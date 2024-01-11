Civix Appoints Seasoned Gov Tech Executive Phillip Braithwaite as New CEO, Strengthening Commitment to Transforming the Public Sector

HEATHROW, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix, a leading public sector software and services provider, has appointed Phillip Braithwaite as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a distinguished career in state and local government technology, Phillip brings over twenty years of leadership experience and a proven record of driving innovation and excellence in the industry.

Phillip Braithwaite, Civix CEO
"We are proud to welcome Phillip to Civix," said Civix Board Chair and Hammond Kennedy Whitney & Co., Inc. (HKW) President Mike Foisy. "Phillip's extensive experience in government technology, particularly in the election space, aligns with Civix's sharpening focus on serving these sectors. We are excited to move forward with Phillip at the helm, confident that his vision and expertise will steer us toward even greater success."

Prior to Civix, Braithwaite has served in various government technology industry roles, notably as CEO of Hart InterCivic for a decade. During his tenure, the company achieved industry acclaim as a pioneering market leader in elections technology. Hart became known for its passionate customer service with an industry best NPS score, developed a robust and intellectual product portfolio while successfully launching multiple transformative product lines, and built out a strong senior leadership team. Before his time at Hart, Braithwaite held key positions at Dell Technologies within the State and Local Government business segment. He has deep Private Equity sponsor experience and has additionally served as CEO of two education technology companies.

"I am excited to embark on the mission of transforming the public sector in my new role at Civix, an endeavor that significantly affects public servants and the constituents they serve," said Braithwaite. "I am eager to leverage Civix's successes and apply the lessons I've gathered throughout my career, as well as collaborate with this exceptional team. Our collective aim is clear: to foster growth, extend our impact, and persist in empowering public servants to carry out their work."

With a team of nearly 400 spread across North America, Civix specializes in transformative solutions for elections, ethics, business services, grants, disaster recovery, community planning, and right of way. The company's comprehensive suites offer a full spectrum of solutions that collectively create end-to-end systems catering to both officials and the public. Civix solutions have registered over 50 million voters, been implemented in 23 states and a U.S. territory, processed over $1 billion in business registrations annually, managed over $100 million in campaign contributions, and managed more than $200 billion in federal grants.

In recognition of Civix's consistent commitment to innovation, the company has secured a place on the GovTech 100 list for seven consecutive years. This esteemed acknowledgment underscores Civix's ability to offer modern solutions in the face of extraordinary public sector challenges.

Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength.

