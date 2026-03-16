CJ Schwan's Announces Gregory Yep as Interim CEO

HOPKINS, Minn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Schwan's today announced that Dr. Gregory Yep, chairman of the CJ Schwan's board and CEO of CJ Foods, has been appointed interim CEO of CJ Schwan's. The leadership change reinforces the company's long-term growth strategy and reflects deeper alignment with parent company CJ Foods.

Yep, a seasoned global food industry leader, will oversee CJ Schwan's continued growth and operational execution in partnership with the company's highly experienced leadership team while guiding strategic priorities across the enterprise.

Gregory Yep

"This is an opportunity to build on the strong foundation already in place and position our business for even greater success," Yep said. "Our vision is clear — to evolve into a dynamic, diversified food company and accelerate our leadership in global cuisine with speed and innovation."

Yep has more than three decades of diverse leadership in food science, nutrition and biotechnology across numerous consumer goods and food-related multinational businesses. He first joined CJ in 2023 as chief technology officer, where he helped architect the company's global R&D strategy, launched transformative product platforms and expanded strategic partnerships to fast-track innovation. He became CEO for South Korean-based CJ Foods in 2025. He began his academic journey at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a master's degree and Ph.D. in organic chemistry from The Johns Hopkins University.

CJ Schwan's is a leading U.S.-based food company, with customers in retail and food-service industries. The company is a long-time leader within the pizza, desserts and Asian-style food categories. With 17 food manufacturing locations in the United States, the company continues to invest in its future, with plans to open a new Asian-style food production facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2027.

"We will continue expanding the flavors we offer, strengthening our portfolio and delivering the quality and reliability our customers expect," Yep said. "Our teams remain focused on seamless operations and exceptional service."

About CJ Schwan's

Based in Minnesota, CJ Schwan's is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of quality foods offered through retail-grocery and food-service channels. Its many popular brands include Red Baron®, Tony's®, Big Daddy's™, Villa Prima® and Freschetta® pizza, Mrs. Smith's® and Edwards® desserts and bibigo™ and Pagoda® Asian-style foods. The company is an affiliate of global lifestyle company, CJ Foods. To learn more about CJ Schwan's, visit www.cjschwans.com.

SOURCE CJ Schwan’s