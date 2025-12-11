Regal Cinemas commits to upgrade 52 sites in time for Disney/Lightstorm's Avatar:

Fire and Ash, in theaters December 19th

LOUISVILLE, Colo. and BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RealD, the world's leading 3D cinema technology company, and CJ 4DPLEX, the innovators behind the panoramic theatrical format SCREENX announced today a strategic partnership. Together, the companies will integrate RealD 3D presentation into SCREENX auditoriums, delivering a next-level premium theatrical experience that surrounds audiences in expanded visuals and crystal-clear depth.

RealD and CJ 4DPLEX Partner to Integrate RealD 3D into SCREENX, Creating a Next-Level Immersive Cinema Experience for Movie Theaters Around the World

The partnership will scale rapidly in collaboration with Regal Cinemas locations this holiday season, just in time for highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash. By combining RealD's industry-leading 3D presentation with SCREENX's 270-degree panoramic technology, the partnership offers filmmakers a broader creative canvas and moviegoers a new level of spectacle that can only be experienced in theatres.

Elizabeth Frank, CEO of RealD, said:

"RealD and CJ 4DPLEX share a passion for innovation and a belief in the power of the theatrical experience. Integrating RealD 3D into SCREENX creates something truly extraordinary – an immersive, premium format that expands both the world of the film and the imagination of the audience. It's the next evolution of what's possible on the big screen. We are thrilled to be partnering with CJ 4DPLEX and Regal to bring this to audiences across the United States."

Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America, added:

"SCREENX was designed to enable filmmakers to push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling, and bring consumers more deeply into their movies. This partnership with RealD promises to take that vision even further. By merging SCREENX panoramic visuals with RealD's brilliant 3D technology, we're redefining what immersion means in the cinema."

Eduardo Acuna, CEO of Regal Cinemas and Cineworld Group, commented:

"Regal is committed to innovating and enhancing the moviegoing experience. We are excited to take our successful SCREENX auditoriums to the next level and offer Regal movie fans an experience incomparable with any home entertainment. The combination of RealD 3D and SCREENX delivers an entirely new way to feel part of the movie."

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.regmovies.com/screenx for Avatar: Fire and Ash in SCREENX with RealD 3D.

About RealD

Based in Louisville, Colorado, RealD is the world's leading 3D cinema technology provider, with more than 27,000 screens equipped globally. RealD's patented systems and image optimization technologies deliver ultra-bright, crystal-clear visuals that immerse audiences in every story.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

"Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third film in the phenomenally successful "Avatar" franchise, opens exclusively in theaters worldwide December 19, 2025. James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. "Avatar: Fire and Ash," which is directed by James Cameron and features a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, is produced by James Cameron, p.g.a., and Jon Landau, p.g.a., with Richard Baneham, Rae Sanchini, and David Valdes serving as executive producers. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

About CJ 4DPLEX / SCREENX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading global cinema technology company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Its award-winning SCREENX format expands the cinema screen onto the auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. SCREENX is available in more than 400 auditoriums worldwide.

About Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States. Regal's mission is to be "The Best Place to Watch a Movie," offering cutting-edge presentation formats and unparalleled guest experiences nationwide.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX