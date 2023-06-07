CIVITAS ANNOUNCES LOAN CLOSE FOR THIRD STREET PROMENADE PROJECT IN SANTA MONICA

News provided by

Civitas Capital Group

07 Jun, 2023, 11:51 ET

DALLAS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that the firm has closed on a senior construction loan to Blatteis & Schnur for the development of a high-street retail and creative office project at 1404-1408 Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California. In conjunction with the City of Santa Monica's "Promenade 3.0" revitalization plan, Civitas is excited to help bring this flagship mixed-use project to fruition.

Third Street Promenade, with more than 10 million visitors annually, runs for three blocks and offers a wonderful pedestrian experience, anchored by iconic brands like Apple, Alo, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany, as well as movie theatres, local boutiques, and sidewalk cafés.

"This project is a perfect example of Civitas' opportunistic strategy," says Jorge Adler, VP of Investments and team lead on the project for Civitas. "Our team is constantly on the lookout for opportunities others miss, and this project is one in which we believe we can add substantial value moving forward."

Upon completion in 2024, 1404-1408 Third Street Promenade will be the only new, state-of-the-art, ground-up construction on the supply constrained Third Street Promenade. Comprising approximately 25,000 square feet, the property will feature a modern design with a glass, steel, and concrete structure framed by steel I-beams extending from the street level to the top of the second floor. This architecturally distinctive building will offer tenants a dramatic façade of floor-to-ceiling-windows and high ceilings throughout. The fourth floor will have a 4,000 square-foot outdoor roof terrace, the only one of its kind on Third Street Promenade.

In addition, Civitas is pleased to announce a new lending partnership with Oklahoma-based Blue Sky Bank and Stride Bank. Together the groups will look to provide commercial real estate investors and developers with creative solutions for both existing assets and development opportunities. The firms worked together on the closing of the senior construction loan for the 1404-1408 project. 

"During the most volatility we have seen in the commercial real estate financing market since the Global Financial Crisis," says Austin Kahn, Managing Director of Investments for Civitas, "Blue Sky and Stride have flawlessly delivered on their commitments on note financings for Civitas, and we look forward to continuing and strengthening that relationship in the years to come."

ABOUT CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP
Civitas Capital Group is a nimble alternative investment manager offering compelling, niche opportunities in U.S. real estate. Civitas exists to create opportunities that enrich our communities, investors, and employees alike. Driven by relentless creativity, Civitas digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss. Follow Civitas Capital Group on LinkedIn. Learn more at civitascapital.com.

SOURCE Civitas Capital Group

