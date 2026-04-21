CLA Introduces New Connection Center in Phoenix/Tempe Region

New space designed to foster collaboration, learning, and meaningful connection.

TEMPE, Ariz., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) today celebrated the official opening of its new connection center and office space at the Hayden Ferry development in Tempe, Ariz. This new connection center and office space reflects CLA's continued commitment to creating environments where people can connect, collaborate, and perform impactful work.

"The connection center is more than just an office space — it's a vibrant environment designed to support learning, professional development, and personal growth. With state-of-the-art facilities to train and educate our teams, the center encourages innovation and helps drive our continued growth as the region expands," said Matt Bone, managing principal of CLA's greater Southwest offices. "By fostering learning and building relationships, we're strengthening our commitment to both our people and the communities we serve."

The new 55,000-square-foot Tempe Connection Center was thoughtfully designed to support learning, innovation, and shared experiences. Located in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, the connection center is easily accessible via light rail and just minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, making it well suited for regional and national gatherings. The surrounding area offers convenient access to hotels, restaurants, and walkable amenities, as well as outdoor experiences along Tempe Town Lake supporting well-being and balance.

CLA continues to expand its network of connection centers across the country. The first opened in Minneapolis in May 2025 and an additional connection center is set to officially open in Charlotte, N.C. next month. CLA strategically built three connection centers in select geographic locations to prioritize collaboration, well-being, and human connection. Now, team members in the West don't have to travel across the country for continuing education events.

"Connection centers bring our promise to life by creating spaces rooted in our values and centered on people. At CLA, we believe when people feel connected and supported, they do their most meaningful work," said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. "In markets like Phoenix and Tempe, these spaces allow us to strengthen relationships, support our people, and remain closely connected to the clients and communities we serve."

Visitors can enjoy nearby paths for walking and biking, water‑based recreation, arts and cultural programming, and a vibrant downtown atmosphere encouraging connection beyond the meeting room. The location also provides opportunities for engagement with nearby universities and academic institutions, supporting collaboration and learning across the region.

CLA held a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 21, welcoming business leaders, elected officials, clients, community partners and other dignitaries. For more information about CLA and its services, visit www.claconnect.com.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

SOURCE CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)