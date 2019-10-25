Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") reported net income available to common shareholders of $7.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.31) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net income available to common shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, was $25.5 million or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million or $0.51 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 included $8.8 million and $12.0 million respectively, in pre-tax acquisition and integration expenses, as well as a pre-tax loss on sale of securities of $392 thousand, which was part of a restructuring of securities after the United Community Bancorp ("UCB") acquisition. Excluding these expenses, adjusted earnings were $4.8 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $16.8 million, or $1.37 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

"Once again, we have had a great quarter of earnings and growth. Our loan growth for the third quarter was strong, at 12.4% annualized. Our core diluted earnings per share for the quarter are up 24.3% compared to 2018. It has now been a full year since we brought on UCB. The results since the acquisition have exceeded our expectations. We also announced earlier this week that we will be redeeming our convertible preferred shares on December 20th. We believe that the redemption will assist us in aligning our capital structure more fully with our strategic plan," said Dennis G. Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista.

Results of Operations:

Net interest income increased $4.6 million, or 29.0% for the third quarter of 2019, and $18.5 million or 40.8% and for the nine months ended September 30, compared to the same periods of 2018. Interest income increased $6.1 million, or 34.3% for the third quarter of 2019 and $23.6 million or 47.2% for the nine-month period ended September 30. Average earning assets increased $487.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $519.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30. The increase in average earning assets resulted in $5.6 million and $18.6 million of the increase in interest income, for the three and nine-month periods, respectively. Earning asset yields increased 14 basis points for the third quarter and 45 basis points for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, accounting for $550 thousand and $5.0 million increase in interest income. Loan yields were impacted by the accretion of UCB related loan purchase accounting adjustments of ($209) thousand for the quarter and $1.8 million year-to-date. During the third quarter, we automated our accretion model related to the purchase accounting adjustments of UCB loans and consequently reviewed our assumptions. Through that process, we determined that we needed to adjust the speed of accretion. Accordingly, we made an adjustment during the quarter of ($209) thousand, which decreased our margin to 4.12%. We estimate that the accretion impact on future quarters will be approximately a positive 15 basis points.

Interest expense increased $1.5 million, or 74.8%, for the third quarter of 2019 and $5.0 million, or 109.5%, for the nine months ended September 30 compared to the same periods of 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 25 basis points and 32 basis points, respectively. The increase in interest expense is due to both an increase in average balances and an increase in rates. Average balances for the third quarter increased $340.9 million, resulting in $653 thousand of the increase, and $378.3 million for the nine-month period, resulting in $2.1 million of the increase. The increase in rate accounted for $890 thousand and $2.9 million of the increase in interest expense.

The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased 3 basis points to 4.12% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 4.15% for the same period a year ago and increased 21 basis points to 4.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 4.14% for the same period a year ago. Accretion of the purchase accounting adjustments accounted for the 3 basis point reduction for the third quarter margin, due to the automation of our model, and a 14 basis point increase of the year-to-date margin.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans ** $ 1,626,010 $ 20,776 5.07%

$ 1,256,680 $ 15,833 5.00%

Taxable securities 198,994 1,712 3.50%

145,621 1,042 2.81%

Non-taxable securities 180,531 1,449 4.33%

107,211 908 4.29%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 16,245 86 2.10%

24,527 103 1.67%

Total interest-earning assets $ 2,021,780 24,023 4.83%

$ 1,534,039 17,886 4.69%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions 29,745





22,399





Premises and equipment, net 21,790





18,219





Accrued interest receivable 6,926





5,120





Intangible assets 85,617





38,920





Other assets 25,432





16,929





Bank owned life insurance 44,579





28,452





Less allowance for loan losses (13,920)





(13,303)





Total Assets $ 2,221,949





$ 1,650,775























Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings $ 871,673 $ 730 0.33%

$ 653,537 $ 317 0.19%

Time 267,959 1,369 2.03%

163,236 466 1.13%

FHLB 201,977 1,152 2.26%

180,073 925 2.04%

Subordinated debentures 29,427 350 4.72%

29,427 349 4.71%

Repurchase Agreements 14,831 4 0.11%

18,664 5 0.11%

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,385,867 3,605 1.03%

$ 1,044,937 2,062 0.78%

Noninterest-bearing deposits 482,895





385,646





Other liabilities 27,084





14,591





Shareholders' Equity 326,103





205,601





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,221,949





$ 1,650,775























Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 20,418 3.80%



$ 15,824 3.91%



















Net interest margin



4.12%





4.15%



















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $389 thousand and $242 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans





























































Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands except share data)





















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets: balance Interest rate *

balance Interest rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans ** $ 1,591,477 $ 63,395 5.33%

$ 1,188,093 $ 43,615 4.91%

Taxable securities 203,165 5,155 3.44%

144,036 3,069 2.83%

Non-taxable securities 169,802 4,208 4.40%

103,540 2,672 4.42%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 44,287 775 2.34%

53,566 614 1.53%

Total interest-earning assets $ 2,008,731 73,533 5.00%

$ 1,489,235 49,970 4.55%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions 53,517





49,330





Premises and equipment, net 21,844





17,836





Accrued interest receivable 6,929





4,947





Intangible assets 85,863





31,918





Other assets 22,607





14,539





Bank owned life insurance 44,186





26,327





Less allowance for loan losses (13,896)





(13,127)





Total Assets $ 2,229,781





$ 1,621,005























Liabilities and Shareholders Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings $ 862,098 $ 2,159 0.33%

$ 628,610 $ 819 0.17%

Time 269,874 3,807 1.89%

163,660 1,241 1.01%

FHLB 146,222 2,581 2.36%

108,239 1,560 1.93%

Subordinated debentures 29,427 1,094 4.97%

29,427 975 4.43%

Repurchase Agreements 18,463 14 0.10%

17,871 13 0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,326,084 9,655 0.97%

$ 947,807 4,608 0.65%

Noninterest-bearing deposits 567,365





465,448





Other liabilities 21,843





14,889





Shareholders' Equity 314,489





192,861





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,229,781





$ 1,621,005























Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 63,878 4.03%



$ 45,362 3.90%



















Net interest margin



4.35%





4.14%



















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.13 million and $712 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans



Provision for loan losses was $150 thousand for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and $390 thousand for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018.

For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income totaled $5.4 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 65.1%, compared to the prior year's third quarter. Noninterest income for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $16.8 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 26.5%, compared to the prior year's first nine months.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,726

$ 1,219

$ 507

41.6% Net gain on sale of securities 115

(365)

480

131.5% Net gain on sale of loans 815

428

387

90.4% ATM/Interchange fees 1,014

622

392

63.0% Wealth management fees 975

873

102

11.7% Bank owned life insurance 254

147

107

72.8% Other 530

364

166

45.6% Total noninterest income $ 5,429

$ 3,288

$ 2,141

65.1%

















Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Service charges $ 4,733

$ 3,712

$ 1,021

27.5% Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 98

(284)

382

134.5% Net gain on sale of loans 1,701

1,235

466

37.7% ATM/Interchange fees 2,871

1,764

1,107

62.8% Wealth management fees 2,733

2,561

172

6.7% Bank owned life insurance 753

432

321

74.3% Tax refund processing fees 2,750

2,750

-

0.0% Other 1,177

1,123

54

4.8% Total noninterest income $ 16,816

$ 13,293

$ 3,523

26.5%

















The increases in service charge fee income, ATM/Interchange fees and bank owned life insurance income for both the quarter and nine-month periods are primarily attributable to the Company's acquisition of UCB during the third quarter of 2018. The net gain on sale of securities was affected by a loss of $392 thousand in 2018, which was part of a restructuring of securities after the UCB acquisition. The net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in mortgage lending in the third quarter of 2019. During the quarter, mortgage loans sold on the secondary market totaled $36.0 million as a result of lower market rates. The third quarter represented 44.8% of our 2019 volume.

For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense totaled $16.7 million, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 24.5%, compared to the prior year's third quarter. Noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2019 decreased $470 thousand, or 0.9%, when compared to the first nine months of 2018.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended September 30,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 9,707

$ 12,054

$ (2,347)

-19.5% Net occupancy and equipment 1,463

1,122

341

30.4% Contracted data processing 435

3,150

(2,715)

-86.2% Taxes and assessments 498

472

26

5.5% Professional services 756

2,198

(1,442)

-65.6% Amortization of intangible assets 235

26

209

803.8% Marketing 404

350

54

15.4% Other 3,233

2,784

449

16.1% Total noninterest expense $ 16,731

$ 22,156

$ (5,425)

-24.5%

















Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 29,059

$ 26,812

$ 2,247

8.4% Net occupancy and equipment 4,410

3,444

966

28.0% Contracted data processing 1,301

6,237

(4,936)

-79.1% Taxes and assessments 1,695

1,419

276

19.5% Professional services 2,151

4,233

(2,082)

-49.2% Amortization of intangible assets 710

85

625

735.3% Marketing 1,111

988

123

12.4% Other 9,381

7,070

2,311

32.7% Total noninterest expense $ 49,818

$ 50,288

$ (470)

-0.9%

















Compensation expense for both periods of 2018 includes $4.2 million of acquisition related expenses. The $2.3 million decrease in compensation expense for the three months was partially offset by increases in salaries, incentives and employee insurance. The $2.2 million increase for the nine months included increases to salaries, commissions and incentives, and employee insurance, which were partially offset by the acquisition expenses. The increases for both periods are primarily due to the increased size of the company due to the UCB acquisition. Year-to-date average FTE employees were 440.8 at September 30, 2019, an increase of 90.4 FTEs over 2018. Net occupancy and equipment expense increased for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to the addition of 9 locations from the UCB acquisition. The decrease in contracted data processing expenses for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, was primarily due to expenses incurred in 2018 for the data processing conversion of UCB, which totaled approximately $2.8 million for the three-month and $5.3 million for the nine-month periods. The decrease in professional services costs, for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 is primarily due to legal and consulting expenses related to the UCB acquisition of approximately $1.6 million and $2.1 million, respectively which were included in the 2018 periods.

The efficiency ratio was 60.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 84.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due primarily to $12.0 million of pre-tax expenses related to the merger with UCB, as well as an increase in net interest income. Without the merger related expenses in 2018, the efficiency ratio would have improved from 64.2% to 60.9%. See the Non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this press release.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 15.3% compared to 17.6% for the same period in 2018. The effective income tax rate for third quarter 2019 was 14.0% compared to 0.0% in 2018. The 2018 effective tax rate was affected by expenses incurred related to the UCB acquisition.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $130.1 million, or 6.1%, from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019, primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 million, investment securities of $9.1 million, loans held for sale of $7.6 million, loans of $86.7 million and other assets of $7.4 million.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 196,833

$ 177,101

$ 19,732

11.1% Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 226,501

210,121

16,380

7.8% Non-owner Occupied 558,804

523,598

35,206

6.7% Residential Real Estate 465,455

457,850

7,605

1.7% Real Estate Construction 149,018

135,195

13,823

10.2% Farm Real Estate 36,286

38,513

(2,227)

-5.8% Consumer and Other 15,743

19,563

(3,820)

-19.5% Total Loans $ 1,648,640

$ 1,561,941

$ 86,699

5.6%

















There continues to be strong growth across all commercial areas. The new focus on treasury management has aided in the substantial increase in commercial and agriculture loans. The commercial real estate and real estate construction loan growth has been led by the urban markets, including better than expected growth from the Cincinnati MSA.

Total deposits increased $52.7 million, or 3.3%, from December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits. A reduction of brokered deposits partially offset these increases.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,









2019

2018

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 497,244

$ 468,083

$ 29,161

6.2% Interest-bearing demand 297,144

261,996

35,148

13.4% Savings and money market 571,308

582,128

(10,820)

-1.9% Time deposits 263,201

258,832

4,369

1.7% Brokered deposits 3,725

8,854

(5,129)

-57.9% Total Deposits $ 1,632,622

$ 1,579,893

$ 52,729

3.3%

















The increase in noninterest-bearing demand is due to an increase in business and public fund demand deposits, primarily in Northern Ohio. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $30.8 million increase in public funds accounts, primarily in Northern Ohio and Southeastern Indiana. Brokered deposits decreased $5.1 million and Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $42.5 million due to a shift in wholesale funding.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter, Civista repurchased 188,200 shares for $3.9 million, which equates to an average price of $20.77 per share. The repurchases are a part of the share repurchase program that was approved in December 2018. There are 281,800 shares that remain as part of the current approved repurchase program.

Mr. Shaffer added, "Since the stock repurchase program was approved last December, we have been up-front that we believe stock repurchases to be another tool in our tool-box to maximize shareholder value. We will continue to be opportunistic while maintaining sufficient liquidity and capital to execute our other business strategies."

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net recoveries of $315 thousand for the first nine months of 2019 compared to net charge-offs $193 thousand for the same period of 2018.

Allowance for Loan Losses





(dollars in thousands)







September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018 Beginning of period $ 13,679

$ 13,134 Charge-offs (431)

(784) Recoveries 746

591 Provision 150

390 End of period $ 14,144

$ 13,331









The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.86% at September 30, 2019 and 0.88% at December 31, 2018. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.42% from 0.46% in 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 149.9% from 137.9% in 2018.

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2019 were $9.4 million, a 4.9% decrease from December 31, 2018. Nonaccrual loans include $533 thousand and $1.0 million of purchased credit-impaired ("PCI") loans at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Non-performing Assets





(dollars in thousands) September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Non-accrual loans $ 6,154

$ 6,898 Restructured loans 3,281

3,024 Total non-performing loans 9,435

9,922 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total non-performing assets $ 9,435

$ 9,922









Mr. Shaffer concluded, "During the third quarter, we closed a limited service branch in Urbana, Ohio and are set to migrate our loan production office in Mayfield Heights, Ohio into a full service branch in Beachwood, Ohio. That transition will occur in the last week of October. We are very pleased to make the transition to a full-service branch in Cuyahoga County and are excited for its potential."

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 25, 2019. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". The Company's depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a Series B Preferred Share, are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVBP".

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share amounts)



Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Interest income 24,023

17,886

73,533

49,970 Interest expense 3,605

2,062

9,655

4,608 Net interest income 20,418

15,824

63,878

45,362 Provision for loan losses 150

390

150

390 Net interest income after provision 20,268

15,434

63,728

44,972 Noninterest income 5,429

3,288

16,816

13,293 Noninterest expense 16,731

22,156

49,818

50,288 Income (loss) before taxes 8,966

(3,434)

30,726

7,977 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,258

(1)

4,688

1,407 Net income (loss) 7,708

(3,433)

26,038

6,570 Preferred stock dividends 162

192

490

794 Net income (loss) available













to common shareholders 7,546

(3,625)

25,548

5,776















Dividends per common share $ 0.11

$ 0.09

$ 0.31

$ 0.23















Earnings per common share,













basic $ 0.48

$ (0.31)

$ 1.64

$ 0.54 diluted $ 0.46

$ (0.31)

$ 1.54

$ 0.51















Average shares outstanding,













basic 15,577,371

11,627,093

15,604,410

10,775,577 diluted 16,849,887

13,271,073

16,891,286

12,830,402















Selected financial ratios:













Return on average assets 1.38%

-0.83%

1.56%

0.54% Return on average equity 9.38%

-6.62%

11.07%

4.55% Dividend payout ratio 22.23%

-30.48%

18.58%

37.72% Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.12%

4.15%

4.35%

4.14%

















Selected Balance Sheet Items (unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share amounts)









September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018









(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash and due from financial institutions $ 62,219

$ 42,779 Investment securities 356,439

347,364 Loans held for sale 8,983

1,391 Loans 1,648,640

1,561,941 Less allowance for loan losses 14,144

13,679 Net loans 1,634,496

1,548,262 Other securities 20,280

21,021 Premises and equipment, net 22,201

22,021 Goodwill and other intangibles 85,461

86,203 Bank owned life insurance 44,745

43,037 Other assets 34,241

26,876 Total assets $ 2,269,065

$ 2,138,954







Total deposits $ 1,632,621

$ 1,579,893 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 236,100

193,600 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,088

22,199 Subordinated debentures 29,427

29,427 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,566

14,937 Total shareholders' equity 329,263

298,898 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,269,065

$ 2,138,954







Shares outstanding at period end 15,473,275

15,603,499







Book value per share $ 20.69

$ 18.56 Equity to asset ratio 14.51%

13.97%







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.86%

0.88% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.42%

0.46% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 149.91%

137.87%







Non-performing asset analysis:





Nonaccrual loans $ 6,154

$ 6,898 Troubled debt restructurings 3,281

3,024 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 9,435

$ 9,922







