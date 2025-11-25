CJ 4DPLEX and Scene Cinemas Expand Partnership with Launch of Multisensory 4DX Auditorium in Egypt

Scene Cinemas Becomes the First in Egypt to Feature Both 4DX and 270-Degree Panoramic SCREENX Auditoriums

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , a worldwide leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Scene Cinemas, one of Egypt's largest exhibitors, today announced the expansion of their partnership with the launch of Scene Cinemas' first 4DX multisensory auditorium at Cairo Festival City Mall, New Cairo.

This milestone marks the introduction of CJ 4DPLEX's cutting-edge 4DX format at the same location that debuted Egypt's very first 270-degree panoramic SCREENX auditorium.

The newly opened 4DX auditorium will deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience that fully transports moviegoers directly into the heart of the film. 4DX engages multiple senses while also utilizing over 21 unique effects, including motion-synchronized seats, wind, snow, water, lightning, and scents, all perfectly timing to the on-screen action. Each movement and environmental cue enhances the cinematic experience into a thrilling, multisensory adventure that amplifies emotion in every scene.

Scene Cinemas' 4DX auditorium will feature 60 seats, offering audiences ample opportunity to experience the exhilaration and innovation that define the multisensory premium format.

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX to bring the 4DX experience to Scene Cinemas," said Omar Abdelkhalek, Chief Business Officer of Scene Cinemas. "This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to offering exceptional entertainment and creating memorable moviegoing experiences for our guests."

"Scene Cinemas has transformed this partnership from the ground up into a full two-format flagship in record time, driven by the clear vision and leadership of its management," said Jamil Valiyev, Managing Director of Global Partnerships & Operations, CJ 4DPLEX. "Introducing 4DX at Cairo Festival City Mall alongside Egypt's first SCREENX sets a new standard for premium moviegoing and establishes the venue as Cairo's top destination for the most immersive cinematic experiences."

In addition to the 4DX auditorium, Scene Cinemas continues to showcase Egypt's first-ever 270-degree SCREENX theater. CJ 4DPLEX's multi-projection SCREENX format extends select sequences beyond the main screen and onto the left and right side walls, surrounding viewers with dynamic visuals that push the traditional boundaries of storytelling.

About Scene Cinemas:

Scene Cinemas is Egypt's leading premium cinema exhibitor, setting new standards in entertainment through state-of-the-art technology, contemporary design, and a deep passion for film. Established as part of UVF Group, the brand has quickly become synonymous with innovation and sophistication in Egypt's cinema landscape, offering audiences world-class experiences that rival top international destinations.

With a philosophy built on delivering a new scene in every visit, Scene Cinemas tailors each location to feature its own signature technology. The D5 branch showcases the power of IMAX with Laser, offering unmatched clarity and scale, while Cairo Festival City Mall location introduces both SCREENX and 4DX — a first-of-its-kind combination in Egypt. By continuously introducing new formats and experiences, Scene Cinemas invites audiences to rediscover their love for movies in bold, immersive ways.

At the heart of Scene Cinemas is a vision to transform how audiences connect with film — combining premium storytelling environments with innovation and hospitality. Every screening is designed to engage the senses, creating memorable moments that go beyond the screen. Whether it's through panoramic views, multisensory effects, or simply the comfort of its signature seating, Scene Cinemas continues to set a new benchmark for entertainment in the region.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea's leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, we design and develop immersive cinema technologies that inspire audiences worldwide. Guided by creativity, technology, and cultural vision, we are committed to redefining the future of cinema starting right here in Korea.

CJ 4DPLEX is redefining the moviegoing experience across many countries worldwide, working with the world's top exhibitors to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX to audiences everywhere. From the United States to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, our global presence keeps growing driven by our mission to make immersive storytelling the standard in cinema. Innovation drives us to connect people beyond language and borders through shared experiences.

About SCREENX

SCREENX is the world's most immersive platform, breaking free from the boundaries of a single screen to place audiences at the heart of the story.

With visuals flowing seamlessly across the walls, SCREENX connects film and space, creating moments of true natural immersion. Every sequence is curated to reflect the director's vision, turning each film into a journey only SCREENX can deliver.

About 4DX

4DX provides the best synesthetic viewing experience that connects the audience with movies through its state-of-the art motion-seats and 21 environmental effects that include water, wind and scents. The 4DX theater is a special theater where you can feel various environmental effects such as wind, light, fog, fragrance, and vibration, as well as motion chairs that move according to the scene of the movie. Audiences can feel a new level of 4DX effect that maximizes vividness in each scene beyond simply watching movies with limitations of existing video and sound.

About ULTRA 4DX

ULTRA 4DX is a powerful combination of the "first" and "best" of our premium immersive theatre technology, SCREENX and 4DX in one auditorium. ULTRA 4DX provides the ultimate cinema experience which is a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers.

CJ 4DPLEX can be found at www.cj4dplex.com .

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX