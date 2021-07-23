Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021.

Second quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:

Net income of $9.2 million , or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.5 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

, or per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to , or per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income of $19.9 million , or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million , or $0.88 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the six months ended and 2020, respectively. COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 2.5% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30 , 2020.

and 21.3% at , 2020. Second quarterly dividend of $0.12 is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.17% based on the June 30, 2021 market close of $22.10 and a dividend payout ratio of 20.43%.

is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.17% based on the market close of and a dividend payout ratio of 20.43%. Executed a balance sheet restructuring to deploy excess liquidity which included the prepayment of a 2.05%, $50.0 million FHLB advance, with a $3.7 million prepayment penalty. In addition, we recognized a $1.8 million gain on the sale of our VISA B shares. We also invested $100.0 million dollars into a mix of investment securities yielding 1.50%.

"Our team executed another great quarter financially as well as several key initiatives operationally. On June 9th, we introduced the new Civista Digital Banking which provides for a better customer experience in both the mobile and online platform. We restructured our balance sheet to reduce cost in the future. Our mortgage team had another great quarter and our commercial lending team has seen increases in demand. In July, we also increased our third quarter dividend 17%." said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 8.0%, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a $914 thousand increase in interest income of as well as an $852 thousand decrease in interest expense. Interest income included $2.8 million of accretion of PPP loan fees during the quarter.

The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets of $248.1 million, partially offset by a 24 basis point decrease in average yields. Interest income included $2.8 million of PPP fees as well as accretion income of purchased loan portfolios of $565.3 thousand.

The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in average rates of 24 basis points offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities of $118.3 million.

Net interest margin decreased 8 basis points to 3.53% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.61% for the same period a year ago.

PPP loans averaged $207.5 million during the quarter at an average yield of 6.39%, including the related fee accretion, which increased the margin by 23 basis points.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,054,784 $ 22,653 4.42%

$ 1,972,969 $ 21,613 4.41% Taxable securities 204,554 1,230 2.47%

185,956 1,359 3.05% Non-taxable securities 208,940 1,525 4.04%

200,882 1,541 4.19% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 307,853 90 0.12%

168,199 71 0.17% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,776,131 25,498 3.77%

$ 2,528,006 24,584 4.01% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 45,626





84,961



Premises and equipment, net 22,375





22,535



Accrued interest receivable 8,463





9,312



Intangible assets 84,638





84,906



Bank owned life insurance 46,305





45,334



Other assets 37,173





43,297



Less allowance for loan losses (26,580)





(17,098)



Total Assets $ 2,994,131





$ 2,801,253



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,310,998 $ 334 0.10%

$ 1,027,678 $ 439 0.17% Time 269,624 802 1.19%

289,658 1,363 1.89% FHLB 101,923 330 1.30%

125,034 447 1.44% Other borrowings - - 0.00%

124,819 4 0.01% Subordinated debentures 29,427 185 2.52%

29,427 250 3.42% Repurchase agreements 25,914 6 0.09%

22,987 6 0.15% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,737,886 1,657 0.38%

$ 1,619,603 2,509 0.62% Noninterest-bearing deposits 867,561





790,891



Other liabilities 39,428





60,235



Shareholders' equity 349,256





330,524



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,994,131





$ 2,801,253



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 23,841 3.39%



$ 22,075 3.39%















Net interest margin



3.53%





3.61%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $406 thousand and $413 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 7.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest income increased $1.6 million, or 3.3%, for the first six months of 2021. Average earning assets increased $510.7 million, which resulted in a $5.3 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 64 basis points which resulted in a $3.7 million decrease in interest income. During the six-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $228.1 million. These loans had an average yield of 6.22% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 24 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $1.8 million, or 34.1%, for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Average rates decreased 31 basis points, resulting in a $1.8 million decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $225.6 million, but led to a decrease in interest expense of $20 thousand, primarily due to a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits.

Net interest margin decreased 43 basis points to 3.41% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 3.84% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans ** $ 2,062,061 $ 45,436 4.44%

$ 1,849,327 $ 43,286 4.71% Taxable securities 189,729 2,505 2.75%

186,780 2,775 3.10% Non-taxable securities 208,260 3,044 4.08%

199,233 3,053 4.21% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 430,705 239 0.11%

144,748 472 0.66% Total interest-earning assets $ 2,890,755 51,224 3.66%

$ 2,380,088 49,586 4.30% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 39,777





126,655



Premises and equipment, net 22,442





22,636



Accrued interest receivable 8,515





8,031



Intangible assets 84,749





84,994



Bank owned life insurance 46,185





45,210



Other assets 37,157





36,229



Less allowance for loan losses (26,087)





(16,013)



Total Assets $ 3,103,493





$ 2,687,830



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 1,280,030 $ 677 0.11%

$ 961,285 $ 1,044 0.22% Time 276,793 1,719 1.25%

285,179 2,743 1.93% FHLB 113,398 774 1.38%

141,391 1,028 1.46% Other borrowings - - 0.00%

62,410 4 0.01% Federal funds purchased - - 0.00%

305 3 1.98% Subordinated debentures 29,427 371 2.54%

29,427 563 3.85% Repurchase agreements 28,531 14 0.10%

22,555 11 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,728,179 3,555 0.41%

$ 1,502,552 5,396 0.72% Noninterest-bearing deposits 986,185





795,215



Other liabilities 39,690





58,500



Shareholders' equity 349,439





331,563



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,103,493





$ 2,687,830



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 47,669 3.25%



$ 44,190 3.58%















Net interest margin



3.41%





3.84%















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $814 thousand and $819 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the second quarter and was $830 thousand for the first six months of 2021. Provision for loan losses was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $5.6 million for the first six months of 2020. The reserve ratio increased to 1.30% at June 30, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The reserve ratio without $153.0 million of PPP loans would have been 10 basis points higher.

For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $9.0 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 31.7%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,317

$ 930

$ 387

41.6% Net loss on sale of securities 1,784

-

1,784

0.0% Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 53

(5)

58

N/M Net gain on sale of loans 2,218

2,261

(43)

-1.9% ATM/Interchange fees 1,373

1,149

224

19.5% Wealth management fees 1,188

904

284

31.4% Bank owned life insurance 248

240

8

3.3% Tax refund processing fees 475

475

-

0.0% Swap fees 17

764

(747)

-97.8% Other 352

136

216

158.8% Total noninterest income $ 9,025

$ 6,854

$ 2,171

31.7%















N/M - not meaningful















Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020. Overdraft fees are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Swap fees decreased due to the volume. For the quarter, we swapped $4.2 million compared to $44.8 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $18.2 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 32.7%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Service charges $ 2,573

$ 2,398

$ 175

7.3% Net loss on sale of securities 1,783

-

1,783

0.0% Net gain/(loss) on equity securities 141

(146)

287

196.6% Net gain on sale of loans 4,963

3,088

1,875

60.7% ATM/Interchange fees 2,620

2,043

577

28.2% Wealth management fees 2,334

1,910

424

22.2% Bank owned life insurance 491

490

1

0.2% Tax refund processing fees 2,375

2,375

-

0.0% Swap fees 94

1,102

(1,008)

-91.5% Other 841

470

371

78.9% Total noninterest income $ 18,215

$ 13,730

$ 4,485

32.7%

















Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020. Overdraft fees are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels.

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.

Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in loans sold of $21.0 million and an increase in the premium on sold loans of 93 basis points.

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.

Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans. Year to date we swapped $5.7 million compared to $77.4 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.

For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $22.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 24.0%, compared to the prior year's second quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 11,406

$ 10,597

$ 809

7.6% Net occupancy and equipment 1,489

1,571

(82)

-5.2% Contracted data processing 490

475

15

3.2% Taxes and assessments 793

631

162

25.7% Professional services 741

883

(142)

-16.1% Amortization of intangible assets 223

228

(5)

-2.2% ATM/Interchange expense 656

331

325

98.2% Marketing 343

339

4

1.2% Software maintenance expense 545

407

138

33.9% Other 5,781

2,652

3,129

118.0% Total noninterest expense $ 22,467

$ 18,114

$ 4,353

24.0%

















The increase in other expense is due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance. This was partially offset by a $465 thousand credit valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.

Compensation expense included increases in commissions of $465 thousand as well as salaries of $183 thousand. The increase in commissions is due to increased mortgage loan activity. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April.

Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment base, as well as a $64 thousand credit for small banks that was applied to the June 2020 assessments.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking.

The efficiency ratio was 67.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 61.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the efficiency ratio would have been 59.5%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter 2021 was 11.9% compared to 11.3% in 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $41.9 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 16.4%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 23,188

$ 21,468

$ 1,720

8.0% Net occupancy and equipment 3,127

3,053

74

2.4% Contracted data processing 933

925

8

0.9% Taxes and assessments 1,678

1,210

468

38.7% Professional services 1,479

1,620

(141)

-8.7% Amortization of intangible assets 445

459

(14)

-3.1% ATM/Interchange expense 1,249

778

471

60.5% Marketing 641

695

(54)

-7.8% Software maintenance expense 1,053

844

209

24.8% Other 8,064

4,918

3,146

64.0% Total noninterest expense $ 41,857

$ 35,970

$ 5,887

16.4%

















The increase in other expense is due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance. This was partially offset by a $465 thousand credit valuation adjustment to mortgage servicing rights.

Compensation expense included increases in commissions of $1.1 million as well as salaries of $375 thousand. The increase in commission expense is a result of increased mortgage loan activity. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases which occur in April.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 62.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 61.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the efficiency ratio would have been 58.8%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2021 was 14.1% compared to 12.2% in same period in 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $155.8 million, or 5.6%, from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in cash of $105.8 million, or 75.8%. Securities available for sale increased $94.3 million, or 26.0%. The loan portfolio decreased $38.3 million, which includes a decrease in PPP loans of $64.3 million.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture 1 $ 328,871

$ 409,876

$ (81,005)

-19.8% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 271,667

278,413

(6,746)

-2.4% Non-owner Occupied 762,983

705,072

57,911

8.2% Residential Real Estate 426,731

442,588

(15,857)

-3.6% Real Estate Construction 188,368

175,609

12,759

7.3% Farm Real Estate 28,616

33,102

(4,486)

-13.6% Consumer and Other 11,960

12,842

(882)

-6.9% Total Loans $ 2,019,196

$ 2,057,502

$ (38,306)

-1.9%















1June 30, 2021 includes PPP loans totaling $153,007 and December 31, 2020 includes PPP loans totaling $217,295.

















Loan balances have declined during the first half of 2021, primarily due to a net decline in PPP loans. Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $26.0 million, or 1.4%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category. Real Estate Construction loans increased as the construction season got underway during the second quarter. Construction availability remains near all-time highs. Commercial and Agriculture loans have been negatively impacted by the amount of governmental stimulus money. The decrease in Residential Real Estate continues as a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP. This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $246.4 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $2.8 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, $5.9 million of prepaid SBA fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of June 30, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $50.4 million. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs



(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Type of Loan

Number of

Loans

Balance

Percent of

loans

outstanding













Commercial and Agriculture

13

$ 4,222

0.21% Commercial Real Estate:











Owner Occupied

5

8,185

0.41% Non-owner Occupied

15

37,544

1.86% Real Estate Construction

1

485

0.02%



34

$ 50,436

2.50%

Deposits

Total deposits increased $213.6 million, or 9.8%, from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















June 30,

December 31,









2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 853,724

$ 720,809

$ 132,915

18.4% Interest-bearing demand 480,281

410,139

70,142

17.1% Savings and money market 809,530

771,612

37,918

4.9% Time deposits 259,457

286,838

(27,381)

-9.5% Total Deposits $ 2,402,992

$ 2,189,398

$ 213,594

9.8%

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $132.9 million was primarily due to a $61.1 million increase in business demand deposit accounts, primarily due to the deposit of PPP loan proceeds. Additionally, balances related to the tax refund processing program increased $50.8 million, which is temporary, and is expected to return to levels more consistent with December 31, 2020 over the next two quarters. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $47.6 million increase in public fund accounts and a $26.7 million increase in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $40.9 million increase in statement savings, a $26.7 million increase in personal money markets and a $14.8 million increase in public fund money markets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts.

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at June 30, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.05% long-term advance.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first six months of 2021, Civista repurchased 505,239 shares for $11.3 million at a weighted average price of $22.30 per share. We have approximately $7.4 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in April 2021. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholder Equity

Total shareholders' equity increased $2.3 million from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Retained earnings increased $16.1 million and was partially offset by an $11.4 million repurchase of treasury shares and a $3.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $339 thousand for the six months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $41 thousand for the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.30% at June 30, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. Removing the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 10 basis points higher.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020 Beginning of period $ 25,028

$ 14,767 Charge-offs (71)

(140) Recoveries 410

181 Provision 830

5,612 End of period $ 26,197

$ 20,420

Non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 were $5.9 million, a 19.4% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.20 % from 0.27% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 443.50% from 343.05% at December 31, 2020.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020 Non-accrual loans $ 4,288

$ 5,399 Restructured loans 1,619

1,897 Total non-performing loans 5,907

7,296 Other Real Estate Owned -

31 Total non-performing assets $ 5,907

$ 7,327

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2021 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Interest income $ 25,498

$ 24,584

$ 51,224

$ 49,586 Interest expense 1,657

2,509

3,555

5,396 Net interest income 23,841

22,075

47,669

44,190 Provision for loan losses -

3,486

830

5,612 Net interest income after provision 23,841

18,589

46,839

38,578 Noninterest income 9,025

6,854

18,215

13,730 Noninterest expense 22,467

18,114

41,857

35,970 Income before taxes 10,399

7,329

23,197

16,338 Income tax expense 1,235

825

3,275

2,001 Net income 9,164

6,504

19,922

14,337















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.12

$ 0.11

$ 0.24

$ 0.22















Earnings per common share,













basic $ 0.59

$ 0.41

$ 1.27

$ 0.88 diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.41

$ 1.27

$ 0.88















Average shares outstanding, (1)













basic 15,529,766

15,989,851

15,674,231

16,237,242 diluted 15,529,766

15,989,851

15,674,231

16,237,242















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.23%

0.93%

1.29%

1.07% Return on average equity 10.52%

7.91%

11.50%

8.70% Dividend payout ratio 20.34%

27.04%

18.88%

24.92% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.53%

3.61%

3.41%

3.84%















(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 245,306

$ 139,522 Investment securities 458,831

364,350 Loans held for sale 6,618

7,001 Loans 2,019,196

2,057,502 Less: allowance for loan losses (26,197)

(25,028) Net loans 1,992,999

2,032,474 Other securities 20,537

20,537 Premises and equipment, net 22,817

22,580 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,980

84,926 Bank owned life insurance 46,467

45,976 Other assets 46,088

51,496 Total assets $ 2,924,643

$ 2,768,862







Total deposits $ 2,402,992

$ 2,189,398 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

125,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24,916

28,914 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,895

46,015 Total shareholders' equity 352,413

350,108 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,924,643

$ 2,768,862







Shares outstanding at period end 15,434,592

15,898,032







Book value per share $ 22.83

$ 22.02 Equity to asset ratio 12.05%

12.64%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.30%

1.22% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.20%

0.26% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 443.50%

343.05%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 4,288

$ 5,399 Troubled debt restructurings 1,619

1,897 Other real estate owned -

31 Total $ 5,907

$ 7,327

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, End of Period Balances 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 245,306

$ 437,238

$ 139,522

$ 194,773

$ 196,520 Investment securities 458,831

357,798

364,350

366,691

369,181 Loans held for sale 6,618

10,769

7,001

13,256

18,523 Loans 2,019,196

2,060,239

2,057,502

2,040,940

2,022,965 Allowance for loan losses (26,197)

(26,133)

(25,028)

(22,637)

(20,420) Net Loans 1,992,999

2,034,106

2,032,474

2,018,303

2,002,545 Other securities 20,537

20,537

20,537

20,537

20,537 Premises and equipment, net 22,817

22,265

22,580

22,958

23,137 Goodwill and other intangibles 84,980

84,682

84,926

84,896

84,852 Bank owned life insurance 46,467

46,219

45,976

45,732

45,489 Other assets 46,088

43,754

51,496

50,847

51,369 Total Assets $ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,768,862

$ 2,817,993

$ 2,812,153



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,402,992

$ 2,475,907

$ 2,189,398

$ 2,068,769

$ 2,069,261 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000

125,000

125,000

125,000

125,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 24,916

29,513

28,914

25,813

23,608 Other borrowings -

-

-

183,695

183,695 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,895

47,463

46015

43,234

44,549 Total liabilities 2,572,230

2,707,310

2,418,754

2,475,938

2,475,540



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 277,495

277,164

277,039

276,940

276,841 Retained earnings 109,178

101,899

93,048

84,628

78,712 Treasury shares (45,953)

(38,574)

(34,598)

(33,900)

(32,594) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,693

9,569

14,619

14,387

13,654 Total shareholders' equity 352,413

350,058

350,108

342,055

336,613



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,768,862

$ 2,817,993

$ 2,812,153



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 2,776,131

$ 3,006,653

$ 2,603,961

$ 2,617,884

$ 2,528,006 Securities 413,494

382,313

386,179

388,594

386,838 Loans 2,054,784

2,069,419

2,072,477

2,040,492

1,972,969 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,448,183

$ 2,632,782

$ 2,144,865

$ 2,084,791

$ 2,108,227 Interest-bearing deposits 1,580,622

1,532,759

1,458,967

1,401,318

1,317,336 Other interest-bearing liabilities 157,264

185,605

278,357

362,965

302,267 Total shareholders' equity 349,256

349,625

343,335

339,278

330,524

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Income statement 2021

2021

2020

2020

2020



















Total interest and dividend income $ 25,498

$ 25,725

$ 25,721

$ 24,558

$ 24,584 Total interest expense 1,657

1,897

2,190

2,552

2,509 Net interest income 23,841

23,828

23,531

22,006

22,075 Provision for loan losses -

830

2,250

2,250

3,486 Noninterest income 9,025

9,190

7,666

6,786

6,854 Noninterest expense 22,467

19,390

16,968

17,727

18,114 Income before taxes 10,399

12,798

11,979

8,815

7,329 Income tax expense 1,235

2,040

1,806

1,133

825 Net income $ 9,164

$ 10,758

$ 10,173

$ 7,682

$ 6,504



















Common shares dividend paid $ 1,885

$ 1,907

$ 1,753

$ 1,766

$ 1,764



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.59

$ 0.68

$ 0.64

$ 0.48

$ 0.41 Diluted 0.59

0.68

0.64

0.48

0.41



















Dividends paid per common share 0.12

0.12

0.11

0.11

0.11 Average common shares outstanding, (1)

















Basic 15,529,766

15,820,301

15,861,095

15,991,270

15,989,851 Diluted 15,529,766

15,820,301

15,861,095

15,991,270

15,989,851



















Asset quality

















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 26,133

$ 25,028

$ 22,637

$ 20,420

$ 16,948 Charge-offs (25)

(46)

(139)

(185)

(116) Recoveries 89

321

280

152

102 Provision -

830

2,250

2,250

3,486 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 26,197

$ 26,133

$ 25,028

$ 22,637

$ 20,420



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.30%

1.27%

1.22%

1.11%

1.01% Allowance to nonperforming assets 443.50%

423.09%

341.59%

292.88%

262.14% Allowance to nonperforming loans 443.50%

423.09%

343.05%

292.88%

262.14%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 5,907

$ 6,177

$ 7,296

$ 7,729

$ 7,790 Other real estate owned -

-

31

-

- Total nonperforming assets $ 5,907

$ 6,177

$ 7,327

$ 7,729

$ 7,790



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.92%

9.23%

10.77%

10.73%

10.43% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.65%

15.20%

14.74%

14.73%

12.99% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.90%

16.45%

15.99%

15.94%

13.97% Tangible common equity ratio (2) 9.51%

9.00%

9.98%

9.47%

9.29%



















(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been revised. Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result of using the two-class method.



















(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 352,413

$ 350,058

$ 350,108

$ 342,055

$ 336,613 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 82,235

82,458

82,681

82,907

83,135 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 270,178

$ 267,600

$ 267,427

$ 259,148

$ 253,478



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,434,592

15,750,479

15,898,032

15,945,479

16,052,979



















Tangible book value per share $ 17.50

$ 16.99

$ 16.82

$ 16.25

$ 15.79



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 2,924,643

$ 3,057,368

$ 2,762,918

$ 2,817,993

$ 2,812,153 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 82,235

82,458

82,681

82,907

83,135 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,842,408

$ 2,974,910

$ 2,680,237

$ 2,735,086

$ 2,729,018



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.51%

9.00%

9.98%

9.47%

9.29%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio



(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





























For the three months ended : June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



























GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment

Non-

GAAP Noninterest expense 22,467

(3,717) (1)

18,750

18,114

-

18,114

























Net interest income (FTE) 24,247

-



24,247

22,488

-

22,488 Noninterest income 9,025

(1,785) (2)

7,240

6,854

-

6,854

























Efficiency ratio 67.5%







59.5%

61.7%





61.7%



















































For the six months ended: June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



























GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustment

Non-

GAAP Noninterest expense 41,857

(3,717) (1)

38,140

35,970

-

35,970

























Net interest income (FTE) 48,483

-



48,483

45,009

-

45,009 Noninterest income 18,215

(1,785) (2)

16,430

13,730

-

13,730

























Efficiency ratio 62.8%







58.8%

61.2%





61.2%

























(1) FHLB prepayment penalty























(2) Gain on sale of VISA B shares

























SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.civistabank.com

