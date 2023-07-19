CJB Industries Gives Customers Logistical Edge with Bulk Capacity Investment

Expansion at Gil Harbin (GA) facility provides chemical companies access to rail, three interstates and the Port of Savannah

VALDOSTA, Ga., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJB Industries Inc. recently invested $4 million in a 6,500-square-foot addition at its Gil Harbin formulation plant in Valdosta, GA. The added capacity gives customers the ability to produce herbicides, plant growth regulators and industrial products in bulk, as well as packaged finished goods. An additional investment at the site will include a 45,000-square-foot expansion to add warehouse, office and lab upgrades at the facility. Over the next five years, the combined investments could infuse between $52 million and $68 million into the region's economy1.

State-of-the-art bulk expansion delivers enhanced formulation options to customers The new 6,500-square-foot bulk formulations expansion at the CJB Industries’ Gil Harbin plant provides customers with more product processing and formulation flexibility.

"This capacity expansion project was conceived in response to the urgent needs of a customer, and we took it from concept to completion in five months. We're excited to bring this new capacity to our other customers, especially considering our facility's proximity to transportation corridors connected to key agricultural regions of the country and global shipping lanes," said Sims Turner, Sales Manager, CJB Industries.

"Since going online in December 2022, the new system has produced half a million gallons in bulk each month and has the capacity to produce an additional 3-6 million gallons per year, depending on the formulation process. In addition, flexibility exists to add other capabilities, such as packaging lines, heating or inline dispersers. We're able to outfit the system to fit each product's needs and specific nuances," Turner explained.

Adding bulk capacity to the Gil Harbin facility is complemented by CJB's ISO and tanker truck loading capabilities; access to rail and interstate transportation; and proximity to ports in Savannah, Jacksonville and Charleston. Savannah is a top-five ranked port across the U.S. and Canada and serves as an important gateway to the South American and other global agricultural markets.

CJB Industries currently boasts 325,000 square feet across three Valdosta formulation locations and the new 45,000 square feet at the Gil Harbin herbicide plant will allow CJB to isolate formulation and staging units in a linear fashion. "The new design will further our commitment to adhere to CropLife guidelines as they relate to simultaneous operations while giving our customers the ability to deliver products efficiently and cost effectively," Turner added. "We invite all chemical companies to connect with CJB Industries to discuss formulation, packaging and transportation solutions for their products."

1 Economic impact derived from Georgia Power estimates and North American Industry Classification System code 325320

About CJB Industries

At CJB Industries, we work together to improve today for a better world tomorrow as we move forward to be the most-respected company in the world. CJB Industries offers a wide range of chemistry services to meet the standards of quality, efficiency and reliability required by even the most demanding customer challenges. Our highly efficient equipment, state-of-the-art labs and well-trained workforce enable us to provide chemical companies with options that help them satisfy their product requirements and achieve their business goals.

Founded in 1997, the CJB family of companies – CJB Industries Inc., CJB Applied Technologies LLC and Salvus LLC – serve the agricultural, life sciences and specialty chemical industries. The CJB companies provide independent contract chemical manufacturing, contract formulation development and detection technologies utilized by startups, small independent companies and global multi-nationals. CJB's focus on safety, quality, reliability and ease of doing business is the cornerstone of lasting relationships across all industry sectors served. For more information, please visit our websites at cjbindustries.com; cjbappliedtech.com; and salvusdetect.com.

