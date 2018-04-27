Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Strong First Quarter 2018 Earnings

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $6.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $4.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior year period. In addition, we issued approximately 1.6 million new shares in February 2017 related to raising $32.8 million of additional capital, net of costs.
"The first quarter of 2018 produced very strong results. The increases to our net interest margin and net income show the impact that growth can have on our organization. On March 12th we announced the acquisition of United Community Bancorp in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. We are excited about our partnership with UCB and the prospects it brings. While our loan balances have backed up a little in the first quarter, our loan production has remained steady. Our loan pipelines remain strong and we are optimistic about our loan production for the remainder of 2018." said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.
Results of Operations:
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $1.9 million, or 14.6% compared to the same period of 2017. Interest income increased $2.2 million primarily due to a $79.5 million increase in average loans outstanding, along with a 35 basis point increase in the yield on loans. The yield on interest-earning assets increased across all categories with the exception of non-taxable securities. The reduction in the corporate tax rate was the primary reason for the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on non-taxable securities.
Interest expense increased $352 thousand primarily due to an increase in rates of 14 basis points as well as an increase in average balances of $41.8 million. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.05% for the first quarter, compared to 3.67% for the same period a year ago.
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
balance
|
Interest
|
rate *
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$ 1,147,441
|
$ 13,639
|
4.82%
|
$ 1,067,903
|
$ 11,777
|
4.47%
|
Taxable securities
|
140,999
|
986
|
2.83%
|
132,152
|
847
|
2.62%
|
Non-taxable securities
|
101,478
|
878
|
4.53%
|
78,810
|
712
|
5.69%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
113,025
|
421
|
1.51%
|
188,813
|
356
|
0.76%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
$ 1,502,943
|
15,924
|
4.37%
|
$ 1,467,678
|
13,692
|
3.89%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
90,358
|
98,472
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
17,529
|
18,124
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
4,445
|
3,933
|
Intangible assets
|
28,368
|
28,827
|
Other assets
|
11,243
|
10,328
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
25,175
|
24,602
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(13,141)
|
(13,311)
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,666,920
|
$ 1,638,653
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand and savings
|
$ 616,213
|
$ 252
|
0.17%
|
$ 577,809
|
$ 123
|
0.09%
|
Time
|
187,391
|
455
|
0.98%
|
189,985
|
342
|
0.73%
|
FHLB
|
39,642
|
152
|
1.56%
|
28,440
|
88
|
1.25%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
288
|
3.97%
|
29,427
|
241
|
3.32%
|
Repurchase agreements
|
18,398
|
5
|
0.11%
|
23,581
|
6
|
0.10%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$ 891,071
|
1,152
|
0.52%
|
$ 849,242
|
800
|
0.38%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
576,809
|
624,315
|
Other liabilities
|
14,608
|
13,168
|
Shareholders' equity
|
184,432
|
151,928
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,666,920
|
$ 1,638,653
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
$ 14,772
|
3.85%
|
$ 12,892
|
3.51%
|
Net interest margin
|
4.05%
|
3.67%
|
* - Interest yields are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2018 and a 35% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2017
No provision for loan losses was made during 2018 and 2017.
During the quarter, noninterest income totaled $5.6 million, an increase of $478 thousand, or 9.3%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
|
Noninterest income
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Service charges
|
$ 1,134
|
$ 1,045
|
Net gain on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
Net gain on equity securities
|
40
|
-
|
Net gain on sale of loans
|
333
|
257
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
554
|
510
|
Wealth management fees
|
852
|
707
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
142
|
144
|
Tax refund processing fees
|
2,200
|
2,200
|
Other
|
361
|
275
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 5,616
|
$ 5,138
Service charge income increased $89 thousand, or 8.5%, for the first quarter primarily due to a change in the business account earnings credits, along with an increase in overdraft charges. Gain on sale of loans increased $76 thousand, or 29.6%, for the first quarter 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase is due to an increase in the volume of loans sold from $12.2 million in 2017 to $14.6 million in 2018. Wealth management fees increased $145 thousand, or 20.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 due primarily to an additional $34.0 million in assets under management compared to the first quarter of 2017. Other income increased $86 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 2017, primarily due to an increase in swap fees.
During the quarter, noninterest expense totaled $12.2 million, an increase of $703 thousand, or 6.1%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
|
Noninterest expense
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Compensation expense
|
$ 7,374
|
$ 6,982
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
1,135
|
987
|
Contracted data processing
|
348
|
388
|
Taxes and assessments
|
469
|
422
|
Professional services
|
552
|
451
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
33
|
167
|
Marketing
|
318
|
252
|
Other
|
1,976
|
1,853
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 12,205
|
$ 11,502
Compensation expense increased $392 thousand, or 5.6%, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in compensation expense is mainly due to a $165 thousand increase in salaries, a $123 thousand increase in commissions and a $145 thousand increase in employee insurance. Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $148, or 15.0%, from the same period of 2017. The increase was attributable to $45 thousand increase in equipment expense, largely related to purchases and maintenance. Grounds maintenance increased $41 thousand and utilities increased $17 thousand, both as a result of the extended winter weather we experienced in our region. Professional services costs increased $101 thousand, or 22.4% for the first quarter 2018, primarily attributable to an $82 thousand increase in consulting fees and a $25 thousand increase in examination fees. Amortization of intangible assets decreased $134 thousand or 80.2% due to the final amortization of intangibles related to the acquisition of Futura Banc Corp. Other expenses increased $123 thousand, or 6.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 2017, spread across several items.
The efficiency ratio was 59.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 62.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.
The 2018 impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was a reduction of income tax expense of approximately $797 thousand, which increased net income available to common shareholders approximately $0.06 per diluted share.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $74.4 million, or 4.9%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to increased cash balances of $78.5 million, primarily related to the tax refund processing program, offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio of $10.9 million.
|
End of period loan balances
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Commercial and Agriculture
|
$ 137,076
|
$ 152,473
|
$ (15,397)
|
-10.1%
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
Owner Occupied
|
162,985
|
164,099
|
(1,114)
|
-0.7%
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
436,160
|
425,623
|
10,537
|
2.5%
|
Residential Real Estate
|
267,430
|
268,735
|
(1,305)
|
-0.5%
|
Real Estate Construction
|
95,856
|
97,531
|
(1,675)
|
-1.7%
|
Farm Real Estate
|
37,928
|
39,461
|
(1,533)
|
-3.9%
|
Consumer and Other
|
16,323
|
16,739
|
(416)
|
-2.5%
|
Total Loans
|
$ 1,153,758
|
$ 1,164,661
|
$ (10,903)
|
-0.9%
The $10.9 million decrease in the loan portfolio from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, was largely due to Commercial and Agriculture loans, however all others categories showed small decreases, with the exception of Commercial Real Estate. During the first quarter we had approximately $76.0 million in loan pay downs and approximately $97.7 million in new loans originated, some of which are lines of credit which have not yet been drawn upon.
Mr. Shaffer continued, "The prolonged cold weather that we experienced in the first quarter of 2018 slowed some of our lending activity. We expect to see increased activity during the second quarter in both new originations and draws on lines of credit."
Total deposits increased $85.7 million, or 7.1%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. The increase was due primarily to the additional cash balances related to the tax refund processing program which increased noninterest-bearing demand accounts $173.3 million. Fewer Brokered deposits were needed resulting in a decrease of $109.4 million.
|
End of period deposit balances
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$ 535,225
|
$ 361,964
|
$ 173,261
|
47.9%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
202,264
|
183,680
|
18,584
|
10.1%
|
Savings and money market
|
410,433
|
404,690
|
5,743
|
1.4%
|
Time deposits
|
136,158
|
138,557
|
(2,399)
|
-1.7%
|
Brokered deposits
|
6,591
|
116,032
|
(109,441)
|
-94.3%
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 1,290,671
|
$ 1,204,923
|
$ 85,748
|
7.1%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $11.9 million or 16.6% from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to reduced funding needs.
Total shareholders' equity increased $3.6 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to a $6.3 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income.
Asset Quality
The Company recorded net charge-offs of $320 thousand and $5 thousand for the three months ended March 31. 2018 and 2017, respectively.
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Beginning of period
|
$ 13,134
|
$ 13,305
|
Charge-offs
|
(425)
|
(131)
|
Recoveries
|
105
|
126
|
Provision
|
-
|
-
|
End of period
|
$ 12,814
|
$ 13,300
The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.11% for 2018 and 1.24% for 2017. The decrease in the ratio is primarily due to our continued improvement in asset quality during 2018. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.52% from 0.63% in 2017. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 154.42% from 137.82% in 2017.
Non-performing assets at March 31, 2018 were $8.3 million, a 13.0% decrease from December 31, 2017.
|
Non-performing Assets
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$ 5,448
|
$ 6,648
|
Restructured loans
|
2,850
|
2,888
|
Total non-performing loans
|
8,298
|
9,536
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
11
|
16
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 8,309
|
$ 9,552
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday April 27, 2018. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 853-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $1.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 29 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". The Company's depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a Series B Preferred Share, are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVBP".
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
|
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
(unaudited)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Interest income
|
15,924
|
13,692
|
Interest expense
|
1,152
|
800
|
Net interest income
|
14,772
|
12,892
|
Provision for loan losses
|
-
|
-
|
Net interest income after provision
|
14,772
|
12,892
|
Noninterest income
|
5,616
|
5,138
|
Noninterest expense
|
12,205
|
11,502
|
Income before taxes
|
8,183
|
6,528
|
Income tax expense
|
1,194
|
1,893
|
Net income
|
6,989
|
4,635
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
303
|
319
|
Net income available
|
to common shareholders
|
6,686
|
4,316
|
Dividends per common share
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.06
|
Earnings per common share,
|
basic
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.47
|
diluted
|
$ 0.55
|
$ 0.40
|
Average shares outstanding,
|
basic
|
10,213,264
|
9,100,330
|
diluted
|
12,597,394
|
11,608,333
|
Selected financial ratios:
|
Return on average assets
|
1.70%
|
1.15%
|
Return on average equity
|
15.37%
|
12.37%
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
10.23%
|
11.78%
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
4.05%
|
3.67%
|
Selected Balance Sheet Items
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$ 118,970
|
$ 40,519
|
Investment securities
|
234,915
|
231,062
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,379
|
2,197
|
Loans
|
1,153,758
|
1,164,661
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
12,814
|
13,134
|
Net loans
|
1,140,944
|
1,151,527
|
Other securities
|
14,247
|
14,247
|
Fixed assets
|
17,424
|
17,611
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
28,354
|
28,374
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
25,267
|
25,125
|
Other assets
|
17,805
|
15,195
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,600,305
|
$ 1,525,857
|
Total deposits
|
$ 1,290,671
|
$ 1,204,923
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
60,000
|
71,900
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
17,452
|
21,755
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
14,712
|
13,391
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
188,043
|
184,461
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 1,600,305
|
$ 1,525,857
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
10,243,274
|
10,198,475
|
Book value per share
|
$ 16.69
|
$ 16.39
|
Equity to asset ratio
|
11.75%
|
12.09%
|
Selected asset quality ratios:
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
1.11%
|
1.13%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.52%
|
0.63%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|
154.42%
|
137.82%
|
Non-performing asset analysis
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 5,448
|
$ 6,648
|
Troubled debt restructurings
|
2,850
|
2,888
|
Other real estate owned
|
11
|
16
|
Total
|
$ 8,309
|
$ 9,552
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
End of Period Balances
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 118,970
|
$ 40,519
|
$ 33,394
|
$ 39,515
|
$ 182,446
|
Securities available for sale
|
234,915
|
231,062
|
229,419
|
230,197
|
223,245
|
Loans held for sale
|
2,379
|
2,197
|
4,662
|
4,728
|
1,740
|
Loans
|
1,153,758
|
1,164,661
|
1,141,992
|
1,100,817
|
1,075,240
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(12,814)
|
(13,134)
|
(12,946)
|
(13,047)
|
(13,300)
|
Net Loans
|
1,140,944
|
1,151,527
|
1,129,046
|
1,087,770
|
1,061,940
|
Other securities
|
14,247
|
14,247
|
14,247
|
14,225
|
14,072
|
Fixed assets
|
17,424
|
17,611
|
17,688
|
17,777
|
17,952
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
28,354
|
28,374
|
28,455
|
28,589
|
28,727
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
25,268
|
25,125
|
24,981
|
24,839
|
24,696
|
Other assets
|
17,805
|
15,195
|
14,196
|
14,375
|
14,197
|
Total Assets
|
$ 1,600,305
|
$ 1,525,857
|
$ 1,496,088
|
$ 1,462,015
|
$ 1,569,015
|
Liabilities
|
Total deposits
|
$ 1,290,671
|
$ 1,204,923
|
$ 1,201,289
|
$ 1,164,888
|
$ 1,311,453
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
60,000
|
71,900
|
56,750
|
63,300
|
15,000
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
17,452
|
21,755
|
15,148
|
12,730
|
23,674
|
Subordinated debentures
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
29,427
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
14,712
|
13,391
|
11,493
|
12,827
|
14,724
|
Total liabilities
|
1,412,262
|
1,341,396
|
1,314,107
|
1,283,172
|
1,394,278
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred shares, Series B
|
17,034
|
17,358
|
17,557
|
17,568
|
17,708
|
Common stock
|
154,170
|
153,810
|
153,562
|
153,495
|
153,167
|
Accumulated earnings
|
37,902
|
31,652
|
28,494
|
25,751
|
23,073
|
Treasury stock
|
(17,235)
|
(17,235)
|
(17,235)
|
(17,235)
|
(17,235)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(3,828)
|
(1,124)
|
(397)
|
(736)
|
(1,976)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
188,043
|
184,461
|
181,981
|
178,843
|
174,737
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 1,600,305
|
$ 1,525,857
|
$ 1,496,088
|
$ 1,462,015
|
$ 1,569,015
|
Quarterly Average Balances
|
Assets:
|
Earning assets
|
$ 1,502,943
|
$ 1,408,479
|
$ 1,377,137
|
$ 1,368,387
|
$ 1,467,678
|
Securities
|
242,477
|
243,623
|
243,556
|
238,400
|
210,962
|
Loans
|
1,147,441
|
1,152,595
|
1,122,131
|
1,092,574
|
1,067,903
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Total deposits
|
$ 1,380,413
|
$ 1,218,502
|
$ 1,152,235
|
$ 1,186,640
|
$ 1,392,109
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
803,604
|
849,423
|
788,452
|
737,470
|
767,794
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
87,467
|
91,515
|
130,057
|
104,084
|
81,448
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
184,432
|
182,495
|
179,925
|
176,285
|
151,928
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Income statement
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Total interest income
|
$ 15,924
|
$ 15,839
|
$ 14,836
|
$ 14,228
|
$ 13,692
|
Total interest expense
|
1,152
|
1,276
|
1,156
|
861
|
800
|
Net interest income
|
14,772
|
14,563
|
13,680
|
13,367
|
12,892
|
Provision for loan losses
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Noninterest income
|
5,616
|
3,630
|
3,465
|
4,101
|
5,138
|
Noninterest expense
|
12,205
|
12,387
|
12,167
|
12,549
|
11,502
|
Income before taxes
|
8,183
|
5,806
|
4,978
|
4,919
|
6,528
|
Income tax expense
|
1,194
|
1,826
|
1,318
|
1,323
|
1,893
|
Net income
|
6,989
|
3,980
|
3,660
|
3,596
|
4,635
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
303
|
308
|
308
|
308
|
319
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 6,686
|
$ 3,672
|
$ 3,352
|
$ 3,288
|
$ 4,316
|
Common shares dividend paid
|
$ 714
|
$ 712
|
$ 610
|
$ 609
|
$ 507
|
Per share data
|
Basic net income per common share
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.36
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.47
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
0.55
|
0.32
|
0.29
|
0.29
|
0.40
|
Dividends per common share
|
0.07
|
0.07
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
10,213,264
|
10,179,079
|
10,170,734
|
10,162,527
|
9,100,330
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
12,597,394
|
12,597,396
|
12,597,299
|
12,593,876
|
11,608,333
|
Asset quality
|
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
|
$ 13,134
|
$ 12,946
|
$ 13,047
|
$ 13,300
|
$ 13,305
|
Charge-offs
|
(425)
|
(145)
|
(309)
|
(357)
|
(131)
|
Recoveries
|
105
|
333
|
208
|
104
|
126
|
Provision
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
|
$ 12,814
|
$ 13,134
|
$ 12,946
|
$ 13,047
|
$ 13,300
|
Ratios
|
Allowance to total loans
|
1.11%
|
1.13%
|
1.13%
|
1.19%
|
1.24%
|
Allowance to nonperforming assets
|
154.21%
|
137.50%
|
117.19%
|
120.25%
|
113.48%
|
Allowance to nonperforming loans
|
154.41%
|
137.73%
|
117.47%
|
120.54%
|
114.34%
|
Nonperforming assets
|
Nonperforming loans
|
$ 8,298
|
$ 9,530
|
$ 11,021
|
$ 10,823
|
$ 11,632
|
Other real estate owned
|
11
|
16
|
27
|
27
|
17
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 8,309
|
$ 9,546
|
$ 11,048
|
$ 10,850
|
$ 11,649
|
Capital and liquidity
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
11.82%
|
12.69%
|
12.74%
|
12.50%
|
11.08%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
15.87%
|
15.45%
|
15.54%
|
15.87%
|
15.93%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
16.92%
|
16.53%
|
16.63%
|
17.01%
|
17.12%
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
9.12%
|
9.33%
|
9.31%
|
9.30%
|
8.37%
