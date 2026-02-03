Red Baron® and bibigo™ brands team up to launch Korean BBQ‑Style Classic Crust Pizza

Bold flavor collaboration arrives exclusively at Kroger stores this February

HOPKINS, Minn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, two powerhouse brands from CJ Schwan's — Red Baron® pizza, America's leading frozen pizza brand, and bibigo™ foods, a top name in Asian‑style cuisine — are joining forces to bring a bold fusion of flavor to freezer aisles across the nation.

Red Baron pizza and bibigo foods team up to offer Korean BBQ-Style Classic Crust Pizza.

Launching in early February, the limited‑edition Red Baron & bibigo Korean BBQ‑Style Classic Crust Pizza combines the signature convenience and quality of Red Baron pizza with the on‑trend, globally inspired taste profiles that have made bibigo foods a category leader. The pizza will be available exclusively at Kroger stores while supplies last.

"Our innovation teams were excited to merge these two beloved brands and create something truly unique for our customers," said CJ Schwan's Marketing Vice President Fed Arreola Carrazco. "This collaboration brings together the delicious crunch of our Red Baron Classic Crust and the vibrant Korean BBQ‑style flavors consumers love from bibigo."

The new pizza brings a dynamic mix of flavors and textures, featuring:

Red Baron pizza's iconic Classic Crust.

Savory Korean BBQ‑style sauce.

Marinated beef.

Carrots, caramelized onions and green onions.

A melty blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

The result is a convenient and crave‑worthy pizza that blends familiar favorites with globally inspired excitement — perfect for busy weeknights, adventurous foodies or anyone looking to spice up pizza night.

About Red Baron®

Red Baron® pizza, a proud member of CJ Schwan's family of brands, has been a trusted name in grocery-store freezers for 50 years, offering delicious, convenient options for families across the country. Known for its iconic crusts and crowd‑pleasing flavors, Red Baron pizza continues to be a top choice for families throughout North America. For more information, visit RedBaron.com.

About bibigo™

Founded in 2010, bibigo Korean-style foods are part of a global brand created by CJ CheilJedang (CJ), which is Korea's No. 1 lifestyle company. In the U.S., bibigo products are distributed by CJ Schwan's, a U.S.-based affiliate of CJ. With more than 70 years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. For more information visit bibigoUSA.com.

