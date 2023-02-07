Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-date 2022 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter and year-to-date 2022 highlights:

Net income of $12.1 million , or $0.77 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $11.0 million , or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

, or per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to , or per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income of $39.4 million , or $2.60 per diluted share, compared to $40.5 million , or $2.63 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the twelve months ended and 2021, respectively. Low cost of deposits of 22 basis points and total funding costs of 102 basis points for the quarter.

Based on the December 31, 2022 market close share price of $22.01 , the $0.14 fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.54% and a dividend payout ratio of 18.18%.

market close share price of , the fourth quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.54% and a dividend payout ratio of 18.18%. On July 1, 2022 , we consummated the merger of Comunibanc Corp. with and into Civista and Henry County Bank ("HCB"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Comunibanc, with and into Civista Bank.

, we consummated the merger of Comunibanc Corp. with and into Civista and Henry County Bank ("HCB"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Comunibanc, with and into Civista Bank. On October 3, 2022 , we consummated the merger of Vision Financial Group ("VFG"), a leasing and finance company based in Pittsburgh, PA , with and into Civista Bank.

"We are extremely pleased with our fourth quarter results. Due to our strong core funding, our disciplined approach to pricing deposits and the rising interest rate environment, we had another quarter of net interest margin expansion. Our net interest margin improved 11 basis points over the linked quarter to 4.14%. In addition, loan growth for the quarter was strong and loans, exclusive of our VFG acquisition, grew by $151 million or at an annualized rate of 26%", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $9.2 million, or 39.6%, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Interest income increased $13.3 million while interest expense increased $4.0 million. Both increases were primarily due to increases in rates. Accretion of PPP fees was $38 thousand during the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2021.

Net interest margin increased 72 basis points to 4.14% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.42% for the same period a year ago. The increase in margin is primarily due to increases in the volume of earning assets and to the yield on earning assets.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $326.0 million increase in average earning assets, which led to a $7.1 million increase in interest income. Additionally, increased interest rates led to a 118 basis point increase in asset yield and a $6.2 million increase in interest income.

Interest expense increased $4.0 million, or 284.2%, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 70 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $343.1 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in short-term borrowings to fund growth. The increase in the funding rate is primarily due to the issuance of $75 million, 3.25% subordinated debt in November 2021. Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 21 basis points compared to a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,458,980 $ 33,086 5.34 %

$ 1,973,989 $ 21,430 4.31 % Taxable securities *** 365,258 2,692 2.61 %

285,734 1,545 2.17 % Non-taxable securities *** 264,869 2,190 3.65 %

236,324 1,651 3.76 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 10,394 22 0.84 %

277,451 108 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,099,501 37,990 4.81 %

$ 2,773,498 24,734 3.63 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 16,435





28,401



Premises and equipment, net 64,952





22,734



Accrued interest receivable 10,385





7,609



Intangible assets 132,516





84,541



Bank owned life insurance 53,378





46,807



Other assets 67,557





33,315



Less allowance for loan losses (28,025)





(26,595)



Total Assets $ 3,416,699





$ 2,970,310



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,449,412 $ 582 0.16 %

$ 1,368,640 $ 240 0.07 % Time 260,607 907 1.38 %

250,920 569 0.90 % Short-term FHLB advances 258,254 2,517 3.87 %

543 1 0.73 % Long-term FHLB advances 5,694 (5) -0.35 %

75,000 195 1.03 % Fed funds purchased 543 6 4.38 %







Other borrowings 16,006 334 8.28 %

- - 0.00 % Subordinated debentures 103,784 1,081 4.13 %

54,961 402 2.90 % Repurchase agreements 23,429 3 0.05 %

24,590 4 0.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,117,729 5,425 1.02 %

$ 1,774,654 1,411 0.32 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 939,736





811,053



Other liabilities 59,725





35,632



Shareholders' equity 299,509





348,971



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,416,699





$ 2,970,310



















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 32,565 3.80 %



$ 23,323 3.31 %















Net interest margin ***



4.14 %





3.42 %



* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $582 thousand and $440 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.















** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $80.8 million in 2022 and by unrealized gains of $18.6 million in 2021. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Net interest income increased $14.8 million, or 15.5%, compared to the same period in 2021.

Interest income increased $19.5 million, or 19.2%, for the twelve months of 2022. Average earning assets increased $126.4 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $13.2 million. Average yields increased 43 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $6.3 million. During the twelve-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $10.5 million compared to $155.3 million for the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, these loans had an average yield of 17.86% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 5 basis points.

Interest expense increased $4.7 million, or 74.9%, for the twelve months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Average rates increased 22 basis points compared to 2021 and average interest-bearing liabilities increased $182.2 million, resulting in a $4.6 million increase in interest expense.

Net interest margin increased 28 basis points to 3.75% for the twelve months of 2022, compared to 3.47% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,199,082 $ 103,151 4.69 %

$ 2,026,907 $ 89,570 4.42 % Taxable securities *** 341,600 9,123 2.49 %

232,813 5,473 2.41 % Non-taxable securities *** 263,981 7,859 3.56 %

217,786 6,250 3.96 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 146,849 1,120 0.76 %

347,573 449 0.13 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 2,951,512 121,253 4.12 %

$ 2,825,079 101,742 3.69 % Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 84,777





35,404



Premises and equipment, net 34,577





22,617



Accrued interest receivable 8,650





8,010



Intangible assets 96,492





84,747



Bank owned life insurance 50,076





46,435



Other assets 50,765





36,456



Less allowance for loan losses (27,721)





(26,366)



Total Assets $ 3,249,128





$ 3,032,382



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,423,134 $ 1,442 0.10 %

$ 1,315,220 $ 1,219 0.09 % Time 253,399 2,398 0.95 %

265,294 2,956 1.11 % Short-term FHLB advances 66,875 2,566 3.84 %

137 1 0.73 % Long-term FHLB advances 45,325 510 1.13 %

94,041 1,163 1.24 % Fed funds purchased 137 6 4.38 %







Other borrowings 4,002 335 3.64 %







Subordinated debentures 103,741 3,781 8.37 %

35,863 955 3.28 % Repurchase agreements 22,293 11 0.05 %

26,165 23 0.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,918,906 11,049 0.58 %

$ 1,736,720 6,317 0.36 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 937,890





907,591



Other liabilities 76,189





38,868



Shareholders' equity 316,143





349,203



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,249,128





$ 3,032,382



















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 110,204 3.55 %



$ 95,425 3.33 %















Net interest margin ***



3.75 %





3.47 %



* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $2.09 million and $1.67 million for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.















** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $39.8 million in 2022 and by unrealized gains of $23.9 million in 2021. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for loan losses was $752 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 while there was no provision in the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses was $1.8 million for the twelve months of 2022 compared to $830 thousand for the twelve months of 2021. The reserve ratio was 1.12% at December 31, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021. Loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 include balances acquired related to the acquisition of Comunibanc of approximately $174.3 million, and balances acquired related to the acquisition of VFG of approximately $67.2 million. These two acquired portfolios have a combined credit mark of $5.4 million.

Civista currently estimates that, upon adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASU 2016-13"), that the allowance for credit losses will increase by approximately $3.3 million. In addition, the Bank expects to recognize a liability for unfunded loan commitments of approximately $3.4 million upon adoption. The impact of adoption will not be significant to the Banks regulatory capital. The Bank will not elect to phase in the over a three-year period, the standards impact on regulatory capital as permitted by the regulatory transition rules. The Bank will finalize the adoption during the first quarter of 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $10.1 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 47.8%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Service charges $ 2,070

$ 1,813

$ 257

14.2 % Net gain/(loss) on sale of securities -

(1)

1

100.0 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 162

(5)

167

N/M Net gain on sale of loans 1,251

1,467

(216)

-14.7 % ATM/Interchange fees 1,509

1,493

16

1.1 % Wealth management fees 1,189

1,287

(98)

-7.6 % Lease revenue and residual income 2,310

-

2,310

0.0 % Bank owned life insurance 252

448

(196)

-43.8 % Swap fees 247

72

175

243.1 % Other 1,074

237

837

353.2 % Total noninterest income $ 10,064

$ 6,811

$ 3,253

47.8 %















N/M - not meaningful















Service charges increased due to a $145 thousand increase service charges, primarily on personal deposit accounts, and a $83 thousand increase in overdraft fees.

Net loss on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was driven by increased interest rates. The volume of loans sold totaled $20.2 million and $55.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Lease revenue and residual income increased $2.3 million due to the acquisition of VFG.

Bank owned life insurance decreased due to a $187 thousand death benefit paid in 2021.

Swap fees increased due to the volume of swaps performed during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021.

Other income increased $352 thousand due to rental income and $341 thousand due to brokerage fee income, both related to the acquisition of VFG. Additionally, mortgage servicing rights amortization increased $201 thousand.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, noninterest income totaled $29.1 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 7.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Service charges $ 7,074

$ 5,905

$ 1,169

19.8 % Net gain on sale of securities 10

1,786

(1,776)

-99.4 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 118

186

(68)

-36.6 % Net gain on sale of loans 3,397

8,042

(4,645)

-57.8 % ATM/Interchange fees 5,499

5,443

56

1.0 % Wealth management fees 4,902

4,857

45

0.9 % Lease revenue and residual income 2,310

-

2,310

0.0 % Bank owned life insurance 984

1,200

(216)

-18.0 % Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0 % Swap fees 247

207

40

19.3 % Other 2,160

1,451

709

48.9 % Total noninterest income $ 29,076

$ 31,452

$ (2,376)

-7.6 %

Service charges increased due to a $680 thousand increase overdraft fees and a $462 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Net gain on sale of securities decreased due to the $1.8 million nonrecurring gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares in 2021.

Net loss on equity securities increased due to market value decreases.

Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was driven by increased interest rates. The volume of loans sold totaled $127.8 million and $260.3 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Lease revenue and residual income increased due to the acquisition of Vision Financial Group.

Bank owned life insurance decreased due to a $187 thousand death benefit paid in 2021.

Other income increased due to increases in wire transfer fees, merchant credit card fees, loan servicing fees, amortization of mortgage servicing rights. Rental income increased $352 thousand and brokerage fee income increased $341 thousand, both related to the acquisition of VFG.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense totaled $27.3 million, an increase of $10.3 million, or 61.0%, compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. The increase in noninterest expense includes $2.2 million of one-time costs related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 14,407

$ 10,112

$ 4,295

42.5 % Net occupancy and equipment 4,649

1,495

3,154

211.0 % Contracted data processing 889

363

526

144.9 % Taxes and assessments 356

804

(448)

-55.7 % Professional services 1,795

460

1,335

290.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 406

222

184

82.9 % ATM/Interchange expense 589

471

118

25.1 % Marketing 444

103

341

331.1 % Software maintenance expense 993

883

110

12.5 % Other 2,773

2,049

724

35.3 % Total noninterest expense $ 27,301

$ 16,962

$ 10,339

61.0 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp and VFG. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 530.5 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 86.2 FTEs over the same period in 2021 due to the two acquisitions completed in 2022.

The increase in occupancy expense is due to increases in utilities and ground maintenance as a result of adding eight additional branches and general cost increases.

The increase in data processing expense was due to deconversion fees of $460 related to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp.

The decrease in taxes and assessments was attributable to a $532 thousand refund of overpayment of quarterly estimated taxes paid.

Professional services increased primarily due to one-time merger related legal and audit fees of $637 thousand, accompanied by increases in accounting and tax professional fees, accompanied by increases in recruitment fees.

The increase in amortization of intangible assets is related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp.

Marketing expense increased due to a general increase in marketing and increased marketing efforts in newly acquired markets.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform, introduced in June 2021.

Other operating expenses increased primarily due to other operating expenses of VFG of $516 thousand, accompanied by increases in travel and lodging of $93 thousand, and donations of $114 thousand.

The efficiency ratio was 63.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 55.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in net interest expense. partially offset by an increase in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter 2022 was 16.7% compared to 16.6% in 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $90.5 million, an increase of $12.8 million, or 16.5%, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in noninterest expense includes $3.8 million of one-time costs related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 51,061

$ 44,690

$ 6,371

14.3 % Net occupancy and equipment 9,771

6,051

3,720

61.5 % Contracted data processing 2,788

1,725

1,063

61.6 % Taxes and assessments 2,772

3,240

(468)

-14.4 % Professional services 5,388

2,715

2,673

98.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,296

890

406

45.6 % ATM/Interchange expense 2,248

2,314

(66)

-2.9 % Marketing 1,513

1,103

410

37.2 % Software maintenance expense 3,433

2,755

678

24.6 % Other 10,223

12,183

(1,960)

-16.1 % Total noninterest expense $ 90,493

$ 77,666

$ 12,827

16.5 %

The increase in compensation expense was due to increased payroll, 401k expenses, payroll taxes and commission and incentive-based costs. Payroll and payroll related expenses increased due to annual pay increases. The additions of Comunibanc and VFG also contributed $3.4 million to the increase.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was primarily due to a $2.4 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of VFG. The expense also increased related to building maintenance and deprecation, purchases of security and other equipment purchases and grounds maintenance.

Contracted data processing fees increased due deconversion fees of $1.0 million related to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp.

Professional services primarily increased due to a $1.7 million increase in merger related expenses, accompanied by increases in legal and audit fees and consulting fees.

The increase in amortization expense is due to $428 thousand related to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp.

Marketing expense increased due to a $233 thousand increase, primarily related to marketing efforts in newly acquired markets.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform, introduced in June 2021.

The decrease in other expense is due to the 2021 prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance. This was partially offset by a credit to the valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights posted in 2021 and increases in travel, lodging and meals, donations, stationery and supplies and bad check expense.

The efficiency ratio was 64.3% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 60.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the twelve months of 2022 was 16.2% compared to 16.2% in same period in 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $524.9 million, or 17.4%, from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022, due to both organic growth and to the acquisitions of Comunibanc Corp. on July 1, 2022 and VFG on October 3, 2022. The growth from acquisitions was $234.7 million.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 278,029

$ 203,293

$ 74,736

36.8 % Paycheck protection program loans 566

43,209

(42,643)

-98.7 % Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 371,147

295,452

75,695

25.6 % Non-owner Occupied 1,018,736

829,310

189,426

22.8 % Residential Real Estate 552,781

430,060

122,721

28.5 % Real Estate Construction 243,127

157,127

86,000

54.7 % Farm Real Estate 24,708

28,419

(3,711)

-13.1 % Lease financing receivable 36,797

-

36,797

0.0 % Consumer and Other 20,775

11,009

9,766

88.7 % Total Loans $ 2,546,666

$ 1,997,879

$ 548,787

27.5 %

Loan balances increased $548.8 million, or 27.5% since December 31, 2021, including the $167.5 million portfolio related to Comunibanc Corp and the $67.2 million portfolio related to VFG. The growth is partially offset by a $42.6 million decrease in PPP loans. Removing the balances in the portfolios related to Comunibanc, VFG and PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $314.1 million or 15.7%. Commercial Real Estate grew across all categories except Farm Real Estate. Even with interest rates rising, there was consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner Occupied categories. The growth has come from all regions and continued to be exceptionally strong in our major metropolitan areas of Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Residential Real Estate has increased due to more need this year for the on-balance sheet products of residential construction loans, Jumbo Loans, and our Community View CRA product. Commercial and Agriculture loans continue to grow as we successfully onboard new Commercial & Industrial clients. Real Estate Construction increased as the construction demand remained steady and many of the projects are nearing completion.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $203.3 million, or 8.4%, from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022, due to the addition of the $203.3 million of deposits related to the Comunibanc deal.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 896,333

$ 788,906

$ 107,427

13.6 % Interest-bearing demand 527,879

537,510

(9,631)

-1.8 % Savings and money market 876,427

843,837

32,590

3.9 % Time deposits 319,345

246,448

72,897

29.6 % Total Deposits $ 2,619,984

$ 2,416,701

$ 203,283

8.4 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $107.4 million was primarily due to $71.2 million of deposits related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp and a $29.4 million increase in cash balances related to the Company's participation in a tax refund processing program. Interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $9.6 million, attributable to decreases in business and public-fund interest bearing demand accounts of $34.3 million and $12.3 million, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by the increase in interest bearing demand deposits related to the Comunibanc merger of $36.3 million. Savings and money market balances increased $32.6 million, resulting from Comunibanc Corp balances of $79.4 million and increases in personal savings but partially offset by decreases in money market deposits of $35.5 million and brokered money market deposits of $19.1 million. Decreases in time deposits including accounts over $100K and public time deposits were partially offset by the addition of time deposits related to Comunibanc of $31.1 million combined with an increase in brokered time deposits of $90.0 million resulting in the overall increase of $73 million, year over year.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at December 31, 2021. The entire outstanding balance was called in July. This was replaced by $3.6 million of term advances related to Comunibanc and to overnight advances of $393.7 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the twelve months of 2022, Civista repurchased 742,015 shares for $16.8 million at a weighted average price of $22.58 per share, including 392,847 shares repurchased under the previous authorization for $9.3 million. We have approximately $6.1 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in April 2022. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,403 shares held by employees, at $24.66 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $20.4 million from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022, primarily due to a $66.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss caused by an increase in interest rates. The increase in other comprehensive loss does not impact our regulatory capital adequacy ratios. Shareholders' equity also decreased due to a $16.9 million repurchase of treasury shares. The decrease in equity was partially offset by a $30.9 million increase in retained earnings and a $32.4 million increase in common stock. The increase in common stock was primarily a result of shares issued related to the Comunibanc and VFG acquisitions.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $118 thousand for the twelve months of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $783 thousand for the same period of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to loans ratio was 1.12% at December 31, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Beginning of period $ 26,641

$ 25,028 Charge-offs (222)

(159) Recoveries 340

942 Provision 1,752

830 End of period $ 28,511

$ 26,641

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2022 were $10.9 million, a 103.1% increase from December 31, 2021. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.31% at December 31, 2022 and 0.18% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans decreased from 496.10% at December 31, 2021 to 261.45% at December 31, 2022.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Non-accrual loans $ 7,890

$ 3,873 Restructured loans 3,015

1,497 Total non-performing loans 10,905

5,370 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 10,905

$ 5,370

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its subsidiary, Vision Financial Group, Inc., centered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Interest income $ 37,990

$ 24,735

$ 121,253

$ 101,742 Interest expense 5,425

1,412

11,049

6,317 Net interest income 32,565

23,323

110,204

95,425 Provision for loan losses 752

-

1,752

830 Net interest income after provision 31,813

23,323

108,452

94,595 Noninterest income 10,064

6,811

29,076

31,452 Noninterest expense 27,301

16,962

90,493

77,666 Income before taxes 14,576

13,172

47,035

48,381 Income tax expense 2,428

2,190

7,608

7,835 Net income 12,148

10,982

39,427

40,546















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.56

$ 0.52















Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income $ 12,148

$ 10,982

$ 39,427

$ 40,546 Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities 54

51

177

173 Net income available to common













shareholders - basic $ 12,094

$ 10,931

$ 39,250

$ 40,373 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,717,439

15,009,376

15,162,033

15,408,863 Less average participating securities 70,179

70,349

68,043

65,648 Weighted average number of shares outstanding













used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,647,260

14,939,027

15,093,990

15,343,215















Earnings per common share (1)













Basic $ 0.77

$ 0.73

$ 2.60

$ 2.63 Diluted 0.77

0.73

2.60

2.63















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.41 %

1.47 %

1.21 %

1.34 % Return on average equity 16.09 %

12.49 %

12.47 %

11.61 % Dividend payout ratio 18.11 %

19.13 %

21.54 %

19.76 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.14 %

3.42 %

3.75 %

3.47 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 43,361

$ 264,239 Investment in time deposits 1,477

1,730 Investment securities 617,592

560,946 Loans held for sale 683

1,972 Loans 2,546,666

1,997,879 Less: allowance for loan losses (28,511)

(26,641) Net loans 2,518,155

1,971,238 Other securities 33,585

17,011 Premises and equipment, net 64,018

22,445 Goodwill and other intangibles 133,528

84,432 Bank owned life insurance 53,543

46,641 Other assets 71,888

42,251 Total assets $ 3,537,830

$ 3,012,905







Total deposits $ 2,619,984

$ 2,416,701 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 393,700

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 3,578

75,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,143

25,495 Subordinated debentures 103,799

103,735 Other borrowings 15,516

- Securities purchased payable 1,338

3,524 Tax refunds in process 278

549 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,658

32,689 Total shareholders' equity 334,836

355,212 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,537,830

$ 3,012,905







Shares outstanding at period end 15,728,234

14,954,200







Book value per share $ 21.29

$ 23.75 Equity to asset ratio 9.46 %

11.79 %







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.12 %

1.33 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.31 %

0.18 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 261.45 %

496.10 %







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 7,890

$ 3,873 Troubled debt restructurings 3,015

1,497 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 10,905

$ 5,370

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, End of Period Balances 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 43,361

$ 40,914

$ 233,281

$ 412,698

$ 264,239 Investment in time deposits 1,477

1,479

1,236

1,728

1,730 Investment securities 617,592

604,074

531,978

553,499

560,946 Loans held for sale 683

3,491

4,167

4,794

1,972 Loans 2,546,666

2,328,614

2,064,221

2,018,188

1,997,879 Allowance for loan losses (28,511)

(27,773)

(27,435)

(27,033)

(26,641) Net Loans 2,518,155

2,300,841

2,036,786

1,991,155

1,971,238 Other securities 33,585

18,578

18,511

18,511

17,011 Premises and equipment, net 64,018

30,168

24,151

22,110

22,445 Goodwill and other intangibles 133,528

113,206

84,021

84,251

84,432 Bank owned life insurance 53,543

53,291

47,118

46,885

46,641 Other assets 71,888

75,677

57,850

48,726

42,251 Total Assets $ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,619,984

$ 2,708,253

$ 2,455,502

$ 2,615,137

$ 2,416,701 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 393,700

55,000

-

-

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 3,578

6,723

75,000

75,000

75,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 25,143

20,155

17,479

23,931

25,495 Subordinated debentures 103,799

103,778

103,737

103,704

103,735 Other borrowings 15,516

-

-

-

- Securities purchased payable 1,338

2,611

15,025

1,876

3,524 Tax refunds in process 278

2,709

39,448

10,232

549 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,658

39,888

30,846

26,785

32,689 Total liabilities 3,202,994

2,939,117

2,737,037

2,856,665

2,657,693



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 310,182

299,515

278,240

277,919

277,741 Retained earnings 156,493

146,546

137,592

131,934

125,558 Treasury shares (73,794)

(73,641)

(67,528)

(61,472)

(56,907) Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) (58,045)

(69,818)

(46,242)

(20,689)

8,820 Total shareholders' equity 334,836

302,602

302,062

327,692

355,212



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,012,905



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 3,099,501

$ 3,002,256

$ 2,866,362

$ 2,814,589

$ 2,773,498 Securities 630,127

622,924

556,352

575,359

522,058 Loans 2,458,980

2,289,588

2,033,378

2,006,984

1,973,989 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,649,755

$ 2,719,014

$ 2,524,971

$ 2,557,638

$ 2,430,613 Interest-bearing deposits 1,710,019

1,738,015

1,630,084

1,623,984

1,619,560 Other interest-bearing liabilities 407,710

155,077

200,005

204,299

155,094 Total shareholders' equity 299,509

305,134

313,272

347,302

348,971

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Income statement 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021



















Total interest and dividend income $ 37,990

$ 32,533

$ 26,064

$ 24,666

$ 24,735 Total interest expense 5,425

2,094

1,796

1,734

1,412 Net interest income 32,565

30,439

24,268

22,932

23,323 Provision for loan losses 752

300

400

300

- Noninterest income 10,064

5,734

5,635

7,643

6,811 Noninterest expense 27,301

22,555

20,379

20,258

16,963 Income before taxes 14,576

13,318

9,124

10,017

13,171 Income tax expense 2,428

2,206

1,423

1,551

2,189 Net income $ 12,148

$ 11,112

$ 7,701

$ 8,466

$ 10,982



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 12,148

$ 11,112

$ 7,701

$ 8,466

$ 10,982 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 54

52

39

32

51 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 12,094

$ 11,060

$ 7,662

$ 8,434

$ 10,931



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,717,979

15,394,898

14,615,154

14,909,192

15,009,376 Less average participating securities 70,719

71,604

74,286

55,905

70,349 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,647,260

15,323,294

14,540,868

14,853,287

14,939,027



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.77

$ 0.72

$ 0.53

$ 0.57

$ 0.73 Diluted 0.77

0.72

0.53

0.57

0.73



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,202

$ 2,042

$ 2,091

$ 2,104

$ 2,140



















Dividends paid per common share 0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December

September

June

March

December 31, Asset quality 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021



















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 27,773

$ 27,435

$ 27,033

$ 26,641

$ 26,568 Charge-offs (58)

(74)

(60)

(30)

(11) Recoveries 44

112

62

122

84 Provision 752

300

400

300

- Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 28,511

$ 27,773

$ 27,435

$ 27,033

$ 26,641



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.12 %

1.19 %

1.33 %

1.34 %

1.33 % Allowance to nonperforming assets 261.45 %

476.24 %

572.78 %

501.50 %

496.10 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 261.45 %

476.24 %

572.78 %

501.50 %

496.10 %



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 10,905

$ 5,832

$ 4,790

$ 5,390

$ 5,370 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 10,905

$ 5,832

$ 4,790

$ 5,390

$ 5,370



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.92 %

9.32 %

9.87 %

9.50 %

10.21 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.78 %

11.62 %

13.63 %

14.02 %

14.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.52 %

15.62 %

18.24 %

18.74 %

19.17 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 5.91 %

6.05 %

7.38 %

7.85 %

9.25 %



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 334,836

$ 302,602

$ 302,062

$ 327,692

$ 355,212 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 133,528

113,206

84,021

84,251

84,432 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 201,308

$ 189,396

$ 218,041

$ 243,441

$ 270,780



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,728,234

15,235,545

14,537,433

14,797,232

14,954,200



















Tangible book value per share $ 12.80

$ 12.43

$ 15.00

$ 16.45

$ 18.11



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,537,830

$ 3,241,719

$ 3,039,099

$ 3,184,357

$ 3,011,983 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 133,528

113,206

84,021

84,251

84,432 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,404,302

$ 3,128,513

$ 2,955,078

$ 3,100,106

$ 2,927,551



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 5.91 %

6.05 %

7.38 %

7.85 %

9.25 %

