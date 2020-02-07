Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Record 2019 Earnings

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $7.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Civista reported net income available to common shareholders of $33.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $13.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in 2018. This represents the highest annual net income and diluted earnings per share in Civista's history.

"I am very proud of the results that our team put together for 2019 for our customers and our shareholders. In addition to record earnings, we increased loans 9.4%, deposits 6.3% and our overall asset growth was 8.0% all while maintaining very strong asset quality. During the fourth quarter, we opened a full-service branch in Beachwood, Ohio which is on the east-side of Cleveland. We have had a very successful loan production office in the area for a few years. This full-service office will allow us to serve all of the needs of our current and prospective customers in the Cleveland area. Finally, the measure that means a lot to our investors, the total return on our stock, for 2019 was 43%," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 included $782 thousand and $12.7 million respectively, in acquisition and integration expenses, as well as a loss on sale of securities of $413 thousand. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings were $8.1 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $24.7 million, or $1.85 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income increased $477 thousand, or 2.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $19.0 million, or 28.7%, for the year ended December 31, compared to the same periods of 2018.

Interest income increased $814 thousand, or 3.4%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $24.4 million or 33.1% for the year ended December 31. The increase in interest income included accretion income of $619 thousand and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The accretion included in interest income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 was $806 thousand. Interest income further increased for both periods due to an increase in average earning assets. While year-to-date yields increased, the fourth quarter yields decreased 18 basis points across all asset categories.

Interest expense increased $337 thousand, or 11.4 %, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.4 million, or 71.1%, for the year ended December 31, compared to 2018. The increase in interest expense for both periods is due to an increase in average balances and an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 20 basis points to 4.18% compared to 4.38% for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the year ended 2019 increased 10 basis points to 4.31% compared to 4.21% for 2018.

The 2019 net interest margin included accretion income of 14 basis points and 15 basis points for the fourth quarter and year to date, respectively. The 2018 net interest margin included accretion income of 22 basis points and 6 basis points for the fourth quarter and year to date, respectively.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "The interest rate environment was very interesting in 2019. After a rate increase in December of 2018, we experienced three rate decreases in 2019. With the volatility in rates we experienced, I am pleased with where we have ended 2019."

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





























Three Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:























Loans ** $ 1,676,769

$ 21,577

5.11%

$ 1,532,012

$ 20,580

5.33%

Taxable securities 190,898

1,429

3.05%

205,200

1,702

3.27%

Non-taxable securities 181,741

1,439

4.27%

147,212

1,304

4.44%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 20,767

76

1.45%

23,542

121

2.04%

Total interest-earning assets $ 2,070,175

24,521

4.82%

$ 1,907,966

23,707

5.00%

Noninterest-earning assets:























Cash and due from financial institutions 29,473









27,187









Premises and equipment, net 22,248









22,635









Accrued interest receivable 7,559









7,189









Intangible assets 85,388









85,895









Other assets 25,829









22,903









Bank owned life insurance 44,841









42,818









Less allowance for loan losses (14,245)









(13,459)









Total Assets $ 2,271,268









$ 2,103,134



































Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand and savings $ 890,825

$ 712

0.32%

$ 854,303

$ 623

0.29%

Time 269,674

1,382

2.03%

266,573

1,075

1.60%

FHLB advances 205,040

871

1.69%

153,920

911

2.35%

Federal funds purchased 543

1

0.73%

462

3

2.58%

Subordinated debentures 29,427

329

4.44%

29,427

345

4.65%

Repurchase Agreements 17,898

4

0.09%

20,193

5

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,413,407

3,299

0.93%

$ 1,324,878

2,962

0.89%

Noninterest-bearing deposits 500,953









470,645









Other liabilities 27,274









17,515









Shareholders' Equity 329,634









290,096









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,271,268









$ 2,103,134



































Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 21,222

3.89%





$ 20,745

4.11%



























Net interest margin







4.18%









4.38%



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $386 thousand and 350 thousand for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.



































** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans













Average Balance Analysis



(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:























Loans ** $ 1,612,975

$ 84,972

5.27%

$ 1,274,779

$ 64,196

5.04%

Taxable securities 200,074

6,584

3.35%

159,451

4,770

2.97%

Non-taxable securities 172,812

5,647

4.36%

114,547

3,976

4.43%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 38,359

851

2.22%

45,766

735

1.61%

Total interest-earning assets $ 2,024,220

98,054

4.95%

$ 1,594,543

73,677

4.69%

Noninterest-earning assets:























Cash and due from financial institutions 47,472









43,247









Premises and equipment, net 21,946









19,045









Accrued interest receivable 7,088









5,514









Intangible assets 85,744









45,524









Other assets 24,273









17,678









Bank owned life insurance 44,352









30,483









Less allowance for loan losses (13,984)









(13,211)









Total Assets $ 2,241,111









$ 1,742,823



































Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand and savings $ 869,340

$ 2,871

0.33%

$ 685,497

$ 1,442

0.21%

Time 269,823

5,186

1.92%

189,600

2,316

1.22%

FHLB 161,047

3,452

2.14%

119,753

2,471

2.06%

Federal funds purchased 137

3

2.19%

116

3

2.59%

Subordinated debentures 29,427

1,423

4.84%

29,427

1,320

4.49%

Repurchase Agreements 18,321

19

0.10%

18,456

18

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,348,095

12,954

0.96%

$ 1,042,849

7,570

0.73%

Noninterest-bearing deposits 550,638









466,763









Other liabilities 24,072









15,840









Shareholders' Equity 318,306









217,371









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,241,111









$ 1,742,823



































Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 85,100

3.99%





$ 66,107

3.96%



























Net interest margin







4.31%









4.21%



























* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.52 million and $1.06 million for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans



Provision for loan losses was $885 thousand for the fourth-quarter and $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $390 thousand for the fourth quarter and $780 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The increase in provision for loan losses is due to an increase in loan volume.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "While we had net recoveries for the year, the success we have had in growing loans required us to provide for loan losses even during a period of strong asset quality."

Noninterest income totaled $5.6 million, an increase of $789 thousand, or 16.3%, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year's fourth quarter. Noninterest income for the year of 2019 totaled $22.4 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 23.8%, compared to 2018.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,662

$ 1,496

$ 166

11.1% Net gain on sale of securities 55

(103)

158

153.4% Net gain on sale of loans 1,006

386

620

160.6% ATM/Interchange fees 1,185

1,030

155

15.0% Wealth management fees 937

1,108

(171)

-15.4% Bank owned life insurance 254

286

(32)

-11.2% Other 528

635

(107)

-16.9% Total noninterest income $ 5,627

$ 4,838

$ 789

16.3%































Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Service charges $ 6,395

$ 5,208

$ 1,187

22.8% Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 153

(387)

540

139.5% Net gain on sale of loans 2,707

1,621

1,086

67.0% ATM/Interchange fees 4,056

2,794

1,262

45.2% Wealth management fees 3,670

3,669

1

0.0% Bank owned life insurance 1,007

718

289

40.3% Tax refund processing fees 2,750

2,750

-

0.0% Other 1,705

1,758

(53)

-3.0% Total noninterest income $ 22,443

$ 18,131

$ 4,312

23.8%

The increases in service charge fee income and ATM/Interchange fees income for both the fourth quarter and year, and bank owned life insurance for the year, are primarily attributable to the Company's acquisition of UCB during the third quarter of 2018. Bank owned life insurance declined in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of lower yield on the portfolio compared to 2018.

The net gain on sale of securities was affected by a loss of $392 thousand in 2018, which was part of a restructuring of securities after the UCB acquisition.

The net gain on sale of loans increased due to strong mortgage activity. During the fourth-quarter of 2019, Civista sold $45.2 million of mortgages compared to $21.4 million in 2018. Year-to-date mortgage loans sold totaled $125.8 million in 2019 compared to $79.5 million in 2018. The decrease in wealth management fees for the fourth quarter is primarily due to a $245 thousand accrual adjustment made in 2018 to adopt the revenue recognition standard.

Noninterest expense totaled $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $737 thousand, or 4.5%, compared to 2018. Noninterest expense for the year of 2019 totaled $66.9 million, an increase of $268 thousand, or 0.4%, compared to 2018.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 10,097

$ 9,668

$ 429

4.4% Net occupancy and equipment 1,671

1,573

98

6.2% Contracted data processing 530

904

(374)

-41.4% Taxes and assessments 286

487

(201)

-41.3% Professional services 693

816

(123)

-15.1% Amortization of intangible assets 235

281

(46)

-16.4% Marketing 300

194

106

54.6% Other 3,316

2,468

848

34.4% Total noninterest expense $ 17,128

$ 16,391

$ 737

4.5%































Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 39,156

$ 37,299

$ 1,857

5.0% Net occupancy and equipment 6,081

5,017

1,064

21.2% Contracted data processing 1,831

7,140

(5,309)

-74.4% Taxes and assessments 1,981

1,906

75

3.9% Professional services 2,844

4,229

(1,385)

-32.8% Amortization of intangible assets 945

366

579

158.2% Marketing 1,411

1,182

229

19.4% Other 12,698

9,540

3,158

33.1% Total noninterest expense $ 66,947

$ 66,679

$ 268

0.4%

After adjusting the fourth quarter and year-to-date periods of 2018, which included $172 thousand and $5.2 million of acquisition expenses, compensation expense increased $601 thousand and $7.1 million for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2019, respectively. The increase is due to an increase in full time equivalent (FTE) employees and annual pay increases. FTE employees increased 75 to 445 FTE compared to the same period of 2018, as a result of the UCB acquisition.

The increase in net occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to the addition of eight branches from acquisition of UCB as well as the opening of our Beachwood branch at the end of October. The decreases in contracted data processing expenses are primarily due to $260 thousand for fourth quarter and $5.5 million for year-to-date 2018 for data processing conversion expenses of UCB. The decreases in professional services is primarily due to the 2018 three and twelve-month periods include $139 thousand and $1.6 million of legal and consulting expenses related to the UCB acquisition, respectively.

The efficiency ratio was 61.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 78.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 62.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. See the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this document.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter and year-to-date period ended December 31, 2019 was 11.3% and 14.4%, respectively, compared to 14.0% and 15.3% in 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $170.6 million, or 8.0%, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019, primarily due to loan growth.

End of period loan balances













(dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 203,110

$ 177,101

$ 26,009

14.7% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 245,606

210,121

35,485

16.9% Non-owner Occupied 592,222

523,598

68,624

13.1% Residential Real Estate 463,032

457,850

5,182

1.1% Real Estate Construction 155,825

135,195

20,630

15.3% Farm Real Estate 34,114

38,513

(4,399)

-11.4% Consumer and Other 15,061

19,563

(4,502)

-23.0% Total Loans $ 1,708,970

$ 1,561,941

$ 147,029

9.4%

Loan growth during 2019 totaled $147.0 million, led by increases of $104.1 million in Commercial Real Estate, $20.6 million in Real Estate Construction and $26.0 million in Commercial and Agriculture. Growth has been consistent across the entire footprint, with amplified growth in the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati MSAs.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "We ended 2019 with the largest loan portfolio ever for Civista. The year ended with a tremendous amount of momentum as loan growth in the fourth quarter was $60.3 million, or 14.5%, annualized. In addition, we had a record year in residential mortgage loan production, originating $194.4 million of loans, of which $126.7 million were sold or held for sale."

Total deposits increased $98.9 million, or 6.3%, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019.

End of period deposit balances













(dollars in thousands)















December 31,

December 31,









2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 512,553

$ 468,083

$ 44,470

9.5% Interest-bearing demand 301,674

261,996

39,678

15.1% Savings and money market 588,697

582,128

6,569

1.1% Time deposits 275,840

262,686

13,154

5.0% Brokered deposits -

5,000

(5,000)

-100.0% Total Deposits $ 1,678,764

$ 1,579,893

$ 98,871

6.3%

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand is primarily due to an increase in business deposits of $49.6 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased primarily due to an increase in public fund accounts of $23.9 million.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances at December 31, 2019 increased $32.9 million, or 17.0%, to $226.5 million from December 31, 2018 to help fund loan growth.

Total shareholders' equity increased $31.2 million, or 10.4%, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019. Retained earnings increased $26.7 million. Approximately $9.0 million of preferred stock was converted to 1.2 million shares of common stock during 2019. Approximately $400 thousand of preferred stock was redeemed on December 20, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, all of the preferred shares have been converted to common shares, or were redeemed.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "In October we announced the upcoming redemption of the convertible preferred shares that were issued in 2013. As the shares were heavily in the money, the majority of the holders converted their shares prior to redemption."

Stock Repurchase Program

During 2019, Civista repurchased 188,200 shares for $3.9 million, which equates to a weighted average price of $20.77 per share. A new share repurchase plan was approved in December 2019, authorizing the repurchase of up to 672,000 shares of outstanding common shares, all of which were available for purchase at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net recoveries of $53 thousand for the twelve months of 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $235 thousand for the same period of 2018.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Beginning of period $ 13,679

$ 13,134 Charge-offs (776)

(903) Recoveries 829

668 Provision 1,035

780 End of period $ 14,767

$ 13,679

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.86% and 0.88% for 2019 and 2018, respectively. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.39% from 0.46% in 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 161.95% from 137.87% in 2018.

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2019 were $9.1 million, an 8.1% decrease from December 31, 2018.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Non-accrual loans $ 6,115

$ 6,898 Restructured loans 3,004

3,024 Total non-performing loans 9,119

9,922 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 9,119

$ 9,922

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Earnings," and "Adjusted Efficiency Ratio." The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018















Interest and dividend income $ 24,521

$ 23,707

$ 98,054

$ 73,677 Interest expense 3,299

2,962

12,954

7,570 Net interest income 21,222

20,745

85,100

66,107 Provision for loan losses 885

390

1,035

780 Net interest income after provision 20,337

20,355

84,065

65,327 Noninterest income 5,627

4,838

22,443

18,131 Noninterest expense 17,128

16,391

66,947

66,679 Income before taxes 8,836

8,802

39,561

16,779 Income tax expense 995

1,233

5,683

2,640 Net income 7,841

7,569

33,878

14,139 Preferred stock dividends 157

165

647

959 Net income available













to common shareholders $ 7,684

$ 7,404

$ 33,231

$ 13,180















Dividends per common share $ 0.11

$ 0.09

$ 0.42

$ 0.32















Earnings per common share,













basic $ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 2.12

$ 1.10 diluted $ 0.47

$ 0.45

$ 2.01

$ 1.02















Average shares outstanding,













basic 15,796,713

15,521,404

15,652,881

11,971,786 diluted 16,734,391

16,898,186

16,851,740

13,855,707















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.37%

1.43%

1.51%

0.81% Return on average equity 9.44%

10.35%

10.64%

6.50% Dividend payout ratio 22.16%

18.46%

19.41%

27.10% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.18%

4.38%

4.31%

4.21%

Selected Balance Sheet Items









December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018









(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash and due from financial institutions $ 48,535

$ 42,779 Investment securities 359,690

347,364 Loans held for sale 2,285

1,391 Loans 1,708,970

1,561,941 Less allowance for loan losses 14,767

13,679 Net loans 1,694,203

1,548,262 Other securities 20,280

21,021 Premises and equipment, net 22,871

22,021 Goodwill and other intangibles 85,156

86,203 Bank owned life insurance 44,999

43,037 Other assets 31,538

26,876 Total assets $ 2,309,557

$ 2,138,954







Total deposits $ 1,678,764

$ 1,579,893 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 226,500

193,600 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 18,674

22,199 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,066

14,937 Total shareholders' equity 330,126

298,898 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,309,557

$ 2,138,954







Shares outstanding at period end 16,687,542

15,603,499







Book value per share $ 19.78

$ 18.56 Equity to asset ratio 14.29%

13.97%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.86%

0.88% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39%

0.46% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 161.95%

137.87%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 6,115

$ 6,898 Troubled debt restructurings 3,004

3,024 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 9,119

$ 9,922

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, End of Period Balances 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 48,535

$ 62,219

$ 49,839

$ 164,094

$ 42,779 Investment securities 359,690

356,439

360,512

351,006

347,364 Loans held for sale 2,285

8,983

2,563

1,444

1,391 Loans 1,708,970

1,648,640

1,598,770

1,573,193

1,561,941 Allowance for loan losses (14,767)

(14,144)

(13,786)

(13,822)

(13,679) Net Loans 1,694,203

1,634,496

1,584,984

1,559,371

1,548,262 Other securities 20,280

20,280

20,280

20,280

21,021 Premises and equipment, net 22,871

22,201

21,720

21,772

22,021 Goodwill and other intangibles 85,156

85,461

85,706

85,955

86,203 Bank owned life insurance 44,999

44,745

44,491

44,239

43,037 Other assets 31,538

34,241

32,900

29,541

26,876 Total Assets $ 2,309,557

$ 2,269,065

$ 2,202,995

$ 2,277,702

$ 2,138,954



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 1,678,764

$ 1,632,621

$ 1,632,720

$ 1,765,801

$ 1,579,893 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 226,500

236,100

176,300

127,100

193,600 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 18,674

15,088

15,554

21,970

22,199 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,066

26,566

24,782

21,347

14,937 Total liabilities 1,979,431

1,939,802

1,878,783

1,965,645

1,840,056



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred shares, Series B -

9,158

9,364

9,364

9,364 Common shares 276,422

267,559

267,275

266,990

266,901 Accumulated earnings 67,974

62,023

56,199

49,421

41,320 Treasury shares (21,144)

(21,144)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235) Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss) 6,874

11,667

8,609

3,517

(1,452) Total shareholders' equity 330,126

329,263

324,212

312,057

298,898



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,309,557

$ 2,269,065

$ 2,202,995

$ 2,277,702

$ 2,138,954



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,070,175

$ 2,021,780

$ 1,986,841

$ 2,017,523

$ 1,907,966 Securities 372,639

379,525

373,999

365,219

352,412 Loans 1,676,769

1,626,010

1,583,533

1,564,208

1,532,012 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 1,661,452

$ 1,622,527

$ 1,670,247

$ 1,807,102

$ 1,591,521 Interest-bearing deposits 1,160,499

1,139,632

1,129,964

1,126,173

1,120,876 Other interest-bearing liabilities 252,908

246,235

186,140

148,891

204,002 Total shareholders' equity 329,634

326,103

315,438

301,656

290,096

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Income statement 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018



















Total interest and dividend income $ 24,521

$ 24,023

$ 24,926

$ 24,584

$ 23,707 Total interest expense 3,299

3,605

3,184

2,865

2,962 Net interest income 21,222

20,418

21,742

21,719

20,745 Provision for loan losses 885

150

-

-

390 Noninterest income 5,627

5,429

5,104

6,284

4,838 Noninterest expense 17,128

16,731

16,639

16,449

16,391 Income before taxes 8,836

8,966

10,207

11,554

8,802 Income tax expense 995

1,258

1,546

1,885

1,233 Net income 7,841

7,708

8,661

9,669

7,569 Preferred stock dividends 157

162

164

164

165 Net income available to

















common shareholders $ 7,684

$ 7,546

$ 8,497

$ 9,505

$ 7,404



















Common shares dividend paid $ 1,702

$ 1,722

$ 1,719

$ 1,404

$ 1,386



















Per share data





































Basic earnings per common share $ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.54

$ 0.61

$ 0.48 Diluted earnings per common share 0.47

0.46

0.51

0.57

0.45 Dividends per common share 0.11

0.11

0.11

0.09

0.09 Average common shares outstanding - basic 15,796,713

15,577,371

15,628,537

15,607,655

15,521,404 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 16,734,391

16,849,887

16,922,712

16,901,830

16,898,186



















Asset quality

















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 14,144

$ 13,786

$ 13,822

$ 13,679

$ 13,331 Charge-offs (345)

(36)

(156)

(239)

(119) Recoveries 83

244

120

382

77 Provision 885

150

-

-

390 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 14,767

$ 14,144

$ 13,786

$ 13,822

$ 13,679



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 0.86%

0.86%

0.86%

0.88%

0.88% Allowance to nonperforming assets 161.95%

149.91%

164.69%

150.60%

137.87% Allowance to nonperforming loans 161.95%

149.91%

164.69%

150.60%

137.87%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 9,119

$ 9,435

$ 8,371

$ 9,178

$ 9,922 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 9,119

$ 9,435

$ 8,371

$ 9,178

$ 9,922



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.35%

12.37%

12.44%

11.64%

12.22% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.26%

15.50%

15.94%

15.64%

15.30% Total risk-based capital ratio 16.10%

16.32%

16.78%

16.48%

16.15% Tangible common equity ratio (1) 11.08%

10.81%

10.89%

9.96%

9.98%



















(1) See reconciliation of GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Twelve Months

Ended

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, Adjusted earnings 2019

2018

2019

2018















Income before taxes (GAAP) 8,836

8,802

39,561

16,779 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 15

(27)

32

(413) Acquisition and integration expenses -

782

-

12,735 Adjusted earnings, pretax (Non-GAAP) 8,821

9,611

39,529

29,927 Income tax expense 995

1,233

5,683

2,640 Income tax expense adjustment 3

150

7

1,678 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) 7,823

8,228

33,839

25,609 Preferred stock dividends 157

165

647

959 Adjusted net income available to













common shareholders (Non-GAAP) $ 7,666

$ 8,063

$ 33,192

$ 24,650















Adjusted earnings per common share - basic $ 0.49

$ 0.52

$ 2.12

$ 2.06 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted 0.47

0.49

2.01

1.85 Average common shares outstanding - basic 15,796,713

15,521,404

15,652,881

11,971,786 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 16,734,391

16,898,186

16,849,740

13,855,707















Adjusted return on average assets 1.37%

1.55%

1.51%

1.47% Adjusted return on average equity 9.42%

11.25%

10.63%

11.78%















Adjusted Efficiency ratio































Three Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Twelve Months

Ended

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Noninterest expense (GAAP) 17,128

16,391

66,947

66,679 Acquisition and integration expense -

(782)

-

(12,735) Adjusted noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) 17,128

15,609

66,947

53,944















Net interest income (GAAP) 21,222

20,745

85,100

66,107 Effect of tax-exempt income 386

350

1,516

1,062 Adjusted tax equivalent net













interest income (Non-GAAP) 21,608

21,095

86,616

67,169















Noninterest Income - GAAP 5,627

4,838

22,443

18,131 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net 15

(27)

32

(413) Adjusted Non-interest Income (Non-GAAP) 5,612

4,865

22,411

18,544















Adjusted total revenue (Non-GAAP) 27,220

25,960

109,027

85,713















Adjusted Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 62.9%

60.1%

61.4%

62.9%

















