assets

6.43

%

6.64

%

6.19

%

6.28

%

6.36

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)













Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













December
31,

December
31,

December
31,

December
31,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2024

2023

2024

2023












Noninterest expense (GAAP)

28,296


25,313


112,520


107,611

  Less: Amortization of intangible assets
expense

363


384


1,484


1,579

  Less: Acquisition related expenses

-


-


-


-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

27,933


24,929


111,036


106,032












Net interest income (GAAP)

31,355


30,052


116,710


125,496

  Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

627


629


2,518


2,468

Noninterest income (GAAP)

9,015


8,823


37,748


37,163

  Less: Net gains (losses) on equity
securities

96


147


252


(21)

Net interest income (FTE) plus
noninterest income (non-GAAP)

40,901


39,357


156,724


165,148












Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

68.3

%

63.3

%

70.8

%

64.2

%

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

