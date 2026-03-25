Civix Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Go Elect and Go Grants, Expanding Security Transparency for Government Partners

News provided by

Civix

Mar 25, 2026, 11:32 ET

METAIRIE, La., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix today announced that its Go Elect and Go Grants platforms have achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, following the successful completion of an independent audit validating the operational and security controls governing these systems.

SOC 2 audits confirm that controls related to access management, infrastructure monitoring, change management, and incident response are not only in place, but operating effectively over time. This milestone reflects Civix's continued investment in building secure, reliable platforms that support critical public functions.

For government agencies, this independent validation provides an additional level of confidence when evaluating technology partners responsible for systems that manage and house public data.

"Government agencies depend on platforms that operate with discipline, transparency, and strong operational controls," said Phillip Braithwaite, CEO of Civix. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reinforces the rigor behind how our systems are run and demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the expectations of the public sector."

The milestone is particularly significant given the mission-critical roles these platforms support.

Go Elect provides technology supporting election administration and voter registration, where security and public trust are essential.

Go Grants enables agencies to administer complex public funding programs, where strong operational controls help ensure accountability and oversight.

Alongside this milestone, Civix has launched a new Trust Center designed to make security and compliance information more accessible.

The Trust Center provides a centralized location where agencies can review Civix security documentation and operational practices, helping streamline vendor risk reviews and procurement processes.

Civix is continuing to advance its security program and is currently progressing along the GovRAMP track, further aligning its platforms with the highest government cybersecurity frameworks possible.

Learn more at trust.gocivix.com

About Civix

Civix is a leading provider of government software, managing business services, elections, ethics, and grants. Committed to enhancing the efficiency and security of government administration, Civix delivers cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its state and local clients. Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength.

SOURCE Civix

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Industry-Leading Government Services Provider Launches as Civix Consulting Group

Industry-Leading Government Services Provider Launches as Civix Consulting Group

Civix today announced the launch of Civix Consulting Group (CCG), a consolidation of its nationally recognized disaster recovery, community planning, ...
Civix Unveils "Go" Suite of Cloud-Based Government Solutions

Civix Unveils "Go" Suite of Cloud-Based Government Solutions

Civix today unveiled its "Go" Suite, a collection of modern, cloud-based solutions designed to help state and local governments operate with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics