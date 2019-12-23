CJ 4DPLEX to Launch Next Generation Movie Theater Concept at CES 2020

In 2014, it introduced ScreenX, the world's first multi-projection immersive cinematic platform which provides moviegoers a 270-degree viewing experience by expanding the scene onto the theaters' sidewalls. Today ScreenX has grown to 289 screens in 30 countries.



Now in 2020, after having led the market in immersive theater technologies for over a decade, CJ 4DPLEX will unveil the next generation of an immersive, premium movie theater experience.



JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX said: "Our company is dedicated to pioneering the cinematic industry to adapt to the rapidly evolving technology. We are confident that our latest immersive cinema technologies will deliver an enhanced cinema experience for existing movie-goers and attract young generations to the cinemas."



With over 1000 auditoriums combined, ScreenX and 4DX are globally recognized premium movie formats with large fandoms. ScreenX utilizes the entire auditorium space to provide panoramic movie-viewing experience without the aid of VR glasses, which can have a disturbing effect to some viewers. 4DX is the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. It also incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 22 different effects, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie.



Come visit their booth during CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Tech East, South Hall 1, Booth # 20918 from January 7-10.

SOURCE CJ 4DPlex

Related Links

http://www.cj4dplex.com

