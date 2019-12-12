CJ 4DPLEX And Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas To Open First ScreenX Auditorium In San Mateo, CA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, in partnership with Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, a leading world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced movie-going concepts, today announced the extension of their long-standing partnership to open the first ScreenX auditorium between the two companies at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo on December 13. The premium cinema format will expand the exciting action sequences of Sony Pictures Entertainment's "Jumanji: The Next Level," among other future films, onto its 270-degree panoramic screens.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo is located in 8 Hillsdale Mall, San Mateo, CA 94403. The luxury theater complex is an expansive 50,042-square-foot space featuring 10 auditoriums and a total of 837 seats. Inside its stunning theater space, the innovative and exciting ScreenX format will be housed in auditorium 1 with 101 seats.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with an extra wide viewing experience through specially selected sequences of the film, providing the sense of being inside the movie.

"We are proud to be building on our long-standing relationship with Cinépolis to be adding a ScreenX theatre to our growing footprint," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "The premium ScreenX format will make a great addition to the luxurious Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo complex and we cannot wait for audiences to experience the exciting world of 'Jumanji: The Next Level' expanded on the visually immersive screens of ScreenX."

"We proudly welcome ScreenX into Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo and anticipate that the premium cinema technology will be a popular choice amongst our audiences," said Luis Olloqui, Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. "CJ 4DPLEX has brought impressive innovations to the cinema experience, including our theaters that include 4DX screens. We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership to add ScreenX as a premium offering at our latest luxury theater opening."

"Jumanji: The Next Level" in ScreenX will offer an extended viewing experience of the film, expanding major action sequences and exotic locales, from the desert to the jungle and the arctic, onto the left and right side walls of the auditorium. As mandrills and stampeding ostriches careen across the side screens surrounding the auditorium, audiences will be taken deeper into the world of "Jumanji: The Next Level" for a visually enhanced cinematic experience. In ScreenX, the film will be releasing on 240 screens worldwide, including 33 screens in the U.S. with Regal Cinemas, B&B Theatres, CGV Cinemas and now Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas San Mateo.

This marks the first ScreenX partnership between the two companies following successful openings of the multi-sensory cinema format 4DX - a sister technology of ScreenX - across Latin America and the U.S. Altogether, the new partnership will extend the current footprint of CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis to a total of 69 locations.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an advanced, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 79,000 4DX seats operate in 720 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually advanced theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 270 screens around the world in 27 countries.

About Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor in the United States that offers guests enhanced movie-going experiences, including 4DX and kid-approved Cinépolis Junior auditoriums at select theaters. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 29 theaters with a presence in California, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas, Ohio and Maryland. Additional theaters across the U.S. are planned to open in the next few years. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's second largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, please visit www.cinepolisusa.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinepolisUSA, Instagram at @CinepolisUSA or Twitter at www.twitter.com/CinepolisUSA.

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in 1971. Today, it has positioned itself as the world's 2nd largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. Operating 836 cinema complexes and 6,503 digital screens, Cinépolis entertains over 330 million moviegoers annually in 17 countries worldwide. Cinépolis has recently entered the Indonesian market as well. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theaters, establishing the first luxury theater experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of over 46,000 people to support its mission.

