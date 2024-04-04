CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Open Largest 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX in North America and First Multi-sensory 4DX Theater in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

The Two New Auditoriums are Located at B&B's Red Oak 12 in Texas

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and B&B Theatres, the fifth largest theatre chain in America, announced today two new premium auditorium openings at the new Red Oak 12 multiplex in Red Oak, Texas. They include the largest 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditorium in North America and the region's first effects-enhancing 4DX auditorium.

Renowned as the world's first multi-projection cinema, ScreenX revolutionizes the movie-going experience by transporting audiences into the heart of the action by extending scenes from the film onto the left and right walls of the auditorium. The latest ScreenX auditorium at B&B Theatres' Red Oak 12 is the chain's thirteenth ScreenX location, and the nation's largest, with 250 heated luxury recliner seats and a massive screen that's 7 stories wide and 4 stories tall.

Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX Americas, stated, "We are excited to partner with our long-time partner, B&B Theatres to open the largest ScreenX in North America and the very first 4DX auditorium in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With the groundbreaking and differentiated technologies of ScreenX and 4DX, CJ 4Dplex is transforming the way consumers watch movies in theaters in the U.S. and around the globe."

Along with being the first 4DX auditorium in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Red Oak's 4DX theater is also B&B Theatres' first-ever auditorium debuting the state-of-the-art technology. The multi-sensory format transcends the traditional moviegoing experience by incorporating over 21 synchronized and unique motion and environmental effects like vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, and scents, among others.

"Innovation is one of our core values and we can't think of anything else in this industry that is more innovative than ScreenX and 4DX. These cutting-edge technologies offer an amazing moviegoing experience you can't replicate at home. We want to offer a unique experience for our guests and North America's Largest ScreenX and the first 4DX theatre in Dallas does just that." Said Brock Bagby, President & Chief Content, Programming & Development Officer for B&B Theatres.

The largest ScreenX auditorium in North America and B&B Theatres' first 4DX theater are located at the Red Oak 12 multiplex at 615 N Interstate 35 E Rd, Red Oak, TX 75154. Tickets can be purchased here .

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About B&B Theatres:

B&B Theatres is the 5th largest theatre chain in America and including the three locations under construction, operates 550 screens at 57 cinema locations in 15 states. B&B also operates 64 bowling lanes, 231 redemption arcade games and three distinct restaurant brands across multiple locations, called the Marquee Bar & Grille, Sterling's and Johnnie's Jazz Bar & Grille. B&B is proud to be celebrating 100-years in business this year under the same family ownership, 4 generations later.

