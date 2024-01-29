CLA is Recognized as a Great Place To Work® for the Third Consecutive Year

CLA is recertified by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, based on employee workplace experience.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that it was recertified as a Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row, a testament to the firm's long-term focus on providing exceptional employee benefits and creating a culture of connection and belonging.

Badge from Great Places to Work certifying CLA has been designated as such.

"Great professional services firms excel because of the level of talent they attract and retain. At CLA, we believe culture is our competitive advantage and have made engaging our people a leadership priority," said Cathy Clarke, chief culture officer, CLA. "We truly appreciate the valuable insights we gain from the Great Place To Work survey, as well as our own listening sessions which have helped drive how we move forward and shape the future of our firm, together."

Great Place To Work has conducted anonymous surveys for CLA to measure workplace experience and culture since 2021. This year, nearly 7,000 CLA professionals participated in the workplace survey, with 84% saying that CLA is a great place to work, which is 27 points higher than the average of other US companies according to Great Place To Work. Because it is based on the actual feedback of employees, the Great Place To Work Certification helps CLA validate its efforts to continuously build its culture and be an employer of choice.

"Being a great place to work starts and ends with creating a culture that gives people opportunities to grow and thrive at all stages of their lives and careers," said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. "At CLA we say we exist to create opportunities and that includes offering elevated personal and leadership development, enhanced wellness offerings and a culture focused on what we can achieve together. It's not just great for our people, it allows us to better serve our clients by attracting and retaining top talent."

CLA has continued to invest in and expand the programs and benefits that its team members have said they appreciate. These include comprehensive wellness enhancements that support the health of individuals and their loved ones, as well as their personal and professional growth. The firm's flexible time off policy, wellness stipend and other benefits aim to empower individuals to take the time they need to find balance and take care of themselves.

The survey results show high marks for important workplace aspects such as:

  • 89% of employees are proud to tell others they work at CLA.
  • 91% agree that their team leader is supportive.
  • 92% agree they were made to feel welcome when they joined the firm.
  • 92% feel management is honest and ethical in its business practices.
  • 89% agree people care about each other.

CLA is proud of the results of its survey and is reviewing all comments submitted in the survey to address areas of opportunity with the continued goal of making culture our competitive advantage. Visit CLAconnect.com/careers to explore CLA's family culture, wellness, and inspired career approach, or, to find career opportunities.

