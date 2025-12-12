Civitas Files Form I-956F for Class A Multifamily Development Project in Downtown Silverthorne, Colorado

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Capital Group today announced that it has filed Form I-956F with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an EB-5 project in downtown Silverthorne, Colorado. This filing represents a key step in making this EB-5 project available to EB-5 investors.

The project is the development of Fourth Street North Apartments, a new Class A multifamily development in downtown Silverthorne. Located in Summit County, the project qualifies as a Rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) under the EB-5 program. Rural TEA designation enables EB-5 investors to participate at the reduced $800,000 investment level (versus $1.05 million), receive priority processing of the I-526E petition, and access the 20% of EB-5 visas reserved for rural projects, which may allow for faster immigration timelines and avoidance of visa retrogression.

All debt financing for Fourth Street North is fully committed.

"This project has generated strong interest from our investor community," said Jeff Kiser, Director and Head of EB-5 Investor Relations for Civitas. "We are delighted to have reached this stage and to officially open the door for investors to begin their EB-5 journey."

Project Details

Construction on Fourth Street North is expected to begin immediately, with first delivery and lease-up scheduled for 2027.

The development will include 72 market-rate residential units across four buildings, encompassing more than 70,000 square feet of residential space and over 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The project is led by Outpost Partners (formerly known as MW Development LLC and, collectively with its affiliates, the Sponsor), building upon the firm's successful work in the ongoing redevelopment of downtown Silverthorne. Fourth Street North will serve as both a centerpiece and a key connector within the town's broader master plan.

The architectural design features contemporary mountain-style finishes, blending stone elements with woodgrain siding. The project is located near existing civic and cultural amenities (including the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and The Art Spot) which are separate, previously completed developments. Fourth Street North will contribute to the continued revitalization of downtown Silverthorne.

Summit County is a renowned destination known for its natural beauty, featuring crystal-clear alpine lakes, vibrant aspen groves, and easy access to the White River National Forest — home to 11 ski resorts. Silverthorne sits approximately 70 miles west of Denver, making it a highly desirable residential and recreational hub.

About Civitas Capital Group

Civitas Capital Group is a leading provider of bridge and construction financing nationwide. Since 2009, Civitas has originated over $3 billion of equity and debt transactions, always anchored by the firm's core values of Focused Creativity, Institutional Stewardship, and Respect & Grace. The firm digs deeper to uncover opportunities that others miss, combining decades of underwriting experience with flexible structuring and uncompromising integrity. The result: Civitas is trusted by real estate innovators to deliver creative solutions, disciplined execution, and enduring commitment.

