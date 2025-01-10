CKGSB Professor Jin Zhao Becomes First Chinese Business School Scholar to Win AFA Award

BEIJING, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor JIN Zhao, Assistant Professor of Finance at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB), was honored with the Brattle Group Prize - Distinguished Papers at the 2025 American Finance Association (AFA) Annual Meeting held in San Francisco on January 5, 2025. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding papers on corporate finance published in the Journal of Finance, one of the discipline's most esteemed academic journals. Professor Jin is the first scholar affiliated with a Chinese institution to receive this award since its inception in 1999. This achievement underscores the exceptional research capabilities and global impact of CKGSB's faculty.

Professor Jin's award-winning paper, "Artificial Intelligence, Education, and Entrepreneurship," co-authored with Professor Michael Gofman from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, offers a novel perspective and rigorous methodology to examine the intricate connections between artificial intelligence (AI), education, entrepreneurship, and financing. The study highlights the negative impact of AI talent migration from academia to industry on education systems as well as the establishment and funding capabilities of entrepreneurial ventures. By addressing these challenges, the research provides valuable theoretical insights and policy recommendations to support the sustainable development of the global AI industry.

Professor Jin Zhao is an Assistant Professor of Finance at CKGSB. He joined CKGSB in 2020 after earning his PhD in Finance from the University of Rochester. His research, which focuses on entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and corporate finance, has been presented at prestigious institutions, such as Stanford University, and published in leading academic journals. His work has also garnered attention from prominent media outlets, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

