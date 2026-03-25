Civix Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Go Elect and Go Grants, Expanding Security Transparency for Government Partners

METAIRIE, La., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix today announced that its Go Elect and Go Grants platforms have achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, following the successful completion of an independent audit validating the operational and security controls governing these systems.

SOC 2 audits confirm that controls related to access management, infrastructure monitoring, change management, and incident response are not only in place, but operating effectively over time. This milestone reflects Civix's continued investment in building secure, reliable platforms that support critical public functions.

For government agencies, this independent validation provides an additional level of confidence when evaluating technology partners responsible for systems that manage and house public data.

"Government agencies depend on platforms that operate with discipline, transparency, and strong operational controls," said Phillip Braithwaite, CEO of Civix. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reinforces the rigor behind how our systems are run and demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the expectations of the public sector."

The milestone is particularly significant given the mission-critical roles these platforms support.

Go Elect provides technology supporting election administration and voter registration, where security and public trust are essential.

Go Grants enables agencies to administer complex public funding programs, where strong operational controls help ensure accountability and oversight.

Alongside this milestone, Civix has launched a new Trust Center designed to make security and compliance information more accessible.

The Trust Center provides a centralized location where agencies can review Civix security documentation and operational practices, helping streamline vendor risk reviews and procurement processes.

Civix is continuing to advance its security program and is currently progressing along the GovRAMP track, further aligning its platforms with the highest government cybersecurity frameworks possible.

Learn more at trust.gocivix.com

About Civix

Civix is a leading provider of government software, managing business services, elections, ethics, and grants. Committed to enhancing the efficiency and security of government administration, Civix delivers cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its state and local clients. Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength.

SOURCE Civix