Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.

Second quarter and year-to-date 2024 highlights:

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.45 , higher by $0.04 , or 10%, than the prior quarter, and lower by $0.19 , or 30%, from the year-ago quarter.

, higher by , or 10%, than the prior quarter, and lower by , or 30%, from the year-ago quarter. Net income of $7.1 million increased $0.7 million , or 11%, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.0 million , or 30%, compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.

increased , or 11%, from the prior quarter and decreased , or 30%, compared to for the second quarter of 2023. Cost of deposits of 210 basis points and total funding costs of 261 basis points for the quarter.

Based on the June 30, 2024 market close share price of $15.49 , the $0.16 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.13% and a dividend payout ratio of 35.6%.

CEO Commentary:

"Our second quarter earnings report shows solid loan and revenue growth compared to the last quarter, even with the higher interest expense on deposits", said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

"We kept our credit quality strong while funding new loans, especially in residential real estate and construction. This growth highlights our focus on expanding our lending to meet the rising demand for housing and construction financing. By offering customized loan solutions, we've been able to support the needs of our customers and communities.", Shaffer commented.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended June 30 and March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023

Net interest income decreased $0.6 million, or 2.2%, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. Interest income increased $0.5 million, which was more than offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.1 million. Both increases were driven by increases in rates and volume.

Compared to the same period of 2023 net interest income decreased $3.6 million, or 11.4%, for the second quarter of 2024. The lower net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense of $9.6 million, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $6.0 million.

The increase in interest income from the comparable prior year quarter was due to a 27-basis point increase in yield as well as a $264.8 million increase in average earning assets. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.

The increase in interest expense from the comparable prior year quarter was due to the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increasing 104 basis points as well as average interest-bearing liabilities increasing $428.2 million. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term borrowings to fund growth. This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising interest rates, continues to drive the increase in funding costs. Deposit costs have increased 118 basis points compared to a year ago. Net interest margin was 3.09% for the second quarter of 2024. It decreased 13 basis points from the first quarter of 2024, when it was 3.22%, and it decreased 66 basis points from the second quarter of 2023, when it was 3.75%.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/ Assets: balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate * Interest-earning assets:





















Loans ** $ 2,964,377

$ 44,946

6.10 %

$ 2,689,516

$ 39,252

5.85 % Taxable securities *** 351,497

3,070

3.11 %

370,002

2,984

2.93 % Non-taxable securities *** 288,128

2,372

3.87 %

288,513

2,319

3.79 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 15,807

205

5.22 %

6,937

54

3.12 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,619,809

$ 50,593

5.58 %

$ 3,354,968

$ 44,609

5.31 % Noninterest-earning assets:





















Cash and due from financial institutions 32,564









47,560







Premises and equipment, net 53,654









61,220







Accrued interest receivable 13,230









11,191







Intangible assets 134,473









135,669







Bank owned life insurance 61,871









53,878







Other assets 65,818









60,253







Less allowance for loan losses (39,190)









(34,668)







Total Assets $ 3,942,229









$ 3,690,071































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand and savings $ 1,339,503

$ 3,054

0.92 %

$ 1,364,648

$ 1,546

0.45 % Time 926,831

12,451

5.40 %

548,307

5,988

4.38 % Short-term FHLB borrowings 440,670

6,078

5.55 %

242,395

3,113

5.15 % Long-term FHLB borrowings 2,031

12

2.38 %

3,107

17

2.19 % Other borrowings -

-

0.00 %

109,248

1,406

5.16 % Subordinated debentures 103,999

1,247

4.83 %

103,854

1,198

4.62 % Repurchase agreements -

-

0.00 %

13,234

2

0.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,813,034

$ 22,842

3.27 %

$ 2,384,793

$ 13,270

2.23 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 703,046









904,757







Other liabilities 60,365









52,874







Shareholders' equity 365,784









347,647







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,942,229









$ 3,690,071































Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 27,751

2.31 %





$ 31,339

3.08 %























Net interest margin ***







3.09 %









3.75 %



* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $631 thousand and $617 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $69.4 million and $60.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $7.8 million, or 12.2%, compared to the same period in 2023. Net interest margin decreased 71 basis points to 3.16% for the six months of 2024, compared to 3.87% for the same period a year ago.

Interest income increased $13.2 million, or 15.1%, for the first six months of 2024. Average earning assets increased $251.9 million and average yields increased 35 basis points. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.

Interest expense increased $21.0 million, or 89%, for the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Average rates increased 121 basis points and average interest-bearing liabilities increased $419.7 million.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

























Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/ Assets: balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate * Interest-earning assets:





















Loans ** $ 2,922,204

$ 89,431

6.15 %

$ 2,669,830

$ 77,036

5.82 % Taxable securities *** 351,156

6,004

3.06 %

372,413

5,818

2.85 % Non-taxable securities *** 291,758

4,747

3.86 %

284,845

4,581

3.80 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 21,062

539

5.15 %

7,166

99

2.79 % Total interest-earning assets *** $ 3,586,180

$ 100,721

5.62 %

$ 3,334,254

$ 87,534

5.27 % Noninterest-earning assets:





















Cash and due from financial institutions 31,123









44,584







Premises and equipment, net 54,317









62,002







Accrued interest receivable 12,977









10,924







Intangible assets 134,672









135,625







Bank owned life insurance 61,664









53,754







Other assets 62,414









60,478







Less allowance for loan losses (38,273)









(32,555)







Total Assets $ 3,905,074









$ 3,669,066































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand and savings $ 1,361,364

$ 7,039

1.04 %

$ 1,374,305

$ 2,629

0.39 % Time 914,637

24,452

5.38 %

429,016

8,137

3.82 % Short-term FHLB borrowings 384,679

10,593

5.54 %

306,952

7,370

4.84 % Long-term FHLB borrowings 2,153

25

2.34 %

3,274

37

2.28 % Other borrowings -

-

0.00 %

112,728

3,050

5.46 % Subordinated debentures 103,978

2,489

4.81 %

103,834

2,367

4.60 % Repurchase agreements -

-

0.00 %

17,008

4

0.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,766,811

$ 44,598

3.24 %

$ 2,347,117

$ 23,594

2.03 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 707,806









926,929







Other liabilities 62,331









50,599







Shareholders' equity 368,126









344,421







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,905,074









$ 3,669,066































Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 56,123

2.38 %





$ 63,940

3.24 %























Net interest margin ***







3.16 %









3.87 %



* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.3 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - 2024 and 2023 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.3 million and $61.8 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million compared to $861 thousand for the second quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the second quarter of 2024 was ($145) thousand compared to $264 thousand for the second quarter of 2023.

Year-to-date 2024 provision for credit losses was $3.8 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2023. The year-to-date 2024 provision for unfunded commitments was ($195) thousand compared to $465 thousand for the same period of 2023.

The increases in provision during the second quarter and the first six months of 2024 over the comparable prior year periods were primarily attributable to funding loan growth, as well as a charge-off associated with a discrete fraud event in the second quarter of 2024.

The reserve ratio as of June 30, 2024 was 1.32%, up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $10.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 15.2%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,488

$ 1,831

$ (343)

-18.7 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 74

(170)

244

143.5 % Net gain on sale of loans 888

615

273

44.4 % ATM/Interchange fees 1,416

1,450

(34)

-2.3 % Wealth management fees 1,337

1,180

157

13.3 % Lease revenue and residual income 3,529

2,201

1,328

60.3 % Bank owned life insurance 367

311

56

18.0 % Tax refund processing fees - # 475

(475)

-100.0 % Other 1,444

1,256

188

15.0 % Total noninterest income $ 10,543

$ 9,149

$ 1,394

15.2 %

Service charges for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $343 thousand as we have eliminated our representment fee and reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees.

Net gain/loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Lease revenue and residual income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $1.3 million due to increased income from leasing operations.

Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $19.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 5.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ change

% change Service charges $ 2,928

$ 3,604

$ (676)

-18.8 % Net gain/(loss) on equity securities (67)

(238)

171

71.8 % Net gain on sale of loans 1,751

1,246

505

40.5 % ATM/Interchange fees 2,799

2,803

(4)

-0.1 % Wealth management fees 2,613

2,373

240

10.1 % Lease revenue and residual income 5,203

4,247

956

22.5 % Bank owned life insurance 717

564

153

27.1 % Tax refund processing fees -

2,375

(2,375)

-100.0 % Other 3,103

3,243

(140)

-4.3 % Total noninterest income $ 19,047

$ 20,217

$ (1,170)

-5.8 %

Service charges for the first six months of 2024 decreased $676 thousand as we have eliminated our representment fee and reduced our overdraft charges, the effect of which was partially offset by an increase in service fees.

Net gain/loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

Net gain on sale of loans for the first six months of 2024 increased primarily due to an increase in volume of loans sold.

Lease revenue and residual income for the first six months of 2024 increased $956 thousand principally due to increased revenue from leasing operations.

Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our relationship with a third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.

For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $28.6 million, an increase of $866, or 3.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $906 thousand, or 3.3%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 15,740

$ 14,978

$ 762

5.1 % Net occupancy and equipment 3,732

4,135

(403)

-9.7 % Contracted data processing 559

559

-

0.0 % Taxes and assessments 1,027

1,183

(156)

-13.2 % Professional services 1,249

1,239

10

0.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 366

399

(33)

-8.3 % ATM/Interchange expense 632

615

17

2.8 % Marketing 445

540

(95)

-17.6 % Software maintenance expense 1,176

1,059

117

11.0 % Other 3,629

2,942

687

23.4 % Total noninterest expense $ 28,555

$ 27,649

$ 906

3.3 %

Compensation expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased primarily due to annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses.

The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation from leasing operations as operating leases mature.

The increase in software maintenance expense for the second quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in software maintenance contracts, including investments in digital banking.

Other expenses include expenses for the SBA, CDARS and ICS programs and additional ATM/Debit card losses.

The efficiency ratio was 72.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 66.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven largely as a result of the decrease in net interest income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $56.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2024

2023

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 31,197

$ 30,083

$ 1,114

3.7 % Net occupancy and equipment 7,635

8,255

(620)

-7.5 % Contracted data processing 1,104

1,079

25

2.3 % Taxes and assessments 1,996

1,957

39

2.0 % Professional services 2,398

2,794

(396)

-14.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 757

797

(40)

-5.0 % ATM/Interchange expense 1,257

1,195

62

5.2 % Marketing 924

1,045

(121)

-11.6 % Software maintenance expense 2,365

1,937

428

22.1 % Other 6,611

5,939

672

11.3 % Total noninterest expense $ 56,244

$ 55,081

$ 1,163

2.1 %

Compensation expense for the first six months of 2024 increased primarily due to annual merit increases, employee insurance and other payroll related expenses. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 538 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 6 FTEs over the same period in 2023.

The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense for the first six months of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation from leasing operations as operating leases mature.

Professional services for the first six months of 2024 decreased primarily due to advisory fees in 2023 for the company's MasterCard contract of $400 thousand.

The increase in software maintenance expense for the first six months of 2024 was due to an increase in software maintenance contracts, including on new software related to digital banking investments.

Other expenses include expenses for the SBA, CDARS and ICS programs and ATM/Debit card losses.

The efficiency ratio was 72.5% for the first six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 63.4% for the first six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven largely as a result of the decrease in net interest income and the reduction in non-interest income related to the exit from the tax refund processing business.

Income Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2024 was 12.6% compared to 14.3% in 2023. The effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 12.1% compared to 15.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $131.7 million, or 3.4%, from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.

Total assets increased $150.5 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024, and $303.8 million, or 8.2% from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

End of period loans and leases:

(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 318,499

$ 304,793

$ 13,706

4.5 % Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 377,308

377,322

(14)

0.0 % Non-owner Occupied 1,213,341

1,161,893

51,448

4.4 % Residential Real Estate 729,213

659,841

69,372

10.5 % Real Estate Construction 283,446

260,409

23,037

8.8 % Farm Real Estate 24,376

24,771

(395)

-1.6 % Lease financing receivable 53,461

54,642

(1,181)

-2.2 % Consumer and Other 15,352

18,056

(2,704)

-15.0 % Total Loans $ 3,014,996

$ 2,861,727

$ 153,269

5.4 %

Loan and lease balances increased $153.3 million, or 5.4% since December 31, 2023. Commercial Real Estate loans continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in multi-family in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction loans have increased with consistent demand for more projects across our footprint. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate loans have grown primarily due to more home construction loans and continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $3.1 million or 0.1%, from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $34.8 million or 1.2%, from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and decreased $7.4 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 691,203

$ 771,699

$ (80,496)

-10.4 % Interest-bearing demand 409,848

449,449

(39,601)

-8.8 % Savings and money market 940,312

863,067

77,245

9.0 % Time deposits 936,254

900,813

35,441

3.9 % Total Deposits $ 2,977,617

$ 2,985,028

$ (7,411)

-0.2 %

The $80.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $49.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and a $24.8 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program.

The $39.6 million decrease from December 31, 2023 in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to a $17.2 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $8.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts, and a $5.8 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts.

The $77.2 million increase from December 31, 2023 in savings and money market was primarily due to a $54.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts, and a $6.8 million increase in business money market accounts.

The increase in time certificates from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $17.3 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, and a $18.3 million increase in retail time certificates, partially offset by a $19.3 million decrease in brokered time deposits.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $500.5 million on June 30, 2024, up from $338.0 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $1.8 million on June 30, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 18, 2024, Civista announced a new common share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company was authorized to repurchase a maximum aggregate value of $13,500,000 of its outstanding common shares through April 15, 2025. As of June 30, 2024, no common shares had been repurchased under this common share repurchase program. During January 2024, a total of 8,262 shares (valued at $18.38 per share) were surrendered by employees to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $3.8 million, or 1.0% from March 31, 2024, primarily due to a $4.5 million, or 2.4% increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $0.6 million, or 1.1%, increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $1.8 million from December 31, 2023, primarily due to an $8.4 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an additional accumulated other comprehensive loss of $6.8 million.

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024 increased $23.9 million, or 6.8%, from June 30, 2023, due to increased retained earnings of $23.4 million, or 13.9%, and an additional accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.4 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $1.1 million for the first six months of 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $36 thousand for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.32% at June 30, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023. The increase in charge-offs was partially attributable to a $500 thousand charge-off on a commercial and industrial loan related to a fraud.

Allowance for Credit Losses





(dollars in thousands)







June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023 January 1 $ 37,160

$ 28,511 CECL adoption adjustments -

5,193 Charge-offs (1,538)

(189) Recoveries 455

153 Provision 3,842

1,481 End of period $ 39,919

$ 35,149

Allowance for Unfunded Commitments



(dollars in thousands)







June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023 January 1 $ 3,901

$ - CECL adoption adjustments -

3,386 Charge-offs -

- Recoveries -

- Provision (195)

465 End of period $ 3,706

$ 3,851

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2024 were $17.1 million, a 13%, or $1.9 million increase from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.37% at June 30, 2024 and 0.39% at December 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.02%. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 233.47% at June 30, 2024, a decrease from 245.66% at December 31, 2023 and 327.05% at June 30, 2023.

Non-performing Assets:

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Non-accrual loans $ 15,209

$ 12,467 Restructured loans 1,889

2,659 Total non-performing loans 17,098

15,126 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 17,098

$ 15,126

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division (formerly Vision Financial Group, Inc.), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Interest income $ 50,593

$ 44,609

$ 100,721

$ 87,534 Interest expense 22,842

13,270

44,598

23,594 Net interest income 27,751

31,339

56,123

63,940 Provision for credit losses 1,655

1,125

3,647

1,946 Net interest income after provision 26,096

30,214

52,476

61,994 Noninterest income 10,543

9,149

19,047

20,217 Noninterest expense 28,555

27,649

56,244

55,081 Income before taxes 8,084

11,714

15,279

27,130 Income tax expense 1,020

1,680

1,855

4,208 Net income 7,064

10,034

13,424

22,922















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.32

$ 0.29















Earnings per common share













Basic













Net income $ 7,064

$ 10,034

$ 13,424

$ 22,922 Less allocation of earnings and













dividends to participating securities 266

374

492

831 Net income available to common













shareholders - basic $ 6,798

$ 9,660

$ 12,932

$ 22,091 Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,729,049

15,775,812

15,712,499

15,754,072 Less average participating securities 591,712

588,715

576,528

570,897 Weighted average number of shares outstanding











used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,137,337

15,187,097

15,135,971

15,183,175















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.45

$ 0.64

$ 0.85

$ 1.45 Diluted 0.45

0.64

0.85

1.45















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 0.72 %

1.12 %

0.69 %

1.29 % Return on average equity 7.77 %

11.58 %

7.33 %

13.42 % Dividend payout ratio 35.63 %

23.58 %

37.46 %

19.93 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.09 %

3.75 %

3.16 %

3.87 % Effective income tax rate 12.6 %

14.3 %

12.1 %

15.5 %

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 55,760

$ 60,406 Investment in time deposits 1,450

1,225 Investment securities 611,866

620,441 Loans held for sale 5,369

1,725 Loans 3,014,996

2,861,728 Less: allowance for credit losses (39,919)

(37,160) Net loans 2,975,077

2,824,568 Other securities 37,615

29,998 Premises and equipment, net 52,142

56,769 Goodwill and other intangibles 134,227

135,028 Bank owned life insurance 63,367

61,335 Other assets 75,041

69,923 Total assets $ 4,011,914

$ 3,861,418







Total deposits $ 2,977,616

$ 2,985,028 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 500,500

338,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 1,841

2,392 Subordinated debentures 104,026

103,943 Other borrowings 7,156

9,859







Securities purchased payable -

- Tax refunds in process -

2,885 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,967

47,309 Total shareholders' equity 373,808

372,002 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,011,914

$ 3,861,418







Shares outstanding at period end 15,737,222

15,695,424







Book value per share $ 23.75

$ 23.70 Equity to asset ratio 9.32 %

9.63 %







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.32 %

1.30 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 %

0.39 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 233.47 %

245.67 %







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 15,209

$ 12,467 Troubled debt restructurings 1,889

2,659 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 17,098

$ 15,126

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, End of Period Balances 2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 55,760

$ 50,310

$ 60,406

$ 50,316

$ 41,354 Investment in time deposits 1,450

1,450

1,225

1,472

1,719 Investment securities 611,866

608,277

620,441

595,508

619,250 Loans held for sale 5,369

3,716

1,725

1,589

3,014 Loans and leases 3,014,996

2,898,139

2,861,728

2,759,771

2,728,390 Allowance for credit losses (39,919)

(38,849)

(37,160)

(35,280)

(35,149) Net Loans 2,975,077

2,859,290

2,824,568

2,724,491

2,693,241 Other securities 37,615

31,360

29,998

34,224

28,449 Premises and equipment, net 52,142

54,280

56,769

58,989

60,899 Goodwill and other intangibles 134,227

134,618

135,028

134,998

135,406 Bank owned life insurance 63,367

61,685

61,335

54,053

53,787 Other assets 75,041

75,272

69,923

82,157

70,971 Total Assets $ 4,011,914

$ 3,880,258

$ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,977,616

$ 2,980,695

$ 2,985,028

$ 2,795,743

$ 2,942,774 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 500,500

368,500

338,000

431,500

142,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 1,841

2,211

2,392

2,573

2,859 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase -

-

-

-

6,788 Subordinated debentures 104,026

103,984

103,943

103,921

103,880 Other borrowings 7,156

8,105

9,859

10,964

12,568 Secured borrowings -

-

-

4,881

92,110 Securities purchased payable -

-

-

1,755

- Tax refunds in process -

-

2,885

493

7,208 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,967

47,104

47,309

53,222

48,027 Total liabilities 3,638,106

3,510,599

3,489,416

3,405,052

3,358,214



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 311,529

311,352

311,166

310,975

310,784 Retained earnings 192,186

187,638

183,788

176,644

168,777 Treasury shares (75,574)

(75,574)

(75,422)

(75,412)

(73,915) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,333)

(53,757)

(47,530)

(79,462)

(55,770) Total shareholders' equity 373,808

369,659

372,002

332,745

349,876



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,011,914

$ 3,880,258

$ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 3,619,809

$ 3,552,552

$ 3,449,344

$ 3,443,226

$ 3,354,968 Securities 639,625

646,203

645,202

645,202

658,515 Loans 2,964,377

2,880,031

2,805,995

2,742,736

2,689,516 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,969,380

$ 2,998,150

$ 2,977,802

$ 2,946,849

$ 2,817,712 Interest-bearing deposits 2,266,334

2,285,667

2,163,160

1,966,014

1,912,955 Other interest-bearing liabilities 546,700

431,919

383,877

178,614

471,837 Total shareholders' equity 365,784

370,452

337,866

348,209

347,647

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Income statement 2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



















Total interest and dividend income $ 50,593

$ 50,128

$ 48,599

$ 46,601

$ 44,609 Total interest expense 22,842

21,756

18,547

15,097

13,270 Net interest income 27,751

28,372

30,052

31,504

31,339 Provision for credit losses 1,800

2,042

2,325

630

861 Provision for unfunded commitments (145)

(50)

(80)

130

264 Noninterest income 10,543

8,504

8,823

8,125

9,149 Noninterest expense 28,555

27,689

25,393

26,622

27,649 Income before taxes 8,084

7,195

11,237

12,247

11,714 Income tax expense 1,020

835

1,582

1,860

1,680 Net income $ 7,064

$ 6,360

$ 9,655

$ 10,387

$ 10,034



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 7,064

$ 6,360

$ 9,655

$ 10,387

$ 10,034 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 266

227

362

389

374 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 6,798

$ 6,133

$ 9,293

$ 9,998

$ 9,660



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,729,049

15,695,963

15,695,978

15,735,007

15,775,812 Less average participating securities 591,712

561,344

588,625

588,715

588,715 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,137,337

15,134,619

15,107,353

15,146,292

15,187,097



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.45

$ 0.41

$ 0.62

$ 0.66

$ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.45

0.41

0.62

0.66

0.64



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,516

$ 2,510

$ 2,511

$ 2,521

$ 2,367



















Dividends paid per common share 0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.15

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Asset quality 2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



















Allowance for credit losses:

















Beginning of period $ 38,849

$ 37,160

$ 35,280

$ 35,251

$ 34,196 Charge-offs (887)

(651)

(577)

(666)

(14) Recoveries 157

298

132

65

208 Provision 1,800

2,042

2,325

630

861 End of period $ 39,919

$ 38,849

$ 37,160

$ 35,280

$ 35,251



















Allowance for unfunded commitments:

















Beginning of period $ 3,851

$ 3,901

$ 3,981

$ 3,851

$ 3,587 Charge-offs -

-

-

-

- Recoveries -

-

-

-

- Provision (145)

(50)

(80)

130

264 End of period $ 3,706

$ 3,851

$ 3,901

$ 3,981

$ 3,851



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.32 %

1.34 %

1.30 %

1.28 %

1.29 % Allowance to non-performing assets 233.47 %

247.06 %

245.66 %

308.52 %

327.05 % Allowance to non-performing loans 233.47 %

247.06 %

245.66 %

308.52 %

327.05 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.43 %

0.41 %

0.39 %

0.31 %

0.29 %



















Non-performing assets

















Non-performing loans $ 17,098

$ 15,725

$ 15,126

$ 11,435

$ 10,747 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

- Total non-performing assets $ 17,098

$ 15,725

$ 15,126

$ 11,435

$ 10,747



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.59 %

8.62 %

8.75 %

8.73 %

8.69 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.63 %

10.81 %

10.72 %

10.82 %

10.71 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.28 %

14.53 %

14.45 %

14.60 %

14.49 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 6.18 %

6.28 %

6.36 %

5.49 %

6.00 %



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 373,808

$ 369,659

$ 372,002

$ 332,745

$ 349,876 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 134,227

134,618

135,028

134,998

135,406 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 239,581

$ 235,041

$ 236,974

$ 197,747

$ 214,470



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,737,222

15,727,013

15,695,424

15,695,997

15,780,227



















Tangible book value per share $ 15.22

$ 14.95

$ 15.10

$ 12.60

$ 13.59



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 4,011,914

$ 3,880,258

$ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 134,227

134,618

135,028

134,998

135,406 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,877,687

$ 3,745,640

$ 3,726,390

$ 3,602,799

$ 3,572,684



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.18 %

6.28 %

6.36 %

5.49 %

6.00 %

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): 2024

2023

2024

2023















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 28,555

$ 27,649

$ 56,244

$ 55,081 Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense 366

399

757

797 Less: Acquisition related expenses -

-

-

- Noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 28,189

27,250

55,487

54,284















Net interest income (GAAP) 27,751

31,339

56,123

63,940 Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment 631

629

1,262

1,219 Noninterest income (GAAP) 10,543

9,149

19,047

20,217 Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities 74

(170)

(67)

(238) Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP) 38,851

41,287

76,499

85,614 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 72.6 %

66.0 %

72.5 %

63.4 %

