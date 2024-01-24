CIVITAS CAPITAL GROUP PROMOTES RYAN MONTEIRO TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

Monteiro one of six promotions announced

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group, a Dallas-based alternative investment manager offering niche opportunities in U.S. real estate, today announced that Ryan Monteiro has been promoted to Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

In this executive role, Ryan will continue to direct the firm's overall financial and accounting planning and practices, provide analysis and recommendations on all financial operations, and lead and support numerous key strategic initiatives that will grow Civitas to the next level. He will continue to lead a talented finance team that increasingly plays a larger role supporting other teams and functions across the firm.

"Ryan has demonstrated solid leadership over a wide range of responsibilities, including all investment accounting, fund accounting, corporate accounting, tax, audit, and much more," said Civitas CEO Daniel J. Healy. "He's been a crucial part of our success."

"During his five years with Civitas, Ryan played a critical role in solidifying the firm's financial foundation," added Civitas President and Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Kern, "and dramatically increasing the firm's liquidity – thereby positioning Civitas for its next growth phase. This promotion is well deserved."

In addition, the firm announced that Monteiro will join the firm's Executive Committee.

"I'm excited to continue building a solid financial foundation at Civitas, one that supports our growth outlook in 2024 and beyond," Monteiro said. "I'm proud to work with this exceptional group of leaders, as well as my outstanding Finance team."

Prior to joining Civitas, Mr. Monteiro was the Chief Financial Officer at Oaxaca Interests, a real estate development company and asset manager focused on urban core development. Prior to Oaxaca Interests, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in management consulting. In this role, he helped build the finance function for a company with more than $2 billion in AUM. Prior to management consulting, he audited several multibillion-dollar private equity real estate funds in Dallas.

Mr. Monteiro received his Master of Business Administration, Master's in professional accounting, and Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He is an active CPA.

Civitas concurrently announced five additional promotions:

Katherine Jahnke has been promoted to Director, Accounting. In this leadership role, Jahnke will lead the firm's audit and fund accounting and will continue to be an integral contributor to the fund's financing and distribution efforts.

Stephanie Fang has been promoted to Director, Investor Relations. Since EB-5 was reauthorized, Fang has spent close to a year in China rebuilding relationships with many of the top agents. Her responsibilities continue to include managing and growing agent and investor relationships, focusing on both EB-5 and market-rate products.

Justin Temple has been promoted to Director, Investments. Temple is a key leader within the Investment Management team and, among many investment functions, has been instrumental in organizing the team's Asset Management function as well as assisting with managing our Multifamily portfolio.

Jorge Adler has been promoted to Director, Investments. Over the past year, Adler has taken over leadership of the Special Situations vertical within the investments team. He has become an integral contributor to the success of the firm's recent joint ventures.

Xavier Valero has been promoted to Associate, Investments. Valero has quickly become an integral part of the Investments team by assisting with the originating and underwriting of various investment opportunities.

