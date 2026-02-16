CJ 4DPLEX'S PREMIUM FORMATS OUTPERFORM MARKET, DELIVERING DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN 2025

4DX and SCREENX Drive 32% Box Office Growth Versus Overall Market's Forecasted 9.1% Increase

Performance Fueled by Blockbuster Titles Including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jurassic World Rebirth and How to Train Your Dragon

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, today announced exceptional 2025 performance across its premium formats. 4DX and SCREENX together generated $497 million in global box office, delivering 32% year-over-year growth and significantly outperforming the broader theatrical market.

The company's continued expansion was driven by strong exhibitor demand, premium format adoption, and a robust slate of blockbuster releases that resonated with audiences seeking immersive theatrical experiences. In 2025, CJ 4DPLEX signed 198 new locations with leading exhibitors including AMC, Cinepolis, Cinemark, and Showtime Cinemas. Combined global screen count for 4DX and SCREENX reached 1,245 locations worldwide.

"2025 was a defining year for CJ 4DPLEX as both 4DX and SCREENX delivered extraordinary growth in revenue and global footprint," said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "Continued expansion across worldwide locations, combined with the sustained outperformance of our formats, demonstrates the strength of premium cinema experiences and the increasing value they bring to our exhibitor partners and the industry as a whole."

4DX Delivers Record Growth in the U.S. and Globally

4DX delivered standout performance in 2025, generating $81 million in U.S. box office across just 67 screens and $289 million internationally, for a total of $370 million globally, representing 31% year-over-year growth.

The format's motion seating, environmental effects, and immersive design continued to attract younger moviegoers and event-driven audiences, reinforcing 4DX's position as a powerful driver of incremental attendance, premium pricing, and higher per-screen averages for exhibitors.

SCREENX Continues Strong Momentum Worldwide

SCREENX also delivered strong growth in 2025, generating $35 million in U.S. box office and $92 million globally, representing a 37% year-over-year increase.

The panoramic, multi-screen format has become an increasingly important premium offering for exhibitors seeking differentiated content experiences, enhanced per-screen performance, and greater flexibility in programming major studio releases.

Strategic Investment in Technology and Content Strengthens Long-Term Growth

In 2025, CJ 4DPLEX materially strengthened its technology and content foundation, positioning SCREENX for accelerated global scale. A key initiative was expanded investment in the company's Seoul-based VFX business, enabling a significant increase in the number of SCREENX titles produced annually, as well as a meaningful expansion in the number of minutes per film utilizing the full 270-degree format.

At the same time, CJ 4DPLEX completed a comprehensive redesign of the SCREENX technology platform, enhancing image quality, synchronization, calibration, and operational reliability. This next-generation SCREENX system has now been successfully implemented with key strategic partners, including a full deployment across Cinemark's SCREENX locations and all newly built AMC SCREENX auditoriums, highlighted by AMC's flagship and highest-performing location in Burbank.

"2025 validated our strategy to invest simultaneously in premium format scale, content capability, and technology," said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "Audiences are clearly choosing premium experiences, and our investments in SCREENX VFX, expanded 270-degree storytelling, and next-generation technology are translating into stronger per-screen performance and repeatable economics for exhibitors. As we enter 2026 with a robust studio slate and growing backlog, we are well positioned to continue outperforming the broader market."

The result is a structurally stronger technology foundation that materially improves CJ 4DPLEX's competitive position, enhances exhibitor confidence, and supports long-term profitability as the SCREENX network continues to scale globally.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea's leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, we design and develop immersive cinema technologies that inspire audiences worldwide. Guided by creativity, technology, and cultural vision, we are committed to redefining the future of cinema starting right here in Korea.

CJ 4DPLEX is redefining the moviegoing experience across many countries worldwide, working with the world's top exhibitors to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX to audiences everywhere. From the United States to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, our global presence keeps growing driven by our mission to make immersive storytelling the standard in cinema. Innovation drives us to connect people beyond language and borders through shared experiences.

About SCREENX

SCREENX is the world's most immersive platform, breaking free from the boundaries of a single screen to place audiences at the heart of the story.

With visuals flowing seamlessly across the walls, SCREENX connects film and space, creating moments of true natural immersion. Every sequence is curated to reflect the director's vision, turning each film into a journey only SCREENX can deliver.

About 4DX

4DX provides the best synesthetic viewing experience that connects the audience with movies through its state-of-the-art motion-seats and 21 environmental effects that include water, wind and scents. The 4DX theater is a special theater where you can feel various environmental effects such as wind, light, fog, fragrance, and vibration, as well as motion chairs that move according to the scene of the movie. Audiences can feel a new level of 4DX effect that maximizes vividness in each scene beyond simply watching movies with limitations of existing video and sound.

CJ 4DPLEX can be found at www.cj4dplex.com .

