Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Strong First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

08:29 ET

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $6.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $4.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior year period.  In addition, we issued approximately 1.6 million new shares in February 2017 related to raising $32.8 million of additional capital, net of costs.  

"The first quarter of 2018 produced very strong results.  The increases to our net interest margin and net income show the impact that growth can have on our organization.  On March 12th we announced the acquisition of United Community Bancorp in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.  We are excited about our partnership with UCB and the prospects it brings.  While our loan balances have backed up a little in the first quarter, our loan production has remained steady.  Our loan pipelines remain strong and we are optimistic about our loan production for the remainder of 2018." said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $1.9 million, or 14.6% compared to the same period of 2017.  Interest income increased $2.2 million primarily due to a $79.5 million increase in average loans outstanding, along with a 35 basis point increase in the yield on loans.  The yield on interest-earning assets increased across all categories with the exception of non-taxable securities.  The reduction in the corporate tax rate was the primary reason for the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on non-taxable securities. 

Interest expense increased $352 thousand primarily due to an increase in rates of 14 basis points as well as an increase in average balances of $41.8 million.  The tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.05% for the first quarter, compared to 3.67% for the same period a year ago.  

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:






Loans

$   1,147,441

$ 13,639

4.82%

$   1,067,903

$ 11,777

4.47%

Taxable securities

140,999

986

2.83%

132,152

847

2.62%

Non-taxable securities

101,478

878

4.53%

78,810

712

5.69%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

113,025

421

1.51%

188,813

356

0.76%

Total interest-earning assets

$   1,502,943

15,924

4.37%

$   1,467,678

13,692

3.89%

Noninterest-earning assets:






Cash and due from financial institutions

90,358


98,472

Premises and equipment, net

17,529


18,124

Accrued interest receivable

4,445


3,933

Intangible assets

28,368


28,827

Other assets

11,243


10,328

Bank owned life insurance

25,175


24,602

Less allowance for loan losses

(13,141)


(13,311)

      Total Assets

$   1,666,920


$   1,638,653









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:






Interest-bearing liabilities:






Demand and savings

$      616,213

$      252

0.17%

$      577,809

$      123

0.09%

Time

187,391

455

0.98%

189,985

342

0.73%

FHLB

39,642

152

1.56%

28,440

88

1.25%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

288

3.97%

29,427

241

3.32%

Repurchase agreements

18,398

5

0.11%

23,581

6

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$      891,071

1,152

0.52%

$      849,242

800

0.38%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

576,809


624,315

Other liabilities

14,608


13,168

Shareholders' equity

184,432


151,928

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   1,666,920


$   1,638,653









Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 14,772

3.85%

$ 12,892

3.51%








Net interest margin

4.05%


3.67%








* - Interest yields are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2018 and a 35% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2017

 

No provision for loan losses was made during 2018 and 2017. 

During the quarter, noninterest income totaled $5.6 million, an increase of $478 thousand, or 9.3%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.      

Noninterest income


(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

Service charges

$    1,134

$    1,045

Net gain on sale of securities

-

-

Net gain on equity securities

40

-

Net gain on sale of loans

333

257

ATM/Interchange fees

554

510

Wealth management fees

852

707

Bank owned life insurance

142

144

Tax refund processing fees

2,200

2,200

Other

361

275

Total noninterest income

$    5,616

$    5,138








Service charge income increased $89 thousand, or 8.5%, for the first quarter primarily due to a change in the business account earnings credits, along with an increase in overdraft charges.  Gain on sale of loans increased $76 thousand, or 29.6%, for the first quarter 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.  The increase is due to an increase in the volume of loans sold from $12.2 million in 2017 to $14.6 million in 2018.  Wealth management fees increased $145 thousand, or 20.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 due primarily to an additional $34.0 million in assets under management compared to the first quarter of 2017.  Other income increased $86 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 2017, primarily due to an increase in swap fees.

During the quarter, noninterest expense totaled $12.2 million, an increase of $703 thousand, or 6.1%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense


(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017

Compensation expense

$    7,374

$    6,982

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,135

987

Contracted data processing

348

388

Taxes and assessments

469

422

Professional services

552

451

Amortization of intangible assets

33

167

Marketing

318

252

Other

1,976

1,853

Total noninterest expense

$  12,205

$  11,502

Compensation expense increased $392 thousand, or 5.6%, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2017.  The increase in compensation expense is mainly due to a $165 thousand increase in salaries, a $123 thousand increase in commissions and a $145 thousand increase in employee insurance.  Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $148, or 15.0%, from the same period of 2017.  The increase was attributable to $45 thousand increase in equipment expense, largely related to purchases and maintenance.  Grounds maintenance increased $41 thousand and utilities increased $17 thousand, both as a result of the extended winter weather we experienced in our region.  Professional services costs increased $101 thousand, or 22.4% for the first quarter 2018, primarily attributable to an $82 thousand increase in consulting fees and a $25 thousand increase in examination fees.  Amortization of intangible assets decreased $134 thousand or 80.2% due to the final amortization of intangibles related to the acquisition of Futura Banc Corp.  Other expenses increased $123 thousand, or 6.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 2017, spread across several items. 

The efficiency ratio was 59.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 62.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.      

The 2018 impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was a reduction of income tax expense of approximately $797 thousand, which increased net income available to common shareholders approximately $0.06 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $74.4 million, or 4.9%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to increased cash balances of $78.5 million, primarily related to the tax refund processing program, offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio of $10.9 million.     

End of period loan balances






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







March 31,

December 31,




2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$             137,076

$             152,473

$  (15,397)

-10.1%

Commercial Real Estate:






Owner Occupied

162,985

164,099

(1,114)

-0.7%

Non-owner Occupied

436,160

425,623

10,537

2.5%

Residential Real Estate

267,430

268,735

(1,305)

-0.5%

Real Estate Construction

95,856

97,531

(1,675)

-1.7%

Farm Real Estate

37,928

39,461

(1,533)

-3.9%

Consumer and Other

16,323

16,739

(416)

-2.5%

Total Loans

$         1,153,758

$         1,164,661

$  (10,903)

-0.9%








The $10.9 million decrease in the loan portfolio from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, was largely due to Commercial and Agriculture loans, however all others categories showed small decreases, with the exception of Commercial Real Estate.  During the first quarter we had approximately $76.0 million in loan pay downs and approximately $97.7 million in new loans originated, some of which are lines of credit which have not yet been drawn upon.   

Mr. Shaffer continued, "The prolonged cold weather that we experienced in the first quarter of 2018 slowed some of our lending activity.  We expect to see increased activity during the second quarter in both new originations and draws on lines of credit." 

Total deposits increased $85.7 million, or 7.1%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018.  The increase was due primarily to the additional cash balances related to the tax refund processing program which increased noninterest-bearing demand accounts $173.3 million.  Fewer Brokered deposits were needed resulting in a decrease of $109.4 million

End of period deposit balances






(dollars in thousands)







March 31,

December 31,




2018

2017

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             535,225

$             361,964

$    173,261

47.9%

Interest-bearing demand

202,264

183,680

18,584

10.1%

Savings and money market

410,433

404,690

5,743

1.4%

Time deposits

136,158

138,557

(2,399)

-1.7%

Brokered deposits

6,591

116,032

(109,441)

-94.3%

Total Deposits

$         1,290,671

$         1,204,923

$      85,748

7.1%








Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $11.9 million or 16.6% from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to reduced funding needs.

Total shareholders' equity increased $3.6 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to a $6.3 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income.        

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $320 thousand and $5 thousand for the three months ended March 31. 2018 and 2017, respectively.    

Allowance for Loan Losses


(dollars in thousands)



March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

Beginning of period

$         13,134

$         13,305

Charge-offs

(425)

(131)

Recoveries

105

126

Provision

-

-

End of period

$         12,814

$         13,300




The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.11% for 2018 and 1.24% for 2017.  The decrease in the ratio is primarily due to our continued improvement in asset quality during 2018.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.52% from 0.63% in 2017.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 154.42% from 137.82% in 2017. 

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2018 were $8.3 million, a 13.0% decrease from December 31, 2017. 

Non-performing Assets


(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

Non-accrual loans

$          5,448

$          6,648

Restructured loans

2,850

2,888

Total non-performing loans

8,298

9,536

Other Real Estate Owned

11

16

Total non-performing assets

$          8,309

$          9,552




Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday April 27, 2018. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 853-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $1.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 29 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH.  The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".  The Company's depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a Series B Preferred Share, are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVBP".



Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income






Three Months Ended

March 31,

(unaudited)

2018

2017





Interest income

15,924

13,692

Interest expense

1,152

800

Net interest income

14,772

12,892

Provision for loan losses

-

-

Net interest income after provision

14,772

12,892

Noninterest income

5,616

5,138

Noninterest expense

12,205

11,502

Income before taxes

8,183

6,528

Income tax expense

1,194

1,893

Net income

6,989

4,635

Preferred stock dividends 

303

319

Net income available 



to common shareholders

6,686

4,316





Dividends per common share

$             0.07

$             0.06





Earnings per common share,



basic

$             0.65

$             0.47

diluted

$             0.55

$             0.40





Average shares outstanding,



basic

10,213,264

9,100,330

diluted

12,597,394

11,608,333





Selected financial ratios:



Return on average assets

1.70%

1.15%

Return on average equity

15.37%

12.37%

Dividend payout ratio

10.23%

11.78%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.05%

3.67%





 

 

 

 Selected Balance Sheet Items 





 March 31, 

 December 31, 

2018

2017





 (unaudited) 

 (unaudited) 

 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$               118,970

$                  40,519

 Investment securities 

234,915

231,062

 Loans held for sale 

2,379

2,197

 Loans 

1,153,758

1,164,661

 Less allowance for loan losses 

12,814

13,134

 Net loans 

1,140,944

1,151,527

 Other securities 

14,247

14,247

 Fixed assets 

17,424

17,611

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

28,354

28,374

 Bank owned life insurance 

25,267

25,125

 Other assets 

17,805

15,195

 Total assets 

$            1,600,305

$            1,525,857




 Total deposits 

$            1,290,671

$            1,204,923

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

60,000

71,900

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

17,452

21,755

 Subordinated debentures 

29,427

29,427

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

14,712

13,391

 Total shareholders' equity 

188,043

184,461

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            1,600,305

$            1,525,857




 Shares outstanding at period end 

10,243,274

10,198,475




 Book value per share 

$                    16.69

$                    16.39

 Equity to asset ratio 

11.75%

12.09%




Selected asset quality ratios:


Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.11%

1.13%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.52%

0.63%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

154.42%

137.82%




Non-performing asset analysis


Nonaccrual loans

$                    5,448

$                    6,648

Troubled debt restructurings

2,850

2,888

Other real estate owned

11

16

Total

$                    8,309

$                    9,552




 

 

 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)











March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

End of Period Balances

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Assets








Cash and due from banks

$     118,970

$       40,519

$       33,394

$       39,515

$      182,446

Securities available for sale

234,915

231,062

229,419

230,197

223,245

Loans held for sale

2,379

2,197

4,662

4,728

1,740

Loans

1,153,758

1,164,661

1,141,992

1,100,817

1,075,240

Allowance for loan losses

(12,814)

(13,134)

(12,946)

(13,047)

(13,300)

Net Loans

1,140,944

1,151,527

1,129,046

1,087,770

1,061,940

Other securities

14,247

14,247

14,247

14,225

14,072

Fixed assets

17,424

17,611

17,688

17,777

17,952

Goodwill and other intangibles

28,354

28,374

28,455

28,589

28,727

Bank owned life insurance

25,268

25,125

24,981

24,839

24,696

Other assets

17,805

15,195

14,196

14,375

14,197

Total Assets

$  1,600,305

$  1,525,857

$  1,496,088

$  1,462,015

$  1,569,015










Liabilities








Total deposits

$  1,290,671

$  1,204,923

$  1,201,289

$  1,164,888

$  1,311,453

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000

71,900

56,750

63,300

15,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

17,452

21,755

15,148

12,730

23,674

Subordinated debentures

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

14,712

13,391

11,493

12,827

14,724

Total liabilities

1,412,262

1,341,396

1,314,107

1,283,172

1,394,278










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred shares, Series B

17,034

17,358

17,557

17,568

17,708

Common stock

154,170

153,810

153,562

153,495

153,167

Accumulated earnings

37,902

31,652

28,494

25,751

23,073

Treasury stock

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,828)

(1,124)

(397)

(736)

(1,976)

Total shareholders' equity

188,043

184,461

181,981

178,843

174,737










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  1,600,305

$  1,525,857

$  1,496,088

$  1,462,015

$  1,569,015










Quarterly Average Balances








Assets:








Earning assets

$  1,502,943

$  1,408,479

$  1,377,137

$  1,368,387

$  1,467,678

Securities

242,477

243,623

243,556

238,400

210,962

Loans

1,147,441

1,152,595

1,122,131

1,092,574

1,067,903

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Total deposits

$  1,380,413

$  1,218,502

$  1,152,235

$  1,186,640

$  1,392,109

Interest-bearing deposits

803,604

849,423

788,452

737,470

767,794

Interest-bearing liabilities

87,467

91,515

130,057

104,084

81,448

Total shareholders' equity

184,432

182,495

179,925

176,285

151,928










 

 

 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Income statement

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Total interest income

$         15,924

$         15,839

$         14,836

$         14,228

$         13,692

Total interest expense

1,152

1,276

1,156

861

800

Net interest income

14,772

14,563

13,680

13,367

12,892

Provision for loan losses

-

-

-

-

-

Noninterest income

5,616

3,630

3,465

4,101

5,138

Noninterest expense

12,205

12,387

12,167

12,549

11,502

Income before taxes

8,183

5,806

4,978

4,919

6,528

Income tax expense

1,194

1,826

1,318

1,323

1,893

Net income

6,989

3,980

3,660

3,596

4,635

Preferred stock dividends

303

308

308

308

319

Net income available to common shareholders

$            6,686

$            3,672

$            3,352

$            3,288

$            4,316










Common shares dividend paid

$               714

$               712

$               610

$               609

$               507










Per share data


















Basic net income per common share

$              0.65

$              0.36

$              0.33

$              0.32

$              0.47

Diluted net income per common share

0.55

0.32

0.29

0.29

0.40

Dividends per common share

0.07

0.07

0.06

0.06

0.06

Average common shares outstanding - basic

10,213,264

10,179,079

10,170,734

10,162,527

9,100,330

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

12,597,394

12,597,396

12,597,299

12,593,876

11,608,333










Asset quality








Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$         13,134

$         12,946

$         13,047

$         13,300

$         13,305

Charge-offs

(425)

(145)

(309)

(357)

(131)

Recoveries

105

333

208

104

126

Provision

-

-

-

-

-

Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$         12,814

$         13,134

$         12,946

$         13,047

$         13,300










Ratios








Allowance to total loans

1.11%

1.13%

1.13%

1.19%

1.24%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

154.21%

137.50%

117.19%

120.25%

113.48%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

154.41%

137.73%

117.47%

120.54%

114.34%










Nonperforming assets








Nonperforming loans

$            8,298

$            9,530

$         11,021

$         10,823

$         11,632

Other real estate owned

11

16

27

27

17

Total nonperforming assets

$            8,309

$            9,546

$         11,048

$         10,850

$         11,649










Capital and liquidity








Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.82%

12.69%

12.74%

12.50%

11.08%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.87%

15.45%

15.54%

15.87%

15.93%

Total risk-based capital ratio

16.92%

16.53%

16.63%

17.01%

17.12%

Tangible common equity ratio

9.12%

9.33%

9.31%

9.30%

8.37%

