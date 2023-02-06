Civitas Resources Selects Iconic Air as System of Intelligence for Emissions Reporting

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) ("Civitas"), Colorado's largest pure-play oil and gas producer, has adopted Iconic Air's Emissions Intelligence TM platform to support its operational emission reductions and ESG performance reporting as part of the company's near-real-time emissions management initiative. Civitas has chosen Iconic Air's technology solution to be part of its ongoing commitment to be a leading scope 1 and scope 2 carbon-neutral oil and gas producer through an intensive, continued focus on accurately measuring and reducing operational emissions coupled with a multi-year investment in certified voluntary carbon offsets.

Civitas Resources

"Civitas is committed to environmental leadership by achieving meaningful, year-over-year operational emissions reductions," said Brian Cain, Civitas' Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our partnership with Iconic Air enables us to consistently and reliably calculate, analyze, and communicate accurate emissions run-rate data that is essential to achieving our ambitious reduction goals."

Iconic Air's technology solution transforms disparate, disconnected datasets to provide Civitas a System of Intelligence for carbon and greenhouse gas emissions to inform decision makers. By using Iconic Air's Emissions IntelligenceTM platform to centralize its operational and environmental data, Civitas can leverage robust insights and transparent performance reporting to reach its sustainability goals.

"Partnering with Civitas Resources, a respected first-mover in carbon neutral oil and natural gas operations, is an exciting opportunity for Iconic Air. Civitas has made bold moves in sustainability, and we are thrilled to be part of their innovative journey," said Kyle Gillis, CEO of Iconic Air.

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado's first carbon neutral oil & natural gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry-leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasresources.com.

About Iconic Air

Iconic Air, centered in the heart of the prolific Marcellus Shale region, is helping energy-intensive industries decarbonize faster with leading sustainability tooling. Emissions Intelligence™ enables operators to calculate, visualize, and report emissions data more robustly. Its software brings data to life enabling environmental and sustainability practitioners by assisting with auditing, reporting, forecasting, and scenario planning. Learn more at www.iconicair.io.

