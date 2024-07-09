Civix Strengthens SaaS Tech Positioning with New VP of Product Strategy

HEATHROW, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix, a leading provider of state and local government technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sai Kolluri as its new Vice President of Product Strategy. With over 30 years of experience in product management and software development, Kolluri will drive the innovation of Civix solutions to exceed the needs of U.S. Election Officials and Secretaries of State.

Kolluri will drive the innovation of Civix solutions to exceed the needs of Election Officials and Secretaries of State. Post this Sai Kolluri, Civix VP of Product Strategy

The creation of this role is part of Civix's mission to make the next generation of government technology products centering around a Software as a Service (SaaS) delivery model. These cloud-based solutions are cost effective and evolve with technological and cyber security advancements.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sai to our executive team," said Phillip Braithwaite, CEO of Civix. "His extensive experience and leadership in product management will be instrumental in shaping our strategy and ensuring our clients have the best tools available to fulfill their missions in an evolving digital landscape."

Kolluri will lead Civix's newly organized product strategy team, which uses best practices in market analysis and customer feedback to enhance user experience and drive long-term government administrative success.

"We're investing significantly in our products as part of a thoughtful, standardized designed strategy to provide our clients with both modern and secure solutions," said Kolluri. "With Civix, state and local governments can leverage technology that continues to evolve - automatically and without rounds of costly updates, downtime, or internal support."

Kolluri's appointment accelerates Civix's ongoing efforts to set a new standard in enterprise-ready government software through cloud-native, adaptable architecture. This initiative is designed to create maintainable codebases that ensure government systems remain up to date, mitigating the risk of technical debt accumulation inherent in custom developed legacy systems and reducing the overall burden on government officials.

"We are at a critical juncture in government technology where the integration of advanced, scalable solutions can significantly impact the efficacy and trust in public administration," added Braithwaite. "Sai's expertise will be crucial in navigating this landscape and driving Civix products forward."

About Civix: Civix is a leading provider of government technology solutions, specializing in election management, ethics administration, and business services software. Committed to enhancing the efficiency and security of government administration, Civix delivers cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its state and local clients.

Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength. For more information about Civix, please visit www.gocivix.com.

SOURCE Civix