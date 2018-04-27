Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Strong First Quarter 2018 Earnings

"The first quarter of 2018 produced very strong results. The increases to our net interest margin and net income show the impact that growth can have on our organization. On March 12th we announced the acquisition of United Community Bancorp in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. We are excited about our partnership with UCB and the prospects it brings. While our loan balances have backed up a little in the first quarter, our loan production has remained steady. Our loan pipelines remain strong and we are optimistic about our loan production for the remainder of 2018." said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $1.9 million, or 14.6% compared to the same period of 2017. Interest income increased $2.2 million primarily due to a $79.5 million increase in average loans outstanding, along with a 35 basis point increase in the yield on loans. The yield on interest-earning assets increased across all categories with the exception of non-taxable securities. The reduction in the corporate tax rate was the primary reason for the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on non-taxable securities.

Interest expense increased $352 thousand primarily due to an increase in rates of 14 basis points as well as an increase in average balances of $41.8 million. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.05% for the first quarter, compared to 3.67% for the same period a year ago.

Average Balance Analysis (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)

















Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/ Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate * Interest-earning assets:













Loans $ 1,147,441 $ 13,639 4.82%

$ 1,067,903 $ 11,777 4.47% Taxable securities 140,999 986 2.83%

132,152 847 2.62% Non-taxable securities 101,478 878 4.53%

78,810 712 5.69% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 113,025 421 1.51%

188,813 356 0.76% Total interest-earning assets $ 1,502,943 15,924 4.37%

$ 1,467,678 13,692 3.89% Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions 90,358





98,472



Premises and equipment, net 17,529





18,124



Accrued interest receivable 4,445





3,933



Intangible assets 28,368





28,827



Other assets 11,243





10,328



Bank owned life insurance 25,175





24,602



Less allowance for loan losses (13,141)





(13,311)



Total Assets $ 1,666,920





$ 1,638,653



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings $ 616,213 $ 252 0.17%

$ 577,809 $ 123 0.09% Time 187,391 455 0.98%

189,985 342 0.73% FHLB 39,642 152 1.56%

28,440 88 1.25% Subordinated debentures 29,427 288 3.97%

29,427 241 3.32% Repurchase agreements 18,398 5 0.11%

23,581 6 0.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 891,071 1,152 0.52%

$ 849,242 800 0.38% Noninterest-bearing deposits 576,809





624,315



Other liabilities 14,608





13,168



Shareholders' equity 184,432





151,928



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,666,920





$ 1,638,653



















Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 14,772 3.85%



$ 12,892 3.51%















Net interest margin



4.05%





3.67%















* - Interest yields are calculated using a 21% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2018 and a 35% tax-equivalent adjustment for 2017

No provision for loan losses was made during 2018 and 2017.

During the quarter, noninterest income totaled $5.6 million, an increase of $478 thousand, or 9.3%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest income





(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Service charges $ 1,134

$ 1,045 Net gain on sale of securities -

- Net gain on equity securities 40

- Net gain on sale of loans 333

257 ATM/Interchange fees 554

510 Wealth management fees 852

707 Bank owned life insurance 142

144 Tax refund processing fees 2,200

2,200 Other 361

275 Total noninterest income $ 5,616

$ 5,138

















Service charge income increased $89 thousand, or 8.5%, for the first quarter primarily due to a change in the business account earnings credits, along with an increase in overdraft charges. Gain on sale of loans increased $76 thousand, or 29.6%, for the first quarter 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase is due to an increase in the volume of loans sold from $12.2 million in 2017 to $14.6 million in 2018. Wealth management fees increased $145 thousand, or 20.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 due primarily to an additional $34.0 million in assets under management compared to the first quarter of 2017. Other income increased $86 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 2017, primarily due to an increase in swap fees.

During the quarter, noninterest expense totaled $12.2 million, an increase of $703 thousand, or 6.1%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense





(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Compensation expense $ 7,374

$ 6,982 Net occupancy and equipment 1,135

987 Contracted data processing 348

388 Taxes and assessments 469

422 Professional services 552

451 Amortization of intangible assets 33

167 Marketing 318

252 Other 1,976

1,853 Total noninterest expense $ 12,205

$ 11,502

Compensation expense increased $392 thousand, or 5.6%, for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in compensation expense is mainly due to a $165 thousand increase in salaries, a $123 thousand increase in commissions and a $145 thousand increase in employee insurance. Net occupancy and equipment expense increased $148, or 15.0%, from the same period of 2017. The increase was attributable to $45 thousand increase in equipment expense, largely related to purchases and maintenance. Grounds maintenance increased $41 thousand and utilities increased $17 thousand, both as a result of the extended winter weather we experienced in our region. Professional services costs increased $101 thousand, or 22.4% for the first quarter 2018, primarily attributable to an $82 thousand increase in consulting fees and a $25 thousand increase in examination fees. Amortization of intangible assets decreased $134 thousand or 80.2% due to the final amortization of intangibles related to the acquisition of Futura Banc Corp. Other expenses increased $123 thousand, or 6.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 2017, spread across several items.

The efficiency ratio was 59.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to 62.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

The 2018 impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act was a reduction of income tax expense of approximately $797 thousand, which increased net income available to common shareholders approximately $0.06 per diluted share.



Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $74.4 million, or 4.9%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to increased cash balances of $78.5 million, primarily related to the tax refund processing program, offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio of $10.9 million.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 137,076

$ 152,473

$ (15,397)

-10.1% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 162,985

164,099

(1,114)

-0.7% Non-owner Occupied 436,160

425,623

10,537

2.5% Residential Real Estate 267,430

268,735

(1,305)

-0.5% Real Estate Construction 95,856

97,531

(1,675)

-1.7% Farm Real Estate 37,928

39,461

(1,533)

-3.9% Consumer and Other 16,323

16,739

(416)

-2.5% Total Loans $ 1,153,758

$ 1,164,661

$ (10,903)

-0.9%

















The $10.9 million decrease in the loan portfolio from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, was largely due to Commercial and Agriculture loans, however all others categories showed small decreases, with the exception of Commercial Real Estate. During the first quarter we had approximately $76.0 million in loan pay downs and approximately $97.7 million in new loans originated, some of which are lines of credit which have not yet been drawn upon.

Mr. Shaffer continued, "The prolonged cold weather that we experienced in the first quarter of 2018 slowed some of our lending activity. We expect to see increased activity during the second quarter in both new originations and draws on lines of credit."

Total deposits increased $85.7 million, or 7.1%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. The increase was due primarily to the additional cash balances related to the tax refund processing program which increased noninterest-bearing demand accounts $173.3 million. Fewer Brokered deposits were needed resulting in a decrease of $109.4 million.

End of period deposit balances













(dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 535,225

$ 361,964

$ 173,261

47.9% Interest-bearing demand 202,264

183,680

18,584

10.1% Savings and money market 410,433

404,690

5,743

1.4% Time deposits 136,158

138,557

(2,399)

-1.7% Brokered deposits 6,591

116,032

(109,441)

-94.3% Total Deposits $ 1,290,671

$ 1,204,923

$ 85,748

7.1%

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $11.9 million or 16.6% from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to reduced funding needs.

Total shareholders' equity increased $3.6 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018, primarily due to a $6.3 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $320 thousand and $5 thousand for the three months ended March 31. 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Beginning of period $ 13,134

$ 13,305 Charge-offs (425)

(131) Recoveries 105

126 Provision -

- End of period $ 12,814

$ 13,300









The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.11% for 2018 and 1.24% for 2017. The decrease in the ratio is primarily due to our continued improvement in asset quality during 2018. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.52% from 0.63% in 2017. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 154.42% from 137.82% in 2017.

Non-performing assets at March 31, 2018 were $8.3 million, a 13.0% decrease from December 31, 2017.

Non-performing Assets





(unaudited - dollars in thousands) March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Non-accrual loans $ 5,448

$ 6,648 Restructured loans 2,850

2,888 Total non-performing loans 8,298

9,536 Other Real Estate Owned 11

16 Total non-performing assets $ 8,309

$ 9,552









Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday April 27, 2018. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 853-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $1.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 29 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at HUwww.civb.comUH. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". The Company's depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a Series B Preferred Share, are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVBP".





Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income











Three Months Ended



March 31,



(unaudited)



2018

2017











Interest income 15,924

13,692

Interest expense 1,152

800

Net interest income 14,772

12,892

Provision for loan losses -

-

Net interest income after provision 14,772

12,892

Noninterest income 5,616

5,138

Noninterest expense 12,205

11,502

Income before taxes 8,183

6,528

Income tax expense 1,194

1,893

Net income 6,989

4,635

Preferred stock dividends 303

319

Net income available







to common shareholders 6,686

4,316











Dividends per common share $ 0.07

$ 0.06











Earnings per common share,







basic $ 0.65

$ 0.47

diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.40











Average shares outstanding,







basic 10,213,264

9,100,330

diluted 12,597,394

11,608,333











Selected financial ratios:







Return on average assets 1.70%

1.15%

Return on average equity 15.37%

12.37%

Dividend payout ratio 10.23%

11.78%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.05%

3.67%













Selected Balance Sheet Items









March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017









(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash and due from financial institutions $ 118,970

$ 40,519 Investment securities 234,915

231,062 Loans held for sale 2,379

2,197 Loans 1,153,758

1,164,661 Less allowance for loan losses 12,814

13,134 Net loans 1,140,944

1,151,527 Other securities 14,247

14,247 Fixed assets 17,424

17,611 Goodwill and other intangibles 28,354

28,374 Bank owned life insurance 25,267

25,125 Other assets 17,805

15,195 Total assets $ 1,600,305

$ 1,525,857







Total deposits $ 1,290,671

$ 1,204,923 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000

71,900 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 17,452

21,755 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,712

13,391 Total shareholders' equity 188,043

184,461 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,600,305

$ 1,525,857







Shares outstanding at period end 10,243,274

10,198,475







Book value per share $ 16.69

$ 16.39 Equity to asset ratio 11.75%

12.09%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.11%

1.13% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.52%

0.63% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 154.42%

137.82%







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 5,448

$ 6,648 Troubled debt restructurings 2,850

2,888 Other real estate owned 11

16 Total $ 8,309

$ 9,552









Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, End of Period Balances 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 118,970

$ 40,519

$ 33,394

$ 39,515

$ 182,446 Securities available for sale 234,915

231,062

229,419

230,197

223,245 Loans held for sale 2,379

2,197

4,662

4,728

1,740 Loans 1,153,758

1,164,661

1,141,992

1,100,817

1,075,240 Allowance for loan losses (12,814)

(13,134)

(12,946)

(13,047)

(13,300) Net Loans 1,140,944

1,151,527

1,129,046

1,087,770

1,061,940 Other securities 14,247

14,247

14,247

14,225

14,072 Fixed assets 17,424

17,611

17,688

17,777

17,952 Goodwill and other intangibles 28,354

28,374

28,455

28,589

28,727 Bank owned life insurance 25,268

25,125

24,981

24,839

24,696 Other assets 17,805

15,195

14,196

14,375

14,197 Total Assets $ 1,600,305

$ 1,525,857

$ 1,496,088

$ 1,462,015

$ 1,569,015



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 1,290,671

$ 1,204,923

$ 1,201,289

$ 1,164,888

$ 1,311,453 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000

71,900

56,750

63,300

15,000 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 17,452

21,755

15,148

12,730

23,674 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,712

13,391

11,493

12,827

14,724 Total liabilities 1,412,262

1,341,396

1,314,107

1,283,172

1,394,278



















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred shares, Series B 17,034

17,358

17,557

17,568

17,708 Common stock 154,170

153,810

153,562

153,495

153,167 Accumulated earnings 37,902

31,652

28,494

25,751

23,073 Treasury stock (17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235)

(17,235) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,828)

(1,124)

(397)

(736)

(1,976) Total shareholders' equity 188,043

184,461

181,981

178,843

174,737



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,600,305

$ 1,525,857

$ 1,496,088

$ 1,462,015

$ 1,569,015



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 1,502,943

$ 1,408,479

$ 1,377,137

$ 1,368,387

$ 1,467,678 Securities 242,477

243,623

243,556

238,400

210,962 Loans 1,147,441

1,152,595

1,122,131

1,092,574

1,067,903 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 1,380,413

$ 1,218,502

$ 1,152,235

$ 1,186,640

$ 1,392,109 Interest-bearing deposits 803,604

849,423

788,452

737,470

767,794 Interest-bearing liabilities 87,467

91,515

130,057

104,084

81,448 Total shareholders' equity 184,432

182,495

179,925

176,285

151,928





















Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Income statement 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Total interest income $ 15,924

$ 15,839

$ 14,836

$ 14,228

$ 13,692 Total interest expense 1,152

1,276

1,156

861

800 Net interest income 14,772

14,563

13,680

13,367

12,892 Provision for loan losses -

-

-

-

- Noninterest income 5,616

3,630

3,465

4,101

5,138 Noninterest expense 12,205

12,387

12,167

12,549

11,502 Income before taxes 8,183

5,806

4,978

4,919

6,528 Income tax expense 1,194

1,826

1,318

1,323

1,893 Net income 6,989

3,980

3,660

3,596

4,635 Preferred stock dividends 303

308

308

308

319 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,686

$ 3,672

$ 3,352

$ 3,288

$ 4,316



















Common shares dividend paid $ 714

$ 712

$ 610

$ 609

$ 507



















Per share data





































Basic net income per common share $ 0.65

$ 0.36

$ 0.33

$ 0.32

$ 0.47 Diluted net income per common share 0.55

0.32

0.29

0.29

0.40 Dividends per common share 0.07

0.07

0.06

0.06

0.06 Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,213,264

10,179,079

10,170,734

10,162,527

9,100,330 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 12,597,394

12,597,396

12,597,299

12,593,876

11,608,333



















Asset quality

















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 13,134

$ 12,946

$ 13,047

$ 13,300

$ 13,305 Charge-offs (425)

(145)

(309)

(357)

(131) Recoveries 105

333

208

104

126 Provision -

-

-

-

- Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 12,814

$ 13,134

$ 12,946

$ 13,047

$ 13,300



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.11%

1.13%

1.13%

1.19%

1.24% Allowance to nonperforming assets 154.21%

137.50%

117.19%

120.25%

113.48% Allowance to nonperforming loans 154.41%

137.73%

117.47%

120.54%

114.34%



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 8,298

$ 9,530

$ 11,021

$ 10,823

$ 11,632 Other real estate owned 11

16

27

27

17 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,309

$ 9,546

$ 11,048

$ 10,850

$ 11,649



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.82%

12.69%

12.74%

12.50%

11.08% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.87%

15.45%

15.54%

15.87%

15.93% Total risk-based capital ratio 16.92%

16.53%

16.63%

17.01%

17.12% Tangible common equity ratio 9.12%

9.33%

9.31%

9.30%

8.37%

