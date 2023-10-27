Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2023. 

Third quarter and year-to-date 2023 highlights:

  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net income of $33.3 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, compared to $27.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • Cost of deposits of 129 basis points and total funding costs of 172 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the September 29, 2023 market close share price of $15.50, the $0.16 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.13% and a dividend payout ratio of 24.24%.

"Overall, I am extremely pleased with our third quarter results.  Despite continued funding pressure, we were able to increase net interest income quarter-over-quarter, as loans grew by $118.6 million, or 18 percent on an annualized basis.  We continue to post record earnings, with our year-to-date net income up 22 percent over the same period last year," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

  • During the quarter Civista made the decision to step away from its income tax refund business for 2024.  In the first quarter of 2021, the U.S Treasury mistakenly sent $5.6 billion in stimulus payments to the Company, causing an increase in the volume of consumer complaints.  The volume of complaints has diminished, however, the amount of information required by our regulators to "close out" each complaint has increased extensively.  While our business partner has been responsible for gathering most of the information related to these requests, it has become apparent that our regulators' view of this program is changing.  Management has made the decision to step away rather than risk that our participation in this program might inhibit future M&A activity.  Civista earned $2.4 million in each of the previous 3 years from this program with very few direct costs associated with it. 

Mr. Shaffer added, "We have had a long and very beneficial relationship with the Santa Barbara Tax Processing Group and our income tax refund processing program.  This was not an easy decision, but one that we felt made sense for Civista."

Results of Operations:

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 3.5%, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.  Interest income increased $13.3 million while interest expense increased $12.2 million.  The increase in interest income was driven by both increases in rates and increases in volume.  The increase interest expense was driven by rate and volume as well, but also by a shift in the mix of funding sources. 

Net interest margin decreased 44 basis points to 3.69% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 4.03% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 104 basis point increase in asset yield, which led to $8.1 million of the increase in interest income.  Additionally, a $377.9 million increase in average earning assets led to $5.2 million of the increase in interest income.  The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc Corp ("Comunibanc") and Civista Leasing and Financing ("CLF"), formerly known as Vision Financial group ("VFG").

Interest expense increased $12.2 million, or 582.0%, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.  The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 201 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $422.0 million.  The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB borrowings to fund growth.  This shift in the funding mix, as well as rising rates, is driving the increase in the funding rate.  Interest-bearing deposit costs have increased 172 basis points compared to a year ago.   

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:






Loans and leases**

$   2,679,679

$ 39,732

5.88 %

$   2,289,588

$ 27,176

4.71 %

Taxable securities ***

359,154

2,999

2.95 %

354,597

2,936

3.06 %

Non-taxable securities ***

286,048

2,336

3.77 %

268,327

1,998

3.47 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

55,288

719

5.16 %

89,744

423

1.87 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$   3,380,169

$ 45,786

5.34 %

$   3,002,256

32,533

4.30 %

Noninterest-earning assets:






Cash and due from financial institutions

22,542


58,581

Premises and equipment, net

50,999


28,633

Accrued interest receivable

11,673


8,907

Intangible assets

128,215


84,265

Bank owned life insurance

53,879


53,131

Other assets

64,008


48,013

Less allowance for loan losses

(34,283)


(27,546)

      Total Assets

$   3,677,202


$   3,256,240









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:






Interest-bearing liabilities:






Demand and savings

$   1,333,903

$   2,189

0.65 %

$   1,457,112

$      379

0.10 %

Time

632,111

7,395

4.64 %

280,903

557

0.79 %

Short-term FHLB borrowings

233,547

3,246

5.51 %

6,713

48

2.84 %

Long-term FHLB borrowings

2,644

15

2.25 %

25,336

133

2.08 %

Other borrowings

8,026

198

9.91 %

-

-

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures

103,894

1,239

4.73 %

103,751

975

3.73 %

Repurchase agreements

993

-

0.00 %

19,277

2

0.04 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   2,315,118

$ 14,282

2.45 %

$   1,893,092

$   2,094

0.44 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

980,835


980,999

Other liabilities

33,040


77,015

Shareholders' equity

348,209


305,134

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,677,202


$   3,256,240









Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 31,504

2.89 %

$ 30,439

3.86 %








Net interest margin ***

3.69 %


4.03 %








* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $621 thousand and $532 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  








** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans








*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $69.2 million and $46.9 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income increased $17.8 million, or 22.9%, compared to the same period in 2022.

Interest income increased $47.4 million, or 56.9%, for the nine months of 2023.  Average earning assets increased $389.1 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $19.3 million.  Average yields increased 141 basis points, resulting in an increase in interest income of $28.1 million.  The increase in volume can be attributed to both organic growth and to the acquisitions during 2022 of Comunibanc and CLF. 

Interest expense increased $29.6 million, or 526.2%, for the nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.  Average rates increased 166 basis points compared to 2022, resulting in $16.6 million of the increase in interest expense.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $420.1 million, resulting in $13.0 million of the increase in interest expense.    

Net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 3.88% for the nine months of 2023, compared to 3.62% for the same period a year ago. 

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:






Loans **

$   2,607,632

$ 114,108

5.85 %

$   2,111,019

$ 70,065

4.44 %

Taxable securities ***

367,946

8,817

2.89 %

322,262

6,431

2.53 %

Non-taxable securities ***

285,250

6,917

3.79 %

262,790

5,669

3.55 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

23,382

818

4.67 %

199,019

1,098

0.74 %

Total interest-earning assets ***

$   3,284,210

$ 130,660

5.29 %

$   2,895,090

83,263

3.88 %

Noninterest-earning assets:






Cash and due from financial institutions

33,918


108,220

Premises and equipment, net

58,338


24,429

Accrued interest receivable

11,176


8,025

Intangible assets

133,154


84,268

Bank owned life insurance

53,796


48,965

Other assets

61,669


44,077

Less allowance for loan losses

(33,138)


(27,168)

      Total Assets

$   3,603,123


$   3,185,906









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:






Interest-bearing liabilities:






Demand and savings

$   1,360,692

$     4,818

0.47 %

$   1,414,215

$      860

0.08 %

Time

497,458

15,532

4.17 %

250,230

1,491

0.80 %

Short-term FHLB borrowings

282,214

10,617

5.03 %

2,380

49

2.75 %

Long-term FHLB borrowings

3,062

51

2.23 %

58,263

515

1.18 %

Other borrowings

11,953

587

6.57 %

-

-

0.00 %

Subordinated debentures

103,854

3,607

4.67 %

103,726

2,701

3.48 %

Repurchase agreements

11,611

4

0.05 %

21,910

8

0.05 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   2,270,844

$   35,216

2.07 %

$   1,850,724

5,624

0.41 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

941,842


936,686

Other liabilities

44,739


76,748

Shareholders' equity

345,698


321,748

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,603,123


$   3,185,906









Net interest income and interest rate spread

$   95,444

3.22 %

$ 77,639

3.48 %








Net interest margin ***

3.88 %


3.62 %








* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.8 million and $1.5 million for the periods ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  








** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans








*** - 2023 and 2022 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.3 million and $24.7 million, respectively.  These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $630 thousand compared to $300 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to loan and lease growth.

On January 1, 2023, Civista adopted CECL, which resulted in an adjustment to the reserve of approximately $4.3 million.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, provision for credit losses was $2.1 million, compared to $1.0 million for the same period of 2022.  The reserve ratio increased to 1.28% as of September 30, 2023 from 1.12% at December 31, 2022.

The adoption of CECL also resulted in an additional $3.4 million reserve for unfunded commitments, which is reflected as a liability in the consolidated financial statements.  Provision for unfunded commitments for the third quarter of 2023 was $130 thousand and $595 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.  There was no provision for unfunded commitments during the first nine months of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $8.0 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 39.3%, compared to the prior year's third quarter. 

Noninterest income






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change

Service charges

$    1,853

$    1,885

$        (32)

-1.7 %

Net gain on sale of securities

-

4

(4)

-100.0 %

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

69

(133)

202

151.9 %

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

787

637

150

23.5 %

ATM/Interchange fees

1,424

1,394

30

2.2 %

Wealth management fees

1,197

1,208

(11)

-0.9 %

Lease revenue and residual income

1,913

-

1,913

0.0 %

Bank owned life insurance

266

255

11

4.3 %

Tax refund processing fees

-

#

-

-

0.0 %

Other

616

484

132

27.3 %

Total noninterest income

$    8,125

$    5,734

$    2,391

41.7 %

Net gain/loss on equity securities increase of $202 thousand was the result of a market valuation adjustment.

The net gain on sale of loans and leases increased by $150 thousand compared to the same period last year.  CLF generated a $466 thousand gain on the sale of $10.9 million in commercial loans and leases.  The sale of mortgage loans generated a $321 thousand gain on the sale of $16.2 million, a decrease in the gain of $316 thousand  and a $17.7 million decrease in volume in 2023, compared to 2022.

Lease revenue and residual income contributed $1.9 million to noninterest income due to the acquisition of CLF during 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $28.2 million, an increase of $9.2 million, or 48.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. 

Noninterest income






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change

Service charges

$    5,457

$    5,004

$       453

9.1 %

Net gain on sale of securities

-

10

(10)

-100.0 %

Net (loss) on equity securities

(169)

(44)

(125)

-284.1 %

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

2,033

2,146

(113)

-5.3 %

ATM/Interchange fees

4,227

3,990

237

5.9 %

Wealth management fees

3,570

3,713

(143)

-3.9 %

Lease revenue and residual income

6,160

-

6,160

0.0 %

Bank owned life insurance

830

732

98

13.4 %

Tax refund processing fees

2,375

2,375

-

0.0 %

Other

3,859

1,086

2,773

255.3 %

Total noninterest income

$  28,342

$  19,012

$    9,330

49.1 %

The increase in service charge income is split between $115 thousand in personal service charges and $149 thousand in business service charges. Overdraft fees also increased by $188 thousand.   

The change in net loss on equity securities was the result of a market valuation adjustment.   

The net gain on sale of loans and leases decreased by $113 thousand compared to the same period last year.  CLF generated a $1.1 million gain on the sale of $32.9 million in commercial loans and leases.  The sale of mortgage loans generated a $911 thousand gain on the sale of $42.2 million, a decrease in the gain of $1.2 million and a $65.4 million decrease in volume in 2023, compared to 2022.

Lease revenue and residual income contributed $6.2 million due to the acquisition of CLF during 2022.

Other income increased as result of a $1.5 million fee collected associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.  Other income also increased as result of $707 thousand in interim rent at Civista Leasing and Finance, and $198 thousand increase in swap fee income. 

For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense totaled $26.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 18.0%, compared to the prior year's third quarter. 

Noninterest expense






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$  14,054

$  12,484

$    1,570

12.6 %

Net occupancy and equipment 

4,055

1,889

2,166

114.7 %

Contracted data processing

651

846

(195)

-23.0 %

Taxes and assessments

1,028

799

229

28.7 %

Professional services

1,010

1,335

(325)

-24.3 %

Amortization of intangible assets

398

456

(58)

-12.7 %

ATM/Interchange expense

619

604

15

2.5 %

Marketing

497

372

125

33.6 %

Software maintenance expense

1,052

942

110

11.7 %

Other

3,388

2,828

560

19.8 %

Total noninterest expense

$  26,752

$  22,555

$    4,197

18.6 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of CLF resulting in an additional $1.3 million. The quarter-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 528 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 85 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in equipment depreciation and expense related to the acquisition of CLF. 

Taxes and assessments increased due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.

The decrease in professional services is attributable to higher consulting expense in 2022 related to the acquisition of Comunibanc.

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $130 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments as well as an increase in bad check loss of $255 thousand compared to the same period in 2022.  Additional increases related to the acquisition of CLF are also attributable to the increase in 2023.  

The efficiency ratio was 66.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increases in noninterest income and in net interest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2023 was 15.2% compared to 16.6% in 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense totaled $82.2 million, an increase of $19.0 million, or 30.0%, compared to the same period in the prior year. 

Noninterest expense






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

$ change

% change

Compensation expense

$  44,137

$  36,654

$    7,483

20.4 %

Net occupancy and equipment 

12,310

5,122

7,188

140.3 %

Contracted data processing

1,730

1,899

(169)

-8.9 %

Taxes and assessments

2,985

2,416

569

23.6 %

Professional services

3,804

3,593

211

5.9 %

Amortization of intangible assets

1,195

890

305

34.3 %

ATM/Interchange expense

1,814

1,659

155

9.3 %

Marketing

1,542

1,069

473

44.2 %

Software maintenance expense

2,989

2,440

549

22.5 %

Other

9,792

7,450

2,342

31.4 %

Total noninterest expense

$  82,298

$  63,192

$  19,106

30.2 %








Compensation expense increased primarily due to $4.6 million of salaries related to the acquisition of CLF.  Other increases related to salaries were a result of annual merit increases and add-to-staff positions as well as increases in employee insurance. The year-to-date average full time equivalent (FTE) employees were 531 at September 30, 2023, an increase of 67 FTEs over the same period in 2022.

The increase in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a $6.1 million increase in equipment depreciation related to the acquisition of CLF.

The increase in amortization expense is due to $377 thousand related to the core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition of Comunibanc.

Marketing expense increased due to an increase in marketing efforts in newly acquired markets related to the Comunibanc and CLF acquisitions. 

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to increases in software maintenance contracts related to the digital banking platform.  

The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to a $595 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, a $353 thousand increase in bad check loss expense and additional expenses related to CLF of $608 thousand.  Business promotion, travel & lodging, donations, and education & training all increased as well. 

The efficiency ratio was 65.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 64.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.  The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increases in net interest income and noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate was 15.4% for the nine months of 2023 and 16.0% for the nine months 2022.   

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $195.1 million, or 5.5%, from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio.         

End of period loan and lease balances





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







September 30,

December 31,




2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$           301,877

$           278,595

$    23,282

8.4 %

Commercial Real Estate:






Owner Occupied

375,851

371,147

4,704

1.3 %

Non-owner Occupied

1,102,932

1,018,736

84,196

8.3 %

Residential Real Estate

614,304

552,781

61,523

11.1 %

Real Estate Construction

269,292

243,127

26,165

10.8 %

Farm Real Estate

24,109

24,708

(599)

-2.4 %

Lease financing receivable

48,259

36,797

11,462

31.1 %

Consumer and Other

18,267

20,775

(2,508)

-12.1 %

Total Loans

$        2,754,891

$        2,546,666

$  208,225

8.2 %

Loan and lease balances increased $208.2 million, or 8.2% since December 31, 2022.  Commercial growth is predominately due to loan production from the leasing division and an increase in new commercial customers with commercial lines of credit outstanding. Even with the increase, the revolving line of credit balances continue to be less than forty percent advanced.  Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas.  Real Estate Construction has increased as many construction projects near completion. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs.  Residential Real Estate has grown with continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product, more home construction loans, and more on balance sheet ARM products in this higher rate environment.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $175.8 million, or 6.7%, from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023. 

End of period deposit balances






(unaudited - dollars in thousands)







September 30,

December 31,




2023

2022

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             802,614

$             896,333

$     (93,719)

-10.5 %

Interest-bearing demand

464,338

527,879

(63,541)

-12.0 %

Savings and money market

872,805

876,427

(3,622)

-0.4 %

Time deposits

655,986

319,345

336,641

105.4 %

Total Deposits

$         2,795,743

$         2,619,984

$    175,759

6.7 %

The decrease in noninterest-bearing demand of $93.7 million was primarily due to a $71.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $32.3 million noninterest-bearing personal accounts.  The $63.5 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was spread across personal, business, and public fund accounts.  The decrease in savings and money market was primarily due to a $62.5 million decrease in statement savings, an $11.0 million decrease in corporate savings, a $33.7 million decrease in personal money markets, partially offset by a $46.5 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $42.1 million increase in business money market accounts and a $14.2 million increase in public money market accounts.  The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $202.5 million increase in brokered time deposits.  In addition, Jumbo time certificates increased $62.4 million and retail time certificates increased $28.8 million.  

FHLB overnight advances totaled $431.5 million on September 30, 2023, up from $393.7 million on December 31, 2022.  FHLB term advances totaled $2.6 million on September 30, 2023, down from $3.6 million on December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the nine months of 2023, Civista has repurchased 84,230 shares for $1.5 million at a weighted average price of $17.77 per share.  We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization.  The current repurchase plan will expire in May 2024.  In January, Civista liquidated 5,620 shares held by employees, at $21.52 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.1 million from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $21.4 million, partially offset by a $20.2 million increase in retained earnings.     

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net losses of $535 thousand for the nine months of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $132 thousand for the same period of 2022.  The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at September 30, 2023 and 1.12% at December 31, 2022.     

Allowance for Credit Losses


(dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Beginning of period

$            28,511

$            26,641

CECL adoption adjustments

5,193

-

Charge-offs

(855)

(164)

Recoveries

320

296

Provision

2,111

1,000

End of period

$            35,280

$            27,773



Allowance for Unfunded Commitments

(dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Beginning of period

$                      -

$                      -

CECL adoption adjustments

3,386

Charge-offs

-

-

Recoveries

-

-

Provision

595

-

End of period

$              3,981

$                      -

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 were $11.4 million, a 4.9% increase from December 31, 2022.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.31% at September 30, 2023 and 0.31% at December 31, 2022.  The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased from 261.45% at December 31, 2022 to 308.52% at September 30, 2023.  

Non-performing Assets


(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Non-accrual loans

$          8,713

$          7,890

Restructured loans

2,722

3,015

Total non-performing loans

11,435

10,905

Other Real Estate Owned

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$        11,435

$        10,905

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 27, 2023.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2023 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services.  Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Leasing & Finance, a division of Civista Bank, offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide.  Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".  Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022








Interest income

$         45,786

$         32,533

$       130,660

$         83,263

Interest expense

14,282

2,094

35,216

5,624

Net interest income

31,504

30,439

95,444

77,639

Provision for credit losses

630

300

2,111

1,000

Net interest income after provision

30,874

30,139

93,333

76,639

Noninterest income

8,125

5,734

28,342

19,012

Noninterest expense

26,752

22,555

82,298

63,192

Income before taxes

12,247

13,318

39,377

32,459

Income tax expense

1,860

2,206

6,068

5,180

Net income

10,387

11,112

33,309

27,279








Dividends paid per common share

$             0.16

$             0.14

$             0.45

$             0.42








Earnings per common share






Basic






Net income

$         10,387

$         11,112

$         33,309

$         27,279

Less allocation of earnings and 






dividends to participating securities

389

52

1,220

122

Net income available to common 






shareholders - basic

$           9,998

$         11,060

$         32,089

$         27,157

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,735,007

15,394,898

15,747,648

14,974,862

Less average participating securities

588,715

71,604

576,902

67,323

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 





used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,146,292

15,323,294

15,170,746

14,907,539








Earnings per common share






Basic

$             0.66

$             0.72

$             2.12

$             1.82

Diluted

0.66

0.72

2.12

1.82








Selected financial ratios:






Return on average assets

1.12 %

1.35 %

1.24 %

1.14 %

Return on average equity

11.83 %

14.45 %

12.88 %

11.34 %

Dividend payout ratio

24.24 %

19.40 %

21.27 %

23.06 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.69 %

4.03 %

3.88 %

3.62 %

 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





 September 30, 

 December 31, 

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited)




 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$                  50,316

$                  43,361

 Investment in time deposits 

1,472

1,477

 Investment securities 

595,508

617,592

 Loans held for sale 

1,589

683

 Loans 

2,754,890

2,546,666

 Less: allowance for credit losses 

(35,280)

(28,511)

 Net loans 

2,719,610

2,518,155

 Other securities 

34,224

33,585

 Premises and equipment, net 

58,989

64,018

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

134,998

133,528

 Bank owned life insurance 

54,053

53,543

 Other assets 

82,157

71,888

 Total assets 

$            3,732,916

$            3,537,830




 Total deposits 

$            2,795,743

$            2,619,984

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 

431,500

393,700

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 

2,573

3,578

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

-

25,143

 Subordinated debentures 

103,921

103,799

 Other borrowings 

10,964

15,516

 Securities purchased payable 

1,755

1,338

 Tax refunds in process 

493

278

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

53,222

39,658

 Total shareholders' equity 

332,745

334,836

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            3,732,916

$            3,537,830




 Shares outstanding at period end 

15,695,997

15,728,234




 Book value per share 

$                    21.20

$                    21.29

 Equity to asset ratio 

8.91 %

9.46 %




Selected asset quality ratios:


Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.28 %

1.12 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.31 %

0.31 %

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

308.52 %

261.45 %




Non-performing asset analysis


Nonaccrual loans

$                    8,713

$                    7,890

Restructured loans

2,722

3,015

Other real estate owned

-

-

Total

$                  11,435

$                  10,905

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

End of Period Balances

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022










Assets








Cash and due from banks

$       50,316

$       41,354

$       52,723

$       43,361

$        40,914

Investment in time deposits

1,472

1,719

1,721

1,477

1,479

Investment securities

595,508

619,250

629,829

617,592

604,074

Loans held for sale

1,589

3,014

1,465

683

3,491

Loans and leases

2,754,890

2,636,280

2,580,066

2,546,666

2,328,614

Allowance for credit losses

(35,280)

(35,149)

(34,196)

(28,511)

(27,773)

Net Loans

2,719,610

2,601,131

2,545,870

2,518,155

2,300,841

Other securities

34,224

28,449

35,383

33,585

18,578

Premises and equipment, net

58,989

60,899

61,895

64,018

30,168

Goodwill and other intangibles

134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206

Bank owned life insurance

54,053

53,787

53,796

53,543

53,291

Other assets

82,157

70,971

66,068

68,962

75,677

Total Assets

$  3,732,916

$  3,615,980

$  3,584,558

$  3,537,830

$  3,241,719










Liabilities








Total deposits

$  2,795,743

$  2,942,774

$  2,843,516

$  2,619,984

$  2,708,253

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

431,500

142,000

212,000

393,700

55,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

2,573

2,859

3,361

3,578

6,723

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-

6,788

15,631

25,143

20,155

Subordinated debentures

103,921

103,880

103,841

103,799

103,778

Other borrowings

10,964

12,568

13,938

15,516

-

Securities purchased payable

1,755

-

-

1,338

2,611

Tax refunds in process

493

7,208

5,752

278

2,709

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

53,222

48,027

38,822

39,658

39,888

Total liabilities

3,400,171

3,266,104

3,236,861

3,202,994

2,939,117










Shareholders' Equity








Common shares

310,975

310,784

310,412

310,182

299,515

Retained earnings

176,644

168,777

161,110

156,493

146,546

Treasury shares

(75,412)

(73,915)

(73,915)

(73,794)

(73,641)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(79,462)

(55,770)

(49,910)

(58,045)

(69,818)

Total shareholders' equity

332,745

349,876

347,697

334,836

302,602










Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  3,732,916

$  3,615,980

$  3,584,558

$  3,537,830

$  3,241,719










Quarterly Average Balances








Assets:








Earning assets

$  3,380,169

$  3,258,738

$  3,211,902

$  3,099,501

$  3,002,256

Securities

645,202

658,515

655,987

630,127

622,924

Loans

2,679,679

2,593,286

2,548,518

2,458,980

2,289,588

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Total deposits

$  2,946,849

$  2,817,712

$  2,654,356

$  2,649,755

$  2,719,014

Interest-bearing deposits

1,966,014

1,912,955

1,692,470

1,710,019

1,738,015

Other interest-bearing liabilities

115,557

375,608

515,122

407,710

155,077

Total shareholders' equity

348,209

347,647

341,159

299,509

305,134

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Income statement

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022










Total interest and dividend income

$          45,786

$          43,335

$          41,539

$          37,990

$          32,533

Total interest expense

14,282

11,996

8,938

5,425

2,094

Net interest income

31,504

31,339

32,601

32,565

30,439

Provision for loan losses

630

861

620

752

300

Noninterest income

8,125

9,149

11,068

10,064

5,734

Noninterest expense

26,752

27,913

27,633

27,301

22,555

Income before taxes

12,247

11,714

15,416

14,576

13,318

Income tax expense

1,860

1,680

2,528

2,428

2,206

Net income

$          10,387

$          10,034

$          12,888

$          12,148

$          11,112










Per share data


















Earnings per common share








Basic








Net income

$          10,387

$          10,034

$          12,888

$          12,148

$          11,112

Less allocation of earnings and 








dividends to participating securities

389

374

453

432

52

Net income available to common 








shareholders - basic

$            9,998

$            9,660

$          12,435

$          11,716

$          11,060










Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,735,007

15,775,812

15,732,092

15,717,439

15,394,898

Less average participating securities

588,715

588,715

552,882

559,596

71,604

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 








used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,146,292

15,187,097

15,179,210

15,157,843

15,323,294










Earnings per common share








Basic

$              0.66

$              0.64

$              0.82

$              0.77

$              0.72

Diluted

0.66

0.64

0.82

0.77

0.72










Common shares dividend paid

$            2,521

$            2,367

$            2,201

$            2,202

$            2,042










Dividends paid per common share

0.16

0.15

0.14

0.14

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Asset quality

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022










Allowance for credit losses:








Beginning of period

$         35,251

$         34,196

$         28,511

$         27,773

$         27,435

CECL adoption adjustments

-

-

5,193

-

-

Charge-offs

(666)

(14)

(175)

(58)

(74)

Recoveries

65

208

47

44

112

Provision

630

861

620

752

300

End of period

$         35,280

$         35,251

$         34,196

$         28,511

$         27,773










Allowance for unfunded commitments:








Beginning of period

$            3,851

$            3,587

$                     -

$                     -

$                     -

CECL adoption adjustments

-

-

3,386

-

-

Charge-offs

-

-

-

-

-

Recoveries

-

-

-

-

-

Provision

130

264

201

-

-

End of period

$            3,981

$            3,851

$            3,587

$                     -

$                     -










Ratios








Allowance to total loans

1.28 %

1.33 %

1.33 %

1.12 %

1.19 %

Allowance to nonperforming assets

308.52 %

327.05 %

345.91 %

261.45 %

476.24 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

308.52 %

327.05 %

345.82 %

261.45 %

476.24 %










Nonperforming assets








Nonperforming loans

$         11,435

$         10,747

$            9,860

$         10,905

$            5,832

Other real estate owned

-

-

26

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$         11,435

$         10,747

$            9,886

$         10,905

$            5,832










Capital and liquidity








Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.79 %

8.86 %

8.63 %

8.92 %

9.32 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.72 %

10.93 %

10.80 %

10.78 %

11.62 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.51 %

14.83 %

14.73 %

14.52 %

15.62 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

5.50 %

6.16 %

6.14 %

5.83 %

6.05 %










(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)











Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022










Tangible Common Equity








Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       332,745

$       349,876

$       347,697

$       334,835

$       302,602

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       197,747

$       214,470

$       211,889

$       198,381

$       189,396










Total Shares Outstanding

15,695,997

15,780,227

15,732,092

15,728,234

15,235,545










Tangible book value per share

$            12.60

$            13.59

$            13.47

$            12.61

$            12.43










Tangible Assets








Total Assets - GAAP

$    3,732,916

$    3,615,980

$    3,587,118

$    3,537,830

$    3,241,719

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

134,998

135,406

135,808

136,454

113,206

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    3,597,918

$    3,480,574

$    3,451,310

$    3,401,376

$    3,128,513










Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.50 %

6.16 %

6.14 %

5.83 %

6.05 %

