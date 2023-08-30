CIVIX ANNOUNCES SALE OF CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION, SHARPENS FOCUS ON EMPOWERING STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

News provided by

Civix

30 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix, a leading public sector software and services firm, announced today that it has sold its Critical Infrastructure division to Modaxo Inc. ("Modaxo"), a global technology organization focused on moving the world's people.

The sale is part of Civix's strategy to focus on its core business serving state and local governments. It will enable Civix to reinvest resources and capital into its team of public sector experts and suite of government technologies.

Continue Reading

"This is a major leap forward in our ongoing mission to transform the public sector and strengthens our ability to help government agencies deliver on theirs," said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Civix.

Since rebranding as Civix in 2020, the company has made significant investments in meeting the evolving needs of state and local governments. It opened a Center of Excellence in Heathrow, Fla. with all the features of a major software development firm focused exclusively on innovation in GovTech. It integrated DemTech's full suite of software into the Civix Elections Management Platform to create an end-to-end system. And it deepened its bench of former public servants, information security professionals, and government technology experts.

"No one understands the challenges facing governments like we do, and our commitment to overcoming them with innovative solutions has never been stronger," said Amburgey.

As a Modaxo portfolio company, the Critical Infrastructure's portfolio of integrated airport software   will operate under the TADERA brand. Emerging from the division's desire to facilitate the next era of transportation and aviation software, TADERA's technology will continue to help some of the world's busiest airports improve their safety and fiscal position.

"The TADERA team brings an incredible amount of domain experience within the aviation and airport space, as they have worked in and supported every sector of airport management," commented Rod Jones, Modaxo's Head of Americas. "That deep understanding of their customers' business processes is the reason why the company has been trusted by so many airports around the world. We welcome them to Modaxo."

"We are excited to make Modaxo our home and to leverage its network's expertise and resources to better meet the needs of our clients across the aviation industry," said Tim Walsh, the Critical Infrastructure division's President who will serve as the new Modexo portfolio company's General Manager."

The acquisition of Civix CI also includes solutions for the Energy sector which are marketed separately under the original GCR brand. For more information on GCR, please visit www.gcrinc.com.

About Civix
With a team of nearly 400 in offices across North America, Civix delivers software and services to transform the public sector, including elections, ethics, business services, grants, disaster recovery, and more. Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength. Learn more at gocivix.com.

About TADERA
TADERA provides software and integrated technology that improves the safety and fiscal position of airports. The company serves the Federal Aviation Administration, state aeronautics departments, and over 100 individual airports worldwide. Learn more at www.tadera.com.

About Modaxo
Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world's people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

SOURCE Civix

Also from this source

Civix and Zwipe Initiate Proof-of-Concept with Safe Skies at Richmond International Airport

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.