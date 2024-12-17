Civix Appoints Brandon Fargis as Chief Technology Officer to Propel Government SaaS Innovation

HEATHROW, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix, a leader in public sector software solutions, announced the appointment of Brandon Fargis as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) today. This newly created role underscores Civix's commitment to delivering innovative, configurable, cloud-hosted solutions built specifically for state and local government officials, combining the tailored benefits of custom development with the cost and code efficiency of Software as a Service (SaaS).

Brandon Fargis, Civix Chief Technology Officer

Fargis brings a wealth of expertise in transforming legacy systems, leading diverse teams, and aligning technology with business strategy. His experience spans post-acquisition integrations, cloud migrations, and modern architectural advancements. With a strong foundation in SaaS, security, and compliance, he is uniquely equipped to lead Civix's development of scalable, secure, cloud-hosted solutions that address the evolving needs of government agencies.

As CTO, Fargis will oversee Civix's technology divisions, including software development, cloud operations, and information security. He will serve as the driving force behind aligning effort with a broader technical vision and will lead Civix through technology-driven changes that increase operational efficiency, improve product performance, and ultimately enhance user experience.

"Brandon's appointment reflects our commitment to investing in strategic growth," said Phillip Braithwaite, CEO of Civix. "His leadership in technology modernization and passion for building high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to innovate our product offerings, ensuring they stay ahead of client needs."

The creation of this new role is part of a broader strategy to enhance Civix's leadership team and accelerate innovation. Earlier this year, Civix welcomed Jason Baker as Director of Cloud Operations, highlighting its focus on optimizing cloud architecture. The company also appointed Sai Kolluri as Vice President of Product Strategy, bringing his more than 30 years of experience in product management and software development to the team.

"I am honored to join Civix as CTO, where the mission deeply resonates with my professional journey and personal commitment to safeguarding the integrity of government systems," said Fargis. "I'm confident that together we can harness technology to achieve the ambitious goal of delivering truly sustainable government software – to both address the unique challenges of government agencies and set a new benchmark for modernization and efficiency in the public sector."

About Civix: Civix is a leading provider of government technology solutions, specializing in business services, election management, and ethics administration software. Committed to enhancing the efficiency and security of government administration, Civix delivers cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its state and local clients.

Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength. For more information about Civix, please visit www.gocivix.com.

